Sophie Kasaei exposes how much Geordie Shore stars REALLY got paid and we’re shook

When Geordie Shore first hit our screens back in 2011 (yep, it really has been ten years), the MTV show made instant stars out of the likes of Gaz Beadle, Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison and Holly Hagan.

The Geordie OGs were suddenly everywhere from magazine front covers to every swanky red carpet event under the sun, not mention nightclubs up and down they country as they got paid to party, but it turns out their lives weren’t quite as glamorous as it seems.

While it’s easy to assume that the gang of radgies raked it in for appearing on Geordie Shore, Sophie Kasaei has revealed that that was not the case at all…

The Geordie OGs back in 2011 ©Getty

Opening up her time on the show in the early days, she admitted, "When we first started the show we got absolutely nothing.

“The most we ever got was £1000 a month and we couldn’t survive on that, obviously after tax as well."

She went on to explain that most of the cast worked at a call centre but it was easier for the boys to earn money compared to the girls.

"The boys were earning quite a lot of money from cash jobs, doing things like one hour of photos with fans and earning thousands and they were killing it," she said on the False Economy podcast.

©getty images

"But us girls were in big financial difficulty. There was no social media so we couldn’t make money from that - we had nothing.

“We struggled for a while, and got credit cards and all that kind of thing. But things did change and then the girls started to make some money.”

And while they may have been on one of the most popular reality shows, Sophie admitted that money wise things were not great.

"What makes it worse is even though I had £5 in the bank everyone watching me thinks I am a multimillionaire right now and they think I’m loaded and have everything they ever wanted but I’m probably a lot more skint than the local Joe Bloggs down the street.

“No one would know until I’ve told you now, and we need to be more open about this because people think they can do reality shows and make so much money but it’s tough."

Luckily she's managed to turn her financial situation around after investing her mum. However Sophie isn't the old cast member who has spoken out about their earnings.

In fact, Gary, who has retired from his wild former lifestyle and is now settled down with wife Emma McVey and their two children, Chester, three, and Primrose, two, recently revealed the cast didn’t get paid at all for the first series.

He opened up about his Geordie Shore earnings during an Instagram Q&A with fans, when one follower asked whether taking part in the show was the highest-paying job he’s ever had. Gaz replied, “Hahahah u crazy it was the least paid more like 😂 we didn’t get paid for series 1… got penny’s for series 2/3.”

©Instagram/Gaz Beadle

He continued, “Got better later on… but it was up to you what u made outside of Gshore. That’s how some ppl did well and others didn’t.”

Perhaps Gaz is referring to his former pulling partner Scotty T who was declared bankrupt in 2019 after he racked up a debit in excess of £147,000.

Scotty was worth an estimated £630,000 at the height of his fame thanks to his appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, Ex on the Beach, Aussie soap Neighbours, Just Tattoo of Us and a deal with Boohoo Man.

But things went downhill for the reality star when he was axed from Geordie Shore in 2017 for “bad behaviour” and later lost his presenting role on Just Tattoo of Us after just one series.