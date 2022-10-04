Sophie Kasaei throws shade at ex Joel Corry amid reunion rumours

Joel Corry is known across the world as a superstar DJ and has collaborated with HUGE names like David Guetta, Becky Hill, MNEK and Charli XCX, so it’s easy to forget that he actually entered public consciousness as the boyfriend of Geordie Shore OG Sophie Kasaei.

Yep, before he was topping the charts with his bangers (not a euphemism), Joel made a series of guest appearances on the MTV show. Memorable scenes include Joel, ahem, soiling himself after getting a bit too mortal on a night out and Sophie telling viewers she was going to “give that DJ a BJ” as he soundtracked one of their house parties.

It’s safe to say he’s come a long (long long) way since then, but Sophie couldn’t help but throw some shade at her ex as she appeared on the latest episode of Charlotte Crosby’s Always On podcast to discuss the Geordie Shore reunion.

Joel appeared on Geordie Shore while he was dating Sophie ©MTV

With the reunion series currently airing on MTV, Charlotte and Sophie were discussing which Geordie Shore faves from years gone by might make an appearance on the show when Joel’s name came in conversation.

“I remember when we were getting ready, even I was ill because I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, is my gonna be DJ?’ You were winding me up,” Sophie told Charlotte.

“It was a big shock when the DJ came out,” Charlotte teased, before adding, “Your ex is a superstar.”

Sophie then joked, “Who would have thought he’s more rich and famous than me?” Oof, brutal.

Despite her savage shade-throwing, Sophie admitted she’s still on good terms with Joel following their 2017 break-up. She said, “You know what, I’ve got no bad blood about Joel. We still have conversations and stuff.

“It’s mad, wherever I go there’s billboards of him. I can’t escape him. I go to Ibiza, he’s everywhere. I’m listening to the radio, his songs are playing. He’s did absolutely amazing and that’s because he’s literally put his heart and soul into what he wanted to do.”

Sophie and Joel dated between 2013 and 2017 ©MTV

Sophie continued, “We haven’t seen each other properly in…we split up about five years ago now. About five years ago. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe he’s gonna come’. I mean, if he can do Love Island then he can do the Geordie Shore reunion. Remember where you came from.

“He was on Geordie Shore and he was the DJ. If I was gonna see him, I’d wanna see him now and have conversations and just say well done. Me and Joel will probably always be friends. I’ve got a lot of love for him, I was close to his family and stuff like that. I’m proud of him.”

