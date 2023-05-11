Frankie Gaff looks SO different from Made in Chelsea days with darker hair

Made in Chelsea icon Jamie Laing had a lot – and we mean a lot – of rendezvous, romances and everything in between during his long-running stint on the E4 show, but one of his most memorable relationships was with Frankie Gaff.

Frankie joined MIC in 2016 just in time for series 11 and much of her five-season run on the show was spent in an on-off relationship with Jamie.

As well as her romance with Jamie, Frankie was known for her trendy style (think peak Topshop era) and bleach blonde hair. However, Frankie’s gone to the dark side since quitting reality TV and settling down and she looks SO different.

Frankie and Jamie dated on and off in the two years she was on Made in Chelsea ©E4

These days, Frankie’s rocking brown locks with a few blonde highlights and she looks amazing.

Frankie is proud mum to son Theo who was born in November 2021. She shares the little one with her venture capitalist boyfriend Jamie Dickerson.

The former reality star often shares glimpses of her new life on social media with her 285,000 Instagram followers, but has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since leaving Made in Chelsea.

Who is Frankie Gaff?

Frankie Gaff is a reality star and influencer who rose to fame when she joined the Made in Chelsea cast in 2016. She appeared on the show for five series and two years before waving goodbye to SW3 in 2018. These days, Frankie posts about haircare, skincare, beauty and mum life on social media.

How old is Frankie Gaff?

Frankie is currently 27 years old. She was born on 16 June 1994.

Where is Frankie Gaff from?

Frankie was born in the village of Finchampstead in Berkshire but currently lives in London.

Frankie appeared on MIC between 2016 and 2018 ©E4

What happened between Frankie Gaff and Jamie Laing?

Frankie and Jamie dated on and off between 2016 and 2018 but their relationship was constantly plagued by rumours of cheating on both sides. Viewers of the show will know that Jamie wasn't the most faithful to his girlfriend and Frankie was accused of having feelings for his best pal Alex Mytton.

After many MANY on-screen confrontations, Frankie and Jamie split on a trip to Ibiza and she quit the show shortly after.

Who is Frankie Gaff’s boyfriend?

Fast forward five years and Frankie is currently loved up with her boyfriend Jamie Dickerson. They've been dating for two years and back in 2020, a source told The Sun, "Frankie is smitten. She feels really comfortable with this Jamie and trusts him. He’s really mature and together, but they have a lot of fun too. She’s really pleased to be dating someone with their head screwed on who has a proper job!”

Does Frankie Gaff have children?

Yep, Frankie and her boyfriend Jamie are parents to a two year old son called Theodore. She regularly shares pictures of him on Instagram and documents her life as a busy mum.

What is Frankie Gaff’s Instagram?