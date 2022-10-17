Love Island star announces engagement after ‘stunning’ proposal 💍

Love Island 2019 star Callum Macleod has popped the question to his girlfriend and fans are 'crying'.
Not because the fit aircraft engineer is no longer on the market (soz, Call) but because his proposal was just beautiful.
Callum got his beau up at the crack of dawn, which doesn't sound very romantic so far but stay with us, and seemingly took her on a clifftop walk. It then appears he told her he was setting up his phone to snap a photo of them with the sunrise, because as everybody knows if you didn't photograph it then it didn't happen.
But instead of posing for a snap, he went down on one knee. See? Told you it got romantic.
"Last week's sunrise was a special one," he told his 240k followers.
"Just crying 🥹🥹 Congratulations ❤️🥰," wrote Callum's villa mate Lucie Donlan, who got engaged to Luke Mabbot in December 2021.
"❤️Stunning mate. Congratulations," said former-Mr-Katie-Price Kieran Hayler. How do they even know each other, please? We're here for it, though.
How long did Callum Macleod last in Love Island 2019?
Callum lasted five days in the 2019 villa, becoming the first boy to be dumped on Friday 7 June. After initially coupling up with Amber Gill in the launch show, the pair just didn't get on, with Amber deciding couple up with Anton Danyluk in the recoupling, meaning Callum was sent packing.
Who is Love Island's Callum Macleod?
Callum's an aircraft engineer.
He's not to be confused with the British race car driver or cricketer of the same name.
Where is Callum Macleod from?
Callum's from South Wales.
How can I follow Callum Macleod on Instagram?
Follow him over on Instagram @callum_macleod.
- ITV
Who's still in love? Who's more i.n love with themselves? Find out...
- ITV
Yewande Biala - arrived day one, dumped day 22
Age: 22From: Dublin, IrelandOccupation: scientist Celebrity crush: Anthony JoshuaYewande was the fifth Islander to leave the villa after Danny decided to recouple with Arabella, leaving the scientist single. She's since revealed the one mistake she made during her time on the show and reunited with Arabella on Aftersun.
- Getty Images
Yewande Biala
After leaving the villa single – and throwing shade at Danny by telling him to "have a nice life" – Yewande went on to date Casa Amor star George Rains but later discovered he had a secret girlfriend. She and Molly-Mae also confirmed that they were not friends amid reports of a feud. Yewande launched her own In The Style edit alongside Amy, Anna, Joanna and Francesca. She also launched a podcast alongside BFFs Anna and Amber.
- ITV
Lucie Donlan - arrived day one, dumped day 36
Age: 21From: NewquayOccupation: surferClaim to fame: The last guy I was with was Charlie [Frederick] from last year's Love Island. We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa.Lucie was savagely dumped from the villa on day 36 alongside George Rains, after their fellow islanders opted to save Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart. Lucie was initially coupled up with sandwich maker Joe, before admitting her feelings for boxer Tommy.
- Getty Images
Lucie Donlan
Viewers were shocked when Lucie confessed she wouldn't give up on pursing Tommy despite him being coupled with her 'friend' Molly-Mae. Luckily she got over him pretty quickly and [reunited with Joe](https://closeronline.co.uk/celebrity/news/love-island-lucie-donlan-joe-garratt-back-together/ogether/). Lucie then reignited her feud with Molly-Mae by claiming she had 'ditched' the rest of the Islanders. She's now dating Love Island 2020 star Luke Mabbott.
- ITV
Amber Gill - arrived day one, finished first place. WINNER
Age: 21 From: NewcastleOccupation: beauty therapistHow would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten: You have to say ten because you have to back yourself! You've got to love yourself. What's the point if you don't? After a tough journey and being cruelly labelled as 'childish' by Michael, Amber Gill overcame all obstacles and won Love Island 2019 with her knight in shining armour, Greg O'Shea. The new couple left the villa as winners on day 49.
