Love Island’s Ryan Weekley reveals SPICY new job

Life post-Love Island isn't always easy for a late-in-the-day bombshell, especially if you're a Casa Amor bombshell who doesn't manage to bag yourself a one-way ticket to the main villa. Why? Where to start? There's SO many of them, they all leave at once, some don't get anywhere near the airtime they were expecting and, let's face it, they're perpetually living in the shadows of the OGs (and that's forever).

One such Casa bombshell is Winter Love Island star/tall ginger hunk, Ryan Weekley. Who? Fair play. Sorry, Ryan – we actually do remember you (and thanks to your recent venture we're unlikely to forget you any time soon 🥵).

Casa bombshell Ryan failed to win the heart of Samie in Casa Amor earlier this year (ITV) ©(C) ITV

This doesn't even need a drum roll does it?

The 22-year-old Tom Clare lookalike – who famously tried and failed to pursue Sami Elishi in Casa Amor – has recently joined the content subscription service, OnlyFans, which is, of course, known for its rather saucy content creators.

When you hear about most celebs joining OnlyFans you expect very PG content at astronomical prices, but as far as we can tell, Ryan is revealing all – and even filming exclusive content for his, erm, fans. AND for the low price of $9.74 (there's a cheeky discount going).

His OF bio reads as follows, "Hi, I'm Ryan. I'm 22 and a 6ft 4 lad that loves to party... you might recognise me from Love Island S9. Here is my page where I can post whatever I want... subscribe and come chat to me daily posts and custom requests."

If you prefer to try before you buy, he is teasing – and we do mean TEASING – his more NSFW content on Twitter...

So, yeah, if the thirst is real, we'll forgive you for closing our tab down for a hot second or two – just make sure you come back, yeah?

We'll never NEVER keep you from us via a paywall, btw 🫶.

Who is Ryan Weekley?

Ryan was a Casa Amor bombshell. He took part in the second winter Love Island series in 2023.

How old is Ryan Weekley?

Ryan is 22 years old.

What does Ryan Weekley do for a living?

He is a steel erector (no pun intended) and an OnlyFans content creator.

How long was Ryan Weekley in the villa for?

He never actually made it to the main villa. Ryan lasted four days in Casa Amor. He entered on day 28 and left on day 32.

Is Ryan Weekley on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow him at @ryanweekley1.

Is Ryan Weekley on Twitter?

Yes, you can, erm, follow him at @ryanweekley11.

Is Ryan Weekley on OF?

Yes, but we can't link to it. Nice try 😉.