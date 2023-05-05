Josh ‘JP’ Patterson is fitter than ever five years after quitting Made in Chelsea

It's hard to imagine that an iconic fitlord/12 out of 10 former Made in Chelsea star like Josh 'JP' Patterson could be even fitter five years after leaving the E4 series.

Binky Felstead's ex joined the cast of MIC in 2015 and was a series thirst trap for three years – he basically walked so Miles Nazaire could run – before exiting the show at the end of 2017.

Josh 'JP' Patterson on Made in Chelsea way back when (E4) ©E4

Josh has been living his life off-camera for well over five years now and when we say he's fitter than ever, we mean physically fit, as he's currently in the process of running 76 marathons (yes, 76), a marathon in every city in the UK. And you have to be pretty fit to do that, right?

And, yes, obvs he's still the other kind of fit, too.

The former reality star – who has been very vocal about his mental health journey in the past – has already ran 64 of the planned 76 marathons (as of Tuesday 2 May 2023) in a bid to raise £1 million for suicide prevention charity, Samaritans.

Go, Josh, go. We're feeling inspired - we might walk to Starbucks tomorrow, instead of getting it on Deliveroo. Go, us, go.

Who is Josh Patterson?

Josh is a former rugby player turned reality star and influencer with a passion for fitness. He is the co-owner of Runna, a training app for all running abilities. He has also worked as a property developer 'cause MIC.

How old is Josh Patterson?

Josh was born on 13 August 1989, making him 33 years old. He is a Leo.

When was Josh Patterson on Made in Chelsea?

Josh joined Made In Chelsea in 2015 alongside his friends James Dunmore and Elliot Cross. He left the series at the end of 2017.

Is Josh Patterson still with Binky Felstead?

No, the pair split in September 2018 – not long after they both left MIC – after three years of on-and-off dating (both on and off screen). The former couple share a daughter called India, who will be six years old this summer. Feeling old? We definitely are.

Is Josh Patterson single?

As far as we can tell, Josh is currently single and focusing on his fitness and charity work – at least according to his active Instagram.

He was involved with his Made in Chelsea co-star, Binky Felstead, for three years between 2015 and 2018 and they have a five-year-old child together called India.

Josh Patterson and Binky Felstead shortly before they split in 2018 (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In June 2022, MailOnline reported that Josh had been on 'a string of dates' with Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu prior to her winning the show last summer.

Is Josh Patterson on Instagram?

Yes. You can follow his sweaty antics at @joshuapatterson _ jp.