Wait, what? Have this MAFS UK couple reunited?

There was one couple on this year's series of Married At First Sight UK that fans were hoping would be end game and although they seemed like a match made in MAFS heaven, they could never quite make it work.

Or could they?

MAFS 2023 came to a dramatic end a few months back and just three couples left the social experiment still together.

One duo who called it a day before the final vows was Rozz Darlington and Thomas Kriaras and despite leaving the show very much single, signs have been pointing to the notion that perhaps life outside of the show is what they needed to make the romance work.

fans were rotting for Rozz and Thomas ©channel 4

Thomas graduated with a masters degree a few days ago – we always knew he was a smart lad – and who should turn up to show their support? None other than Rozz Darlington.

Not only that but she posted a pic of them together and sorry but the photo screams, "JUST MARRIED."

Sure, Thomas is decked out in a graduation gown and Rozz isn't exactly wearing a bridal ensemble, but the grinning faces and Thomas clutching Rozz in his arms looks as though they are ready to step over the threshold into their new home.

Rozz wrote a rather lovey-dovey caption as well, declaring, "Firstly, well done to you ‘Master’ @thomaskriaras for being amazing - congratulations on graduating. Thank you for letting us share your special day! Very proud of you and your clever brain box. 💕💖

"Love always to your amazing Mammmaaaa Morag. Was soooo lovely catching up as always. I preferred our time without the boys to be honest - two peas in a pod! 💕"

Naturally, Thomas shared the post with an equally as sentimental message and the former couples' followers couldn't help but be excited about the idea of them reuniting.

One commented, "You two need to get back together your the perfect couple xx", with another writing, "Omg please get together 😍😍😍".

Neither Thomas or Rosaline have confirmed or denied that they are a couple again but we, for one, are hoping for a cute little Christmas miracle.