MAFS’ Arthur Poremba teases ‘happy ending’ as he parties with axed TOWIE star

We're not really supposed to have faves when it comes to shows like Married at First Sight UK – journalistic ethics blah blah blah – but we just can't help it when it comes to hottie MAFS 2023 groom, Arthur Poremba. Not only have we pictured him wrapped in a festive bow lying seductively under our Christmas tree an unhealthy number of times this Christmas, but the way he was left at the alter in the 2023 finale – how could you not feel for him? We love you, too, Laura, but, girl...choices.

Oh, sorry, ICYMI, a few weeks back, we settled in for the final episode of MAFS 2023 to see which couples had decided to stick together and then Laura shocked us when she decided to call it a day on her romance with 35-year-old tennis instructor/man of our dreams (have we made that clear enough?), Arthur.

Although I think we can all agree no one was quite as shocked as Arthur who Laura left at the altar clutching their wedding rings.

On the plus side, it looks as though Arthur has been seriously enjoying the perks of fame since getting burned to a crisp on the popular reality series – we're talking lush parties in London and Manchester, rubbing shoulders with reality stars, striking influencer deals and, apparently, partying with TOWIE stunners and getting happy endings (not related – we don't think).

Arthur recently shared a video from a night out with some of his MAFS co-stars and none other than TOWIE icon of icons, Kelsey Stratford, and although it probably doesn't mean anything romantic – they are giving showbiz power couple and do look STUNNING together.

Both scorned reality stars. Both drop dead gorgeous. Both single af (we think). Manifest, heatworld, manifest.

Kelsey and her pal Ella Rae Wise joined TOWIE in 2019 while Ella and Chloe Brockett were still going strong as friends (what a time). Kelsey was sadly axed from the show in 2021 when bosses culled a number of cast members. She's been working as a night carer since leaving TOWIE, although fans recently began speculating she might return to the show when she was pictured with Chloe Brockett.

In the same Instagram story cycle, Arthur finally teased that "happy ending" we've all wanted for him. Just before sharing a video of him and Kelsey, Arthur shared a snap from inside a massage parlour with the caption, "Happy ending time 😅."

We know, we know – what are we like?

