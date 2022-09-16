Ekin-Su’s brother parties with ‘heartbroken’ TOWIE star as she slams male cast mates

by Ben Pulsford |

We say this time and time again, but when two reality shows collide in the real world it does something special to our gossip-peddling souls. It's like glimpsing inside the reality television multiverse – the content is always unimaginably juicy and in ways, otherworldly.

An example? How about Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and TOWIE's Dani Imbert partying on a night out in Manchester together.

Dani recently posted a very dark video of herself and Ekin-Su inside a Manchester club and when we saw it, we almost dropped our phones in shock. Luckily, their dazzling veneers somewhat illuminated the surroundings, giving us just enough of a glimpse of the unlikely pair together in the club (saying that, they are both from Essex and we're still holding out for Ekin-Su to guest on TOWIE one of these days). Nevertheless, you may want to turn up the brightness on your screen for this one...

As far as we can tell, Ekin-Su and Davide were out in Manchester celebrating her younger brother Arda's 18th birthday, when they ran into TOWIE's Dani, Roman Hackett and Junaid Ahmed and now we have a lot of questions.

Love Island 2022 superstar Ekin-Su was involved in virtually all of series eight’s most dramatic moments and naturally, fans quickly became obsessed with the new reality queen, and in turn became obsessed with pretty much everything about her – including her family, who stole the show (especially her little brother Arda) on a memorable episode of spin-off show Aftersun this summer.

Speaking of obsessed; it turns out that Ekin-Su and Davide are so big time now that they get sent cake totems of themselves (that's how you know you've made it - such influence). Ekin-Su recently shared a cake sculpture of herself sent by Oh Polly to celebrate their collection and filmed Davide taking a bite out of her spongey boob. Obsessed and a little weirded out.

Anyway – back in the multiverse – we can't help but wonder what TOWIE's Dani made of Ekin-Su's hunky little brother after this collision in Manchester. Especially after she recently told her fans that she didn't like any of the men on TOWIE (except for besties Roman Hackett and Junaid Ahmed, of course) following her split from Liam 'Gatsby' Blackwell. She also said she was 'heartbroken' by Gatsby's move post-breakup.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Dani was asked, "Who is your fav TOWIE guy? obvs not including Roman," to which the Essex star responded, "None of them 😭 we need new boyssss."

Like Ekin-Su's now adult brother, perhaps?

Arda and Dani? ARDANI? Only in the reality telly multiverse, folks.

Fans couldn't get over how good looking Ekin-Su's glamorous family were on the spin-off show this summer, especially her little brother Arda (who was 17 at the time). Appearing on Aftersun, Arda teased that viewers should “get used” to seeing his face as “you’re going to be seeing it a lot more” - leading many to speculate that he was set to appear on Love Island, himself. Which he can totally apply for now as he has turned 18, although - who are we kidding? - ITV casting will be coming for him.

Since his famous big sis snatched the Love Island crown with now boyfriend Davide, Arda's star status has continued to soar - in fact, he now boasts over 49,000 followers on Instagram.

Following Arda's appearance on Aftersun, fans immediately took to social media to speculate that Arda could join his sister in the villa during Casa Amor, with one tweeting, “The only bombshell I’m seeing on my screen now is Ekin-Su’s brother and I want him in Casa Amor to shake things up. He’s soo fine #LoveIslandAftersun #LoveIsland.”

Another wrote, “If I was a #LoveIsland producer, after Casa Amor I'd bring Ekin Su's brother in as a bombshell & allow them to team up & cause pure chaos. Just imagine the scenes between him, Davide & Luca before even touching on which girl he'd be interested in... #LoveIslandAftersun #Aftersun.”

Even former host Laura Whitmore seemed keen to see Arda on the show as she told him, “Can we get you in the villa? I feel like you’d spice things up a little bit,” after he admitted he “hated” his sister’s love interests.

It’s clear that fans are desperate to see more of Ekin and her family, with some even calling for them to film their own TV show after that rather iconic Aftersun appearance. Maybe he'll pop up in Ekin-Su and Davide's reality show?