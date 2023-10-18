Faye Winter ‘keeping her mouth shut’ as Teddy Soares moves on with model girlfriend

It’s safe to say that the split between Love Island's Faye Winter and Teddy Soares earlier this year was less than amicable, with the former boyfriend and girlfriend - who were Love Island 2021's last-remaining couple - throwing shade at each on social media and in the press after announcing they were no longer an item in February.

Since then, Teddy has revealed he’s dating someone new and admitted he’s “loved-up” already even though it’s still “early days”.

Although he didn’t reveal the identity of his mystery new beau, fans think they’ve worked out who Teddy is dating after spotting that he’d been sharing very similar social media snaps to model Casey Boonstra after they both jetted off to Greece.

Teddy recently revealed he's dating someone new after splitting from Faye ©Dave Benett/Getty Images for LAVO

After Teddy’s new romance came to light, Faye appeared to address her ex moving on for the first time when she admitted she’d been “keeping her mouth shut”.

The 2021 Islander made the comments during an Instagram Q&A when one of her followers asked, “How are you doing for real?”

Faye replied, “I’m actually in the best place I’ve been all year. I think this year I’ve literally been trying to stay above water, keep my mouth shut and keep moving forward positively.

“If it’s not been one thing it’s another, but I think when you see other things going on in the world it actually puts into perspective how small my issues are.”

Faye opened up on Instagram ©Instagram/@faye__winter

She also opened up about enjoying single life as she told her followers, “I really wanted to take me time, discover what I love, make time to focus (in between the carnage) and take time to heal.

“I have certainly done all those things and I’m still loving me time and I’m not in any rush to start dating.”

Teddy, on the other hand, has well and truly moved on with someone new. He recently told The Sun, “I am loved-up at the moment. Well, maybe I shouldn't say loved-up but I am seeing someone and really happy.

“It is early days and I'm not going to say who it is. We are just taking our time and getting to know each other.