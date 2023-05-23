The Love Island 2017 star going to Olivia Attwood’s wedding

Nowadays it's pretty questionable when Islanders say they're going on Love Island to find love because let's be honest, they all quit their regular jobs to become full-time influencers on the 'gram.

Plus there's barely any couples that are still together. We've done the maths and there's less than 15 couples - including the latest winter Love Island series - that have actually managed to make it work in the real world.

While hardly any of the Islanders make it work, a lot of them go back to their exes and seemingly have more success that way.

olivia in the love island villa ©ITV

Love Island 2020's Ollie Williams quit the show for his ex-girlfriend and now they're engaged, Shannon Singh - who was infamously dumped after 48 hours - reunited with her DJ boyfriend and Olivia Attwood got back with her footballer ex Bradley Dack.

Fast forward a few years and they're set to get married and you'll never guess what? One of her fellow Islanders has revealed that they'll be attending the wedding.

During her time on the show Liv was besties with Amber Davies and it turns out they're still pals in real life.

amber and olivia in the beach hut ©ITV

During an Instagram Q&A, Amber was asked if she was going to Olivia's wedding and she replied, "Of course. I wouldn't miss it for the world.

"I just know I will be crying. I adore Liv & Brad as a couple! Couldn't be happier for them!"

A Love Island 2017 reunion is exactly what we want to see.

amber revealed she's going to olivia's wedding ©Instagram / amberdavies

There's previously been a mini reunion at Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt's wedding when their pal Marcel Somerville - aka the guy who was in the Blazing Squad - attended the nuptials.