- Getty Images
Amber Gill
Weeks after winning the show and bagging £25k Amber was left devastated when Greg O'Shea dumped her over text.It wasn't all bad news though because after she landed a contract with Miss Pap she became a millionaire.She's also switched her hairstyle a few times, swapped numbers with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and launched a podcast with her best pals from the villa.
- ITV
Amy Hart - arrived day one, quit day 31
Age: 26 From: Worthing, SussexOccupation: air hostess / cabin crew managerCelebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth, he's fit. Ashley Banjo from Diversity is really fit. Air hostess Amy went through a traumatic time in the Mallorcan villa after her fairytale romance came to an end when Curtis Pritchard revealed his head had been turned. Amy decided to quit the villa to leave Curtis to pursue other relationships and to deal with her heartbreak on the outside world.
- Getty Images
Amy Hart
Amy didn't have the easiest of times in the villa and after leaving she confessed she went to therapy 12 times during her stint. She sparked rumours she was dating Callum Macleod but quickly shut them down.The former air hostess has admitted following her time in the villa she'd 'get into bed at lunchtime and cry' before confessing at one point ITV 'stepped in and made me eat again'.She then shocked fans by debuting a platinum blonde waist length wig. Yes, hun. And she appeared on Celebs Go Dating.
- ITV
Anna Vakili - arrived day one, dumped day 45
Age: 28 From: LondonOccupation: pharmacist What's your definition of girl code? This is really difficult because the island isn't a normal place, the real world is different. I don't know how close I can get to a girl in a few weeks. If a guy likes me, I'm there for love at the end of the day, not girls.Anna was dumped from the Island on day 45 alongside her ex Jordan Hames and other dumped couple, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor. After a blazing argument with her so -called 'boyfriend' Jordan, the couple were dumped from the villa.
- Getty Images
Anna Vakili
Weeks after Love Island ended and Anna was spotted hand-in-hand with a mystery man. There were then rumours that Anna had 'rekindled her romance' with Sherif (throwback) but they dismissed any speculation. Anna has joined forces with Amber and Yewande for a podcast, she has her own In The Style edit and she's launched a collection alongside he sister Mandi for Simmi Shoes.
- ITV
Anton Danyluk - arrived day one, finished 5th place
Age: 24 From: Airdrie, ScotlandOccupation: gym owner Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? That's a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I've never really been loyal in any of my relationships. Anton and Belle just missed out on attending the Love Island final as they were dumped on day 38, and titled in 5th place.
- Getty Images
Anton Danyluk
Shortly after missing out on the Love Island final, Anton unfollowed Molly-Mae and claimed it was because they were never friends. Five weeks after the show ended and Anton and Belle ended their relationship however it's since been reported that they're 'seeing each other again'.
- ITV
Tommy Fury - arrived day one, finished second place. RUNNER UP
Age: 20 From: ManchesterOccupation: boxerWhat's your claim to fame? It's probably my brother, Tyson, but I'm my own man and I've said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don't want to be labelled as his little brother.Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague narrowly missed out on being crowned the winners of Love Island 2019. The couple, who have been the most secure couple of the series, lost out on the win to Amber and Greg and finished in second place.
- Getty Images
Tommy Fury
Tommy is still happily dating Molly-Mae. Days after they came runners up on the show, he defended his girlfriend and branded Anton 'childish' after the Scottish reality star unfollowed her. He has since been accused of Photoshopping a topless boxing snap, he sparked speculation that he wants twins with his girlfriend and confessed he's only had two professional fights before going into the villa.
- ITV
Joe Garratt - arrived day one, dumped day 16
Age: 22 From: South East LondonOccupation: catering company ownerWhat song sums up your love life? 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You' by Michael Bolton.Joe was whisked away by ITV bosses following his axe due to the backlash against him "gaslighting" Lucie.
- Getty Images
Joe Garratt
Joe snubbed Lucie in a savage tweet but after she was booted from the villa, he managed to put the past behind him and get back together with her. Briefly. However they've since split.
