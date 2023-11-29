MAFS UK’s Jordan Gayle reveals ‘end of an era’ transformation ahead of reunion

We may well have just encountered the most dramatic moment of this year's series of Married At First Sight UK - and it wasn't even in an episode.

Erica Roberts has done what all of us wanted to do since Jordan Gayle and his Jack Grealish-esque curtains appeared on our TV screens back in October.

The curtains are gone, guys, GONE.

erica got her wish ©channel 4

The couple hinted at the transformation last week when they posted a video on Instagram, promising Jordan would cut his hair if the video gained over 100,000 likes.

"HERE’S THE DEAL 🤦🏽‍♂️✂️ 100,000 LIKES AND ERICA GIVES ME THE CHOP ✂️ WATCH TO SEE THE END RESULT 😅," they captioned the post.

Jordan clearly underestimated the power of MAFS fans as not only did the video gain three million views, but over 113,000 people liked the teaser of Erica taunting Jordan and his hair with some hella huge scissors.

Fans were divided over the transformation, with one commenting, "End of an era!!!! 😮." On the other hand, another wrote, "It’s going to look so much better!!"

Now Jordan has finally revealed his new look and we have to say, we love it. The floppy fringe is gone and in it's place are some luscious curls that we'd love to run our fingers through.

Immediately after catching a glimpse of his freshly trimmed hair, Jordan exclaimed, "Oh my god, it's so short. Is that me? That's different."

He added, "It's nice, I like it. If I was going to change hairstyles, it's how I would envision it."

Jordan's unveiled a new look ©YouTube

Despite having a gorgeous new 'do, Jordan told Erica that he was "mourning" his old look and "needed to get used to" his shorter locks.

It's definitely a big change, but it really suits Jordan in our humble opinion.

This all comes after Jordan's arch-nemesis Luke Worley was banned from the upcoming reunion special following controversial scenes which saw him removed from the experiment.

Viewers will know that Jordan and Luke never saw eye-to-eye and they came to blows when tensions reached boiling point.