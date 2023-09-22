  1. Home|
Here’s where to shop all of the wedding dresses from MAFS UK

We've been obsesed with the wedding looks this season 👏

by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
1
When it comes to reality TV, Married At First Sight UK is perhaps one of the most dramatic choices to watch. Also known as MAFS UK (for short), we can't keep our eyes off the Channel 4 dating show. And, more importantly, we can't keep our eyes off the Married At First Sight UK outfits - including those gorgeous wedding dresses.

Couples blindly thrown into marriage, honeymoons and living together whilst figuring out whether they actually even like each other? What more could you want from your drama. It's the lovey-dovey romantic dates mixed with arguments and couples therapy that we're absolutely addicted to.

Ella and Nathaniel ©Simon Johns / CPL / Channel 4

The show's just kicked off with the wedding season having started on the 18th of September 2023. If you haven't already caught up, get ready for a wild ride because the show truly has started. Whether you're looking at Rosaline Darlingtons *very* awkward wedding photos with hubby Thomas, or hooked on Jay Howard's uncertain start with Luke, we've got the low down.

Here's exactly where you can shop the Married At First Sight UK outfits on the high street, including the brides' wedding dresses from ASOS, Etsy and more.

SHOP: Married At First Sight UK outfits to shop on the high street

1. Ella Morgan Clark's Satin V Neck Wedding Dress

Ella Morgan Clark's Satin V Neck Wedding Dress
Price: £250

www.asos.com

Description

Ella Morgan Clark is already an icon and wore a luxurious satin v-neck wedding dress on her big

Ella Morgan Clark's Satin V Neck Wedding Dress

2. Jay Howard's Sweetheart Ruched Wedding Dress

Jay Howard's Sweetheart Ruched Wedding Dress
Price: £280.47+

www.etsy.com

Description

Already becoming one of the power couples of the season, we're obsessed with Jay and Luke already.

Jay Howard's Sweetheart Ruched Wedding Dress

3. Rosaline Darlington's Sweetheart Wedding Dress

Rosaline Darlington's Sweetheart Wedding Dress
Price: £175 (was £219)

www.coastfashion.com

Description

We were watching through our fingers as we watched Rosaline & Thomas' wedding - er, awkward to say

Rosaline Darlington's Sweetheart Wedding Dress

4. Laura Jayne Vaughan's Sweetheart Wedding Dress

Laura Jayne Vaughan's Sweetheart Wedding Dress
Price: £629.29 (was £899)

www.coastfashion.com

Description

It's safe to say that Laura is a bride with a bit of sass - and rightly so when she found out

Laura Jayne Vaughan's Sweetheart Wedding Dress

5. Porscha's Lace Wedding Dress

Porscha's Lace Wedding Dress
Price: £699.50

www.etsy.com

Description

You can never go wrong with a lace wedding dress. Meet Porscha, an account executive from London -

Porscha's Lace Wedding Dress

6. Peggy Rose's Crystal Princess Wedding Dress

Peggy's Crystal Princess Wedding Dress
Price: £73.46

www.aliexpress.com

Description

Want a little bit of bling with a wedding dress? Take MAFS bride Peggy for inspo with this glitzy

Peggy's Crystal Princess Wedding Dress