- ITV
Michael Griffiths - arrived day one, dumped day 42
Age: 27 From: LiverpoolOccupation: firefighterHow would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten? I'd rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I'm a hero so it bumps it up. After his on-off relationships with Amber and Casa Amor beauty Joanna, Michael was dumped from the Island alongside Francesca Allen. The firefighter was branded a 'snake' and 'fake' after he refused to leave with Joanna just days earlier and attempted to rekindle things with Amber. Michael was left vulnerable when Amber gave him a taste of his own medicine and instead, decided to couple up with new boy Greg.
- Getty Images
Michael Griffiths
Probably one of the biggest Love Island love rats of all time was Michael and he couldn't help himself because despite being snubbed by Amber, he was pictured snogging Joanna weeks after leaving the villa. He was then apparently papped trying to kiss Casa Amor babe Nabila and then minutes later he was seen cosying up to Joanna again. Michael appearred on Ex on the Beach series 11, he's part of the Dreamboys cast and briefly got together with Love Island 2018 star Ellie Brown.
- ITV
Sherif Lanre - arrived day one, axed day nine
Age: 20From: LondonOccupation: chef and semi-pro rugby playerWill you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? I can have a wandering eye but I am pretty loyal. That would be an absolute must on the show. Sherif was removed on day nine after breaking villa rules.
- Getty Images
Sherif Lanre
Sherif opened up about being booted from the show and confessed ITV bosses made their decision after he had a play-fight with Molly-Mae. He has since said 'there wasn't anything that appealed to me' about the ITV show. He also denied 'rekindling' things with Anna after they met back up outside the villa. In 2020, he accused Love Island of 'systemic racism'.
- ITV
Callum Macleod - arrived day one, dumped day five
Age: 28 From: South WalesOccupation: aircraft engineerWhat song sums up your love life? 'I Just Haven't Met You Yet' by Michael Bublé.Callum was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa, lasting just five days in Casa Amor.
- Getty Images
Callum Macleod
He was the first star voted off the show following his failed attempts at coupling up with Amber. Upon leaving the villa Callum has been modelling and often uploads sponsored posts on Instagram.
- ITV
Curtis Pritchard - arrived day one, finished fourth place
Age: 23 From: ShropshireOccupation: ballroom and Latin dancerWhat's your claim to fame? I would say my claim to fame is that I'm on Dancing with the Stars Ireland and AJ Pritchard from Strictly Come Dancing is my brother.After lying about his romantic feelings for air hostess Amy and shockingly having his head turned, Curtis ended up finishing Love Island with Irish beauty Maura Higgins in fourth place.
- Getty Images
Curtis Pritchard
We were all shocked (still are) when Maura and Curtis coupled up in the villa. Months after coming fourth in the competition they went official with their relationship.There was speculation that the pair 'knew each other for years' after it came to light that Maura visited the Dancing With The stars studio at the same time Curtis was a professional dancer for the show; however they both dismissed the claims. Curtis has also said 'never say never' to a same-sex relationship, he became a receptionist on the Greatest Dancer and despite becoming an ambassador for WW he has confessed he never wants to go on a diet again. He has since split from Maura.
- ITV
Molly-Mae Hague - arrived day four, finished second place. RUNENR UP
Age: 20From: HertfordshireOccupation: Social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fun narrowly missed out on being crowned the winners of Love Island 2019. The couple, who have been the most secure couple of the series, lost out on the win to Amber and Greg and finished in second place. Since arriving back in the UK, the couple have remained silent on social media.
- Getty Images
Molly-Mae Hague
Despite being the only couple who were actually in a relationship, Molly-Mae and Tommy came second in the competition. After leaving the villa she opened up about what really happened with Sherif in the Love Island villa, she moved in with her boxer boyfriend, returned to her Youtube channel and became the most followed Love Island contestant with over 3.5million Instagram followers. After Lucie claimed the influencer had 'ditched' all her co-stars, Molly-Mae failed to invite Yewande or Arabella to her party. There's been speculation that Molly-Mae has had cosmetic surgery following her stint in the reality TV show, she became an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and was blasted for cooking a 'salmonella' meal for Tommy despite him praising her efforts.
