Made in Chelsea OG announces engagement to carpenter boyfriend after quitting show

OG Made in Chelsea star Cheska Hull has announced the exciting news that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Damian Crook nine years after she quit the show.

Since leaving Chelsea behind, Cheska – who still counts co-stars Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke as her BFFs – has started a new life in Devon, where she met carpenter Damian on the school run.

Cheska revealed her engagement on Instagram as she shared a picture of her stunning engagement ring with the caption, “I said yes! Obvs! Love you @pacrook1 and can’t wait to be your wife! Xxx.”

The comments section was flooded with messages of congratulations from Made in Chelsea stars from years gone by including Binky’s mum Jane Felstead, who wrote, “Congratulations darling - ❤️🙌👏😍 here’s to many years of happiness ❤️.”

Gabriella Ellis added, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while the official Made in Chelsea Instagram account commented, “Congratulations! So happy for you 💕.”

Speaking exclusively to heat about her engagement, Cheska said, “This is my fairytale ending. I'm so so happy.

“All my dreams have come true. I finally found my Prince Charming!"

Cheska celebrated her engagement with friends including bestie Ollie and fellow MIC co-star Fran Newman-Young over the weekend and has admitted that Ollie will be heavily involved in the celebrations.

She told us, “Ollie's already planning my hen do. He's also going to marry us."

Cheska, who is mum to son Charlie, gushed about Damian earlier this year as she opened up about their blended family life with his two teenage daughters and his son.

She told Closer magazine, “I was single for a while, focusing on motherhood and my family business. Then, last year, I remember I was waiting to pick up my son in the playground. I looked over and was like, ‘That’s the kind of guy I should be with.’ I didn’t know if he was married or what the situation was, I just thought, ‘Oh, he looks lovely. I wish I was with someone like that.’ The rest is history.”