MAFS Australia’s Bronte Schofield reveals x-rated new job and she’s making HOW MUCH?

Bronte Schofield was one of the biggest stars of Married At First Sight Australia series ten, so it’s no surprise she’s moving on to big things after the show – however, she’s left us, frankly, gobsmacked after revealing just how much she’s earned from her new job.

After finding fame on reality TV, Bronte capitalised on new fanbase by launching a spicy new venture on OnlyFans. She revealed the news in a tongue-in-cheek TikTok in which the words, “You can’t go on reality TV just to start an OF could be seen.” In the video, Bronte lipsyncs to the words, “That’s interesting, you know why? Because…” as she runs away.

The comments section of the TikTok, which was captioned, “Why else would I go on MAFS lol,” was filled with praise from Bronte’s followers, including one who wrote, “This seems like a business idea and I’m here for it.” Another commented, “Yessss go girl 👏🏼 🔥,” to which Bronte replied, “Not going through that trauma for nothing 😂🥰.”

Just a day later, Bronte returned to TikTok to reveal her the whopping amount she’d earned from her new job.

The video showed Bronte collapsing on her sofa as the sound, “Miss Rabbit has fainted. Miss Rabbit has fainted again,” played. The words, “POV: you start a 🌶OF🌶 account for a lol and make $100,000 in three days.”

Wowzers, that is a LOT of money.

Before appearing on Married At First Sight Australia, Bronte worked as an online beauty educator. The role has an estimated average salary of $90,000 to $100,000, which means she has earned more in the past few days with OnlyFans than she usually would in a year.

Still, Bronte was clearly doing well for herself even before finding fame. Back in 2021, she revealed she’d brought herself a brand new Range Rover on Instagram.