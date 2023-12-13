Paige Thorne sparks rumours she’s split from boyfriend as Love Island All Stars announced

Now that the new series of of Love Island has been confirmed it seems that every Islander and their wife is rumoured to be returning to the villa for a second shot at love.

We call it 'doing an Adam Collard,' here at heat HQ.

Speaking of the Love Island 2018 bombshell, his former bae, Paige Thorne, who he met during his second trip to the villa, is the latest name making the Love Island All Stars gossip rounds.

Paige was matched with Jacques at one point in the villa ©itv

The welsh paramedic turned reality TV star was part of the Love Island 2022 series, you know the one that provided us with iconic couple Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti?

During her villa stint she was coupled up with Jacques O'Neill before he left and ended up making it to the final alongside Geordie lad, Adam. They soon split after the show ended, who could ever forget #nuggetgate? Which we totally coined, btw.

Adam is currently enjoying a romance with Laura Woods and up until, well, today everyone thought that Paige was loved up with rap star, Formz.

However, according to The Sun, Paige and her rapper boyfriend have called it a day on their romance, just as a teaser for Love Island All Stars is released. Funny that.

Apparently Paige and Formz, who's name is Josh Foreman, made their relationship official in the summer but Formz has recently taken to his social media and shared a rather cryptic post which read, "Girlfriends are overrated. All they make you do is pay for fuel and feed them constantly."

Eeeek, well that's not very promising is it?

©itv

Paige isn't the only person whose name is running through the All Stars rumour mill with Love Island 2019 hottie, Ovie Soko and strong contender as well as Love Island 2023 winner, Sammy Root.

All Stars will be on our screens in the new year, as in January 2024 and although no actual start date has been confirmed, Maya Jama will most certainly be back to host so naturally we are already excited.