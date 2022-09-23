EXCLUSIVE Drag Race UK’s Just May reveals Geri Halliwell’s reaction to their impersonation

Warning: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four episode one spoilers ahead.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finally returned to our screens last night when 12 new queens sashayed into the werk room to compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Sadly, we had to say goodbye to East London (via Essex) queen Just May almost as quickly as we got to know her when she found herself eliminated from the competition after losing a fierce lipsync to Mabel’s Let Them Know against Dakota Schiffer.

Chatting exclusively to heat following her elimination, Just May revealed how she really feels about going home first, Geri Halliwell’s reaction to her drag and her secret connection to Gogglebox legend Scarlett Moffatt.

Just May was the first queen eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race UK season four. ©BBC

As the (self-proclaimed) world’s premier Geri Halliwell impersonator, Just May is obsessed with all things Ginger Spice so we had to find out if the real Geri had reached out to her following her appearance on Drag Race.

While Geri hadn’t been in touch with her directly, Just May told us, “Well, a friend of mine did get a text saying, ‘Oh, lovely, amazing!’

“I mean, I'll take it. It's a step up from ‘get that cross-dresser away from my house!’”

But when we asked if that means she's got the Geri Halliwell seal of approval, May admitted, “I don't think we can go that far, babe. I think that I'm still teetering on the edge of a lawsuit.”

Geri in her Spice Girls heyday. Or is it Just May? We can't tell the difference anymore... ©Getty

There’s no shortage of celeb fans in Just May’s DMs though, as she revealed that none other than Scarlett Moffatt had been in touch - and the pair might just have an exciting collaboration in the works.

“I am a huge fan of Googlebox and I have met Scarlet Moffatt at a brunch once or twice. She loves drag and she did send me a message.

“That was nice, I thought, ‘Oh great, can I come on your podcast and talk about scary things now?’”

May added, “I love Gogglebox, get me on there!”

Celebrity Gogglebox producers, we hope you’re paying attention.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer every Thursday from 9pm.

WATCH Bimini, Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney & Tayce react to UK Drag Race iconic moments