- ITV
Danny Williams - arrived day seven, dumped day 21
Age: 21From: HullOccupation: Model Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were dumped from Love Island on day 21. Fans turned on Danny after he picked Arabella over Yewande during a recoupling. He then returned from Casa Amor with newbie Jourdan. The pair are now in an official relationship.
- Getty Images
Danny Williams
Remember when Danny was a villain in the villa? Well after leaving the show he defended Michael's terrible behaviour towards Amber, moved in with Jourdan despite there being reports that he 'still fancied' 'upgraded' Arabella. Unfortunately it wasn't to last a weeks after moving in with Jourdan their relationship ended after he was seen partying with random girls – however he denied cheating.
- ITV
Elma Pazar - arrived day ten, dumped day 16
Age: 26From: EssexOccupation: Eyelash technician Alongside Joe, Elma received the fewest public votes and because the third contestant to leave the show. She's since returned to her regular day job as a lash technician.
- Getty Images
Elma Pazar
Elma has returned to her day job as an eyelash technician, she regularly shares sponsored posts on Instagram and there were rumours that she was dating TOWIE's Jon Clark.
- ITV
Maura Higgins - arrived day ten, finished fourth place
Age: 28From: IrelandOccupation: Model and grid girlMaura Higgins finished Love Island with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard in fourth place. The ring girl was a fiery contestant on this year's Love Island, who revealed her interest in Curtis just days after Amy's shock departure. She had brief romances with Tommy Fury, Tom Walker and Marvin Brooks.
- Getty Images
Maura Higgins
Even though Maura came fourth in the competition she's become one of the most successful contestants. She landed a TV presenting gig on This Morning, she was a Dancing on Ice 2020 contestant and an ambassador for Boohoo.
- ITV
Tom Walker - arrived day 14, dumped week 4
Age: 29From: LeedsOccupation: ModelCelebrity crush: Michelle KeeganWe're still not sure why Tom was so surprised when the girls voted for him to leave over Curtis and Danny. He became the seventh contestant to leave the show as he rowed with Maura after he was caught saying "It will be interesting to find out if she is all mouth".
- Getty Images
Tom Walker
Ahh Tom, we'll never forgot his shady and yet bizarre behaviour towards Maura. Since leaving the show he has returned to modelling and often posts sponsored content on Instagram.
- ITV
Jordan Hames - arrived day 14, dumped day 45
Age: 24From: ManchesterOccupation: ModelCelebrity crush: Jennifer LopezJordan was dumped from Love Island on day 45 alongside his ex Anna and other dumped couple, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor. Jordan was slated after he asked Anna to be his official girlfriend and then just days later, confessed his head had been turned by Ovie's girl, India.
- Getty Images
Jordan Hames
We thought Danny and Michael were savage but they had to make room for Jordan. After leaving the villa he said he wasn't 'mad' at Anna – we're not sure why he would be, tbh. Months later, he was pictured kissing Ferne McCann at an event but weeks later the First Time Mum star confessed it wasn't meant to be. He now lives with Michael, Danny and Chris.
- ITV
Arabella Chi - arrived day 17, dumped week 4
Age: 28From: LondonOccupation: Model (she's actually featured in ASOS' maternity range)Celebrity crush: Jason MomoaShe was only on the show for a few days (bless!) and despite being the sixth star to leave the villa she certainly made her mark after recoupling with Danny and causing tension between him and Michael.
- Getty Images
Arabella Chi
After leaving the villa Arabella revealed why she snogged Danny hours after Yewande left and what really happened with ex-boyfriend Charlie Frederick. Weeks later she was spotted holding hands with Love Island 2018 star Wes Nelson and they moved in together. After she was snubbed from Molly-Mae's Pretty Little Thing launch she confessed she "would have liked to be there". Awks. Fast forward to 2020 and Arabella and Wes have split.
- ITV
Lavena Back - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 23From: CroydonOccupation: Business Developer After arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Lavena) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
- Getty Images
Lavena Back
Despite saying she was going to "take" the original Love Island girls' men, Lavena left the show days later single. She's since gained over 50k followers, started a Youtube channel and shares gorgeous photos on Instagram.
