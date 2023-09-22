Here’s where to shop all of the wedding dresses from MAFS UK

When it comes to reality TV, Married At First Sight UK is perhaps one of the most dramatic choices to watch. Also known as MAFS UK (for short), we can't keep our eyes off the Channel 4 dating show. And, more importantly, we can't keep our eyes off the Married At First Sight UK outfits - including those gorgeous wedding dresses.

Couples blindly thrown into marriage, honeymoons and living together whilst figuring out whether they actually even like each other? What more could you want from your drama. It's the lovey-dovey romantic dates mixed with arguments and couples therapy that we're absolutely addicted to.

Ella and Nathaniel ©Simon Johns / CPL / Channel 4

The show's just kicked off with the wedding season having started on the 18th of September 2023. If you haven't already caught up, get ready for a wild ride because the show truly has started. Whether you're looking at Rosaline Darlingtons *very* awkward wedding photos with hubby Thomas, or hooked on Jay Howard's uncertain start with Luke, we've got the low down.

Here's exactly where you can shop the Married At First Sight UK outfits on the high street, including the brides' wedding dresses from ASOS, Etsy and more.

SHOP: Married At First Sight UK outfits to shop on the high street

1. Ella Morgan Clark's Satin V Neck Wedding Dress Price: £ 250 www.asos.com View offer Description Ella Morgan Clark is already an icon and wore a luxurious satin v-neck wedding dress on her big ... read more

2. Jay Howard's Sweetheart Ruched Wedding Dress Price: £ 280.47+ www.etsy.com View offer Description Already becoming one of the power couples of the season, we're obsessed with Jay and Luke already. ... read more

3. Rosaline Darlington's Sweetheart Wedding Dress Price: £ 175 (was £219) www.coastfashion.com View offer Description We were watching through our fingers as we watched Rosaline & Thomas' wedding - er, awkward to say ... read more

4. Laura Jayne Vaughan's Sweetheart Wedding Dress Price: £ 629.29 (was £899) www.coastfashion.com View offer Description It's safe to say that Laura is a bride with a bit of sass - and rightly so when she found out ... read more

5. Porscha's Lace Wedding Dress Price: £ 699.50 www.etsy.com View offer Description You can never go wrong with a lace wedding dress. Meet Porscha, an account executive from London - ... read more