Love Island’s Luca Bish is working with a Kardashian star and we have no words

We know that Love Island and Made in Chelsea stars might mingle but Islanders and the Kardashian lot? We're truly shook.

In news that we wasn't ever expecting to write, Love Island 2022 star Luca Bish is working with an ACTUAL Kardashian star.

Noooo, not Kylie Jenner (that would be wild) and not Kim Kardashian (she's too busy being pals with Victoria Beckham). Nope.

He's been hanging out with Scott Disick. Well, kind of. We say hanging out, we really mean working with.

If you didn't know Luca's been out and about in America so when we scrolled through his Instagram Story we was expecting to see anything BUT Luca tagging Scott Disick's clothing brand.

Posting a photo of a bunch of clothes on his Instagram Story, he wrote, "And that's a wrap... @talentless".

luca posting scott's brand on his insta ©Instagram / lucabish

Sorry, what? Have we missed a few chapters? When did Luca start working with Scott's clothing brand?

Also please say this means that Luca will be on The Kardashians.

Imagine the scenes: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian arguing (or physically fighting) about something no one can relate to, Kris Jenner is being as iconic as well, err, Kris Jenner and Scott filming with Luca Bish.

LOL.

But seriously get him on The Kardashians.

To be fair we should be completely surprised that Scott is mingling with Love Island stars.

What a time to be alive.