- ITV
Nabila Badda - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 29From: LondonOccupation: HostessAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Nabila) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
- Getty Images
Nabila Badda
Nabila was only on the show during the Casa Amor sagas but after leaving the villa she's gained a few thousand followers. Judging by her Instagram photos she often posts sponsored content and is basically a blogger.
- ITV
Joanna Chimonides - arrived day 23, dumped day 37
Age: 22From: LondonOccupation: Recruitment Consultant Joanna was sent home following an explosive dumping that left her and Michael in the bottom two alongside Anna and Jordan. As only one Islander had to leave, fellow contestants picked Joanna and strangely, Michael didn't choose to leave with her. Joanna branded him a 'snake' before her shock exit.
- Getty Images
Joanna Chimonides
Joanna was furious that Michael stayed in the villa despite them being in a couple but she forgave him and forgot about it because weeks later they were pictured kissing at a festival. She's since become a radio presenter on Fubar, she's part of the Love Island In The Style Power Edit and she regularly posts ads on Instagram.
- ITV
Belle Hassan - arrived day 23, finished 5th place
Age: 21From: BromleyOccupation: Makeup ArtistBelle and Anton just missed out on the Love Island final as they were dumped on day 38, and titled in 5th place.
- Getty Images
Belle Hassan
Following her time on Love Island Belle exclusively revealed to Closer Online that her dad got her on the show and that she was told off by producers during her time in the villa. Five weeks after the show ended and Belle and Anton called it quits but she has since hinted they could reunite.
- ITV
Jourdan Riane - arrived day 23, dumped week 5
Age: 24From EssexOccupation: Model/ActressGiven that she was coupled up with Danny, Jourdan was dumped with her new beau Danny Williams. Danny had caused conflict in the villa as he flirted between Yewande and Arabella before moving to Jourdan.
- Getty Images
Jourdan Riane
After being booted from the villa, Jourdan and Danny's relationship appeared to go from strength to strength with the pair moving in together. Unfortunately it wasn't to last and weeks later they ended their relationship with Jourdan hinting he had a "lack of respect, disloyalty and dishonesty".She's since reportedly signed an 'eye watering' deal with Kendall Jenner's modelling agency.
- ITV
Maria Wild - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 22From: CheltenhamOccupation: VIP HostAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Maria) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
- Getty Images
Maria Wild
We still feel for Maria. She was in the villa for a few days but we barely saw her. She still managed to gain 80k followers on Instagram and she regularly posts Instagram ads online, so she's doing alright.
- ITV
Stevie Bradley - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 21From: Isle of ManOccupation: StudentSadly, Stevie was another Casa Amor reject after Lucie decided she'd prefer to hook up with new boy George Rains, leaving Stevie single, and heading back home.
- Instagram / stevie_bradley1
Stevie Bradley
Aww, Stevie. We thought he'd make it back to the main villa but at the last minute Lucie picked George. Stevie has pretty much gone back to his normal life but has over 40k followers.
- ITV
Dennon Lewis - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 22From: WatfordOccupation: Professional footballerAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Dennon) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
- Getty Images
Dennon Lewis
Not much has changed with Dennon; he's still fit and still a footballer. Like the rest of the Islanders he has posted a bunch of Instagram ads.
- ITV
Marvin Brooks - arrived day 23, dumped week 5
Age: 29From: Bournemouth Occupation: Personal trainer and ex Royal Navy officer Although he bonded with Maura Higgins in Casa Amor, when he entered the main villa, they acted like strangers and Marvin was left single and dumped after Francesca picked Curtis.
- Getty Images
Marvin Brooks
After being dumped (alongside George) and then booted from the show, Marvin has pretty much returned to his day job as a trainer. He's regularly out and about with this Islander pals and topless on Instagram.
- ITV
George Rains - arrived day 23, dumped day 36
Age: 22From: EssexOccupation: BuilderGeorge was savagely dumped from the island alongside Surfer Lucie, after their fellow islanders opted to save Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart.
