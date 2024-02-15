MAFS Australia air date CONFIRMED and it’s days away

Get ready guys, because the most explosive reality TV show is back and we have a feeling that none of us are prepared for what this year's series of Married At First Sight Australia has in store.

Last year's season was a rollercoaster of craziness with cheating, secret phone calls, red flag contestants and swapping couples and by the looks of things the class of 2024 are just as chaotic.

Although the social experiment slash romance reality TV show is already airing Down Under, us UK fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for it to be shown on British telly and it turns out we don't have to wait much longer.

It has been reported that MAFS Australia will be back on Monday 26 February 2024, the very same day that the MAFS UK 2023 reunion episode will air. Who is ready for a MAFS marathon? We sure as hell are.

The Sun revealed the news and we are also assuming that the series will air daily, just like the UK version, which means we will be doing nothing with our weekday evenings from 26 February, apparently.

Who are the MAFS Australia 2024 brides?

Meet the brides who are looking for 'The One' on MAFS Australia.

Sara, 28

Sydney-based Sara is a nutrition coach and runs her own business The Fit and Hungry Girls.

Lucinda, 43

Lucinda runs a speed-dating company but is ready to find her own life partner, she is based in New South Wales and calls herself a "free spirit."

Natalie, 32

Physiotherapist Natalie is a family girl with an open-heart who is ready to go "all in" for love.

Tori, 27

Tori is a business development manager who currently lives in Victoria. Her ideal match is an "alpha male."

Cassandra, 29

"Outgoing, bubbly and social," Cassandra is looking for a family-orientated partner to build a family with.

Eden, 28

Eden lives on the Gold Coast and works as a recruitment manager, after being single for three years. After being cheated on in her previous relationship, Eden's "trust issues run extremely deep," but she is now looking for love again.

Andrea, 51

Photographer Andrea is a single mum to two adult children and describes herself as "earnest, lovable and trusting."

Lauren, 32

Lauren is a PR and marketing consultant with a "wickedly dry and cutting sense of humour," and is hoping to meet someone who is, "tall, dark, handsome."

Who are the MAFS Australia 2024 grooms?

Meet the grooms who will be matched with the Aussie brides.

Tristan, 30

Event Manager Tristan is from New South Wales and is hoping to finally get himself out of the friend zone.

Tim, 31

Surfer lad Tim has lived all around the world including Thailand, Bali and Melbourne. He now resides in Gold Coast and is an online business owner.

Simon, 39

Simon was married for most of his twenties but finally came out just before his 30th birthday. Having been in a 'situationship' for seven years, Simon is now looking for a committed relationship.

Jack, 34

Jack is a personal trainer who "needs a partner respectfully submissive to his dominance." He has already been deemed this season's Harrison Boon.

Timothy, 51

Business owner Timothy is a self-described Peter Pan who doesn't easily "let people in."

Richard, 62

Richard is a motivational speaker who ended his relationship of 27 years because it "had run its course and the spark was no longer there."

Michael, 34

US born Michael grew up in Ohio but now lives in Victoria. He wants to find someone who "can match his confidence and align with his family values."

Jayden, 26.

Professional kickboxer, Jayden, is the brother of Mitch Eynaud who took part in season 9 of the show. Jayden wants "his future partner to be fit, ambitious and independent, plus up for the challenge of breaking his walls down."

Collins, 28.

Collins is an executive assistant who admits he has "zero experience" when it comes to dating and is "looking for that initial spark and hopes to finally get out of the friend zone."

Jonathan, 39.

Nicknamed Jono, the health business owner is now based in New South Wales but has travelled to over 50 countries. He is serious about looking for love and is hoping to one day be a father.

How can we watch MAFS Australia 2024?

MAFS will be available to watch on E4 and therefore on the Channel 4 website.