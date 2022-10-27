Alison Hammond FINALLY addresses those Big Brother hosting rumours

There's nothing we love more than when two tipsy icons sit down for a candid chat without a PR in sight. It's a recipe for beautiful disaster and guaranteed tea spillage and naturally, telly queen Alison Hammond didn't let us down when she guested on GKBarry's podcast, Saving Grace, this week.

Over the course of an hour, Alison Hammond discussed everything from her recent stint on Drag Race UK, to her relationship with Dermot O'Leary, to whether or not she thought Gillian McKeith faked that legendary I'm A Celeb faint (spoiler alert: she does).

Alison is a telly gossip goldmine and she's paying out.

Naturally, Grace quizzed Alison – who found fame on Big Brother 3 back in 2002 – on recent rumours that she was in the running to host ITV2's Big Brother reboot next year. Things are naturally very hush hush right now, but our Grace – who has an open invitation to come work at/edit heat magazine whenever the hell she likes, for as long as she likes – asked the burning question just as Alison was taking a big swig of her goblet of red.

Alison responded, "Do you think I could confirm it if I was, right here and now?" Which is pretty much showbiz code for "conversations have been had" and we just peed a little.

The pair went on to discuss other frontrunners for this gig of gigs, including Alison's colleague and chum, Rylan Clark. Alison revealed, "Rylan wants it and he would be amazing.

She added, "It's on ITV2 now, so maybe they're looking for some ITV talent." Like you, Alison. LIKE YOU. Or perhaps like YOU AND RYLAN. We're manifesting, we're manifesting...

Just five years after the show came to an end in 2018 when Channel 5 announced that they would be saying goodbye to the format for good, Big Brother is back. And, according to recent reports, the fresh ITV reboot has been "confirmed for March 2023", which is frankly FAR too far away for our liking, but we're counting our blessings.

What we do know for certain is that applications for the series are now officially open to the public. Big Brother bosses confirmed the news via Instagram, saying, "Applications are now open for #BBUK 2023 👁."

heat have been very protective of Big Brother since it exploded onto screens in 2000 (and caused hundreds of outrageous TV moments) and we'd probably still rather have a beer with Kate Lawler or Glyn Wise than any of the TOWIE cast. Sorry not sorry.

Alison and Rylan aren't the only rumoured presenters in the running to host Big Brother next year. Frankly, there are too many to mention in one article - and we haven't written about Davide and Ekin-Su all day, so really should press on – so let's get to know the frontrunners..

Big Brother 2023 rumoured hosts – THE FRONTRUNNERS! 2 of 6 Slide 2 of 7 Getty Alison Hammond Alison Hammond has been a rumoured host from the moment the show's return was announced during a Love Island ad break. When asked whether she had been asked to host the Big Brother reboot on ITV2 on Grace Keeling's Saving Grace podcast, she said, "Do you think I could confirm it if I was, right here and now?"

Getty Rylan Clark Given Rylan Clark's Big Brother history (he won Celebrity Big Brother 11 and hosted the spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side until its cancellation in 2018) it makes sense that people are throwing his name around. Alison Hammond recently revealed, "Rylan wants it and he would be amazing".

Getty AJ Odudu According to recent reports, icon of telly icons AJ Odudu is reportedly in "advanced talks" with ITV to host Big Brother on ITV in 2023. A source told the Daily Star, "AJ has had advanced talks with producers about the new series. The meetings have gone really well and it’s looking promising." They added, "ITV are considering a few different stars, but at the moment AJ is considered the frontrunner."

Getty Emily Atack The Inbetweeners and Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack has reportedly been in talks with ITV about the coveted gig after impressing telly bosses on I'm A Celeb and The Emily Atack Show.

Getty Vick Hope Speaking of rumours that both Vick Hope and Emily Atack have met with ITV producers to discuss hosting Big Brother, a source told the MailOnline, "There is a feeling bringing in a fresh face would be good for the reboot. They added, "Vick is a great interviewer and would bring a younger audience to Big Brother thanks to her job on Radio 1".

Getty Davina McCall Davina McCall. Yes, really. Need we say more?