- Getty Images
George Rains
George - the Casa Amor star who barely said a word despite returning to the main villa. There were reports he was 'seeing' Yewande but that fizzled out and it was later claimed that the reality star was 'dating a model' and using Yewande for fame. Awks.
- ITV
Dan Rose - arrived day 23, dumped day 30
Age: 21From: EssexOccupation: Bathroom salesman After arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Dan) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.
- Instagram / danrose_
Dan Rose
We're annoyed that Dan was barely on our screens but he's still fit as you can see on Instagram. He may have only been on the show for a few days but he's apparently charging fans £1,000 for a PA.
- ITV
Ovie Soko - arrived day 23, finished third place
Age: 28From: LondonOccupation: Pro Basketball playerAfter coming across a total gentleman and the smoothest guy around, Ovie and India finished Love Island in third place and have since revealed they are dating exclusively.
- Getty Images
Ovie Soko
Ovie is still the fittest main to grace reality TV and we're fuming that we haven't bumped into him and he's automatically fallen in love with us already. Months after coming third in the competition, he split from India but the pair appear to be on good terms because they've not unfollowed each other on Instagram.Career wise, Ovie landed a gig on This Morning, he became an ambassador for ASOS (the most boujee deal for a Love Island star) and he joined the Sky Sports team.
- ITV
India Reynolds - arrived day 38, finished third place
Age: 28From: ReadingOccupation: ModelIndia won Ovie over almost straight away, after she arrived as a bombshell. The glamorous model fell for the handsome basketball hunk and the couple finished Love Island in third place.
- Getty Images
India Reynolds
After leaving the villa there were reports that India cheated on Ovie but she was quick to slam down rumours. Weeks later they split and she broke her silence by encouraging fans to "be kind". India is also an ambassador for Boohoo, Tik Tok and a model.
- ITV
Chris Taylor - arrived day 32, dumped day 45
Age: 28From: LeicesterOccupation: Business development manager Chris and Harley were dumped on day 45 after Chris awkwardly swilled himself during a Love Island challenge. The couple seem to be dating still!
- Getty Images
Chris Taylor
Weeks after the Love Island final, Chris and Harley became the first couple to split. He then moved in with controversial co-stars Michael Griffiths and Jordan James.
- ITV
Greg O'Shea - arrived day 38, finished first place. WINNER
Age: 24From: Limerick, IrelandOccupation: professional Rugby playerGreg won Love Island 2019 with his new Islander beau Amber Gill and they left the villa as winners on day 49.
- Getty Images
Greg O'Shea
We LOVED Greg during his time in the villa; he seemed to be one of the only guys with sense (remember he questioned why Curtis gave Jordan terrible advice?). Unfortunately, that all changed when he dumped our babe Amber over text – rude. Despite doing a few Instagram ads he has pretty much shunned the fame side of things while he continues to play rugby and become a lawyer.
- ITV
Harley Brash - arrived day 38, dumped day 45
Age: 20From: NewcastleOccupation: Estate AgentHarley and Chris were dumped on day 45 after Chris awkwardly swilled himself during a Love Island challenge and Harley felt mugged off. The couple seem to be dating still!
- Getty Images
Harley Brash
Harley may have been part of one of the first couples to split but she's still living her best influencer life. She's gained over £350k followers and often posts sponsored content.
- ITV
Francesca Allen - arrived day 32, dumped day 42
Age: 23From: EssexOccupation: Boutique owner Francesca arrived as a bombshell and took an interest in Curtis and Ovie, choosing the two boys to take on her first dates. However, when Curtis rejected Francesca in favour of Maura, Francesca was left in the friend-zone with villa bad boy Michael. The platonic couple were dumped on day 42.
- Getty Images
Francesca Allen
Francesca didn't find love in the villa – she left alongside Michael following her epic speech - but she's another star who seems to be enjoying fame. She's got her own edit on In The Style, continues to run her boutique in Essex and is making a tonne of money from her Instagram ads.