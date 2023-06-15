Love Island’s Molly Marsh can’t stop wearing this £5.99 nude lipstick in the villa

Love Island has been on our screens for just over a week and it's safe to say we're already hooked. This year's islanders are certainly bringing the drama when it comes to love and we're excited to see what happens throughout the summer.

If, like us, you've been glued to discovering what bikinis the girls have been wearing or you've been eyeing up the Love Island men's shirts the guys have been wearing, we think you'll love this.

This year's blonde bombshell, Molly Marsh has been causing a stir with the boys in the villa but who does she have her eye on...Regardless of Molly's type on paper, there's one know one thing we know for sure and that's we're guaranteed to be served some super glam looks throughout this series.

If there's one thing the girls can rely on in the villa, it's a nude lip and if you've been wondering what Molly has been wearing so far, we can now dish the details. This year's beauty sponsor, Boots have kept us updated with all the villa goss and we're ob-sessed.

We recently spotted that Boots shared the exact product breakdown to Molly's go-to nude lip she'll be wearing all summer long and it's an absolute steal. If you're looking for a new lip combo that promises not to break the bank, look no further.

There's no better time to treat yourself to a new lip combo than before a summer of beach parties and holidays, keep scrolling to shop:

SHOP: Molly Marsh's go-to nude lip combo

