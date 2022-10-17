Love Island star announces engagement after ‘stunning’ proposal 💍

Love Island 2019 star Callum Macleod has popped the question to his girlfriend and fans are 'crying'.

Not because the fit aircraft engineer is no longer on the market (soz, Call) but because his proposal was just beautiful.

Callum got his beau up at the crack of dawn, which doesn't sound very romantic so far but stay with us, and seemingly took her on a clifftop walk. It then appears he told her he was setting up his phone to snap a photo of them with the sunrise, because as everybody knows if you didn't photograph it then it didn't happen.

But instead of posing for a snap, he went down on one knee. See? Told you it got romantic.

"Last week's sunrise was a special one," he told his 240k followers.

"Just crying 🥹🥹 Congratulations ❤️🥰," wrote Callum's villa mate Lucie Donlan, who got engaged to Luke Mabbot in December 2021.



"❤️Stunning mate. Congratulations," said former-Mr-Katie-Price Kieran Hayler. How do they even know each other, please? We're here for it, though.

How long did Callum Macleod last in Love Island 2019?

Callum lasted five days in the 2019 villa, becoming the first boy to be dumped on Friday 7 June. After initially coupling up with Amber Gill in the launch show, the pair just didn't get on, with Amber deciding couple up with Anton Danyluk in the recoupling, meaning Callum was sent packing.

Callum Macleod ©ITV

Who is Love Island's Callum Macleod?

Callum's an aircraft engineer.

He's not to be confused with the British race car driver or cricketer of the same name.

Where is Callum Macleod from?

Callum's from South Wales.

Callum Macleod ©ITV

How can I follow Callum Macleod on Instagram?

Follow him over on Instagram @callum _ macleod.

