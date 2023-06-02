Sam Thompson reveals celebrity nemesis and it’s SHOCKING

If you take part in a reality TV show you are sure to make a couple of hundred enemies but it still came as a shock to us when former Made in Chelsea star and everyone's favourite golden retriever, Sam Thompson, announced he had his very own nemesis.

The blond haired bundle of chaos shot to fame on the poshest 'structured reality' TV show around when he was introduced on MIC, all the way back in 2013 as Louise Thompson's annoying little bro. No shade Sam but it is true.

Since he left the SW4 crew, Sam has gone on to be WAY more successful than any of us thought he would be, again no shade Sam, we're just speaking facts.

Of course we all know that he has found love with Love Island 2018 bombshell Zara McDermott, all they do is wind each other up via Tik Tok's and Instagram reels.

But there is another person in Sam's life who sometimes (often) takes precedence and that is TOWIE legend, Pete Wicks.

The duo met on Celebs Go Dating and although neither of them found romance on the show, they found each other and reality TV's favourite bromance was born.

sam and pete together

Who knew that a posh Chelsea boy and an Essex lad could become BFFs? Not only that but the duo have managed to make some serious dollar from their contrasting personalities and opposing outlooks on life.

Their contradicting characters are most apparent when they chat away on their podcast Staying Relevant .

It was on the most recent episode that Sam came clean about his celebrity nemesis and we're just as confused as you are.

When Pete was chatting about an event they both attended, he said, "We had a fabulous host and it really goes to show why he gets so much work because he is so brilliant at his job."

Of course pausing for effect, Pete declared he was talking about - Roman Kemp.

The name struck something in Sam, who responded with, "The nemesis."

roman kemp out and about

"You'll know that Roman is my nemesis, he's my work nemesis," Sam explained.

"You will also know that Roman has no idea about that," Pete added to which Sam laughed and announced.

"Well he does now!"

This isn't the first time Sam has muttered the name 'Roman Kemp' like some sort of fictitious villain who has ruined his life.

When Sam outed Pete for HIS celebrity work enemy being Love Island 2019 heartthrob Ovie Soko, the former Made in Chelsea star confessed that Roman was his.

This confession came all the way back in December 2022 which means Sam has been beefing with Roman for over six months, Roman just has no idea.

How very Voldemort of him.

"He's a lovely bloke by the way," Sam continued before admitting. "He [ Roman ] would walk down the corridor and be like 'Hi mate,' and I would look at him and go 'You bas * * * d. You do everything that I want to do.'"

Sam went on to explain his reason for the feud as he added, "You are me - just better."