Kourtney Kardashian set to quit over toxic sisters

Where the Kardashians go, tension, drama and spats tend to follow, as fans of the famous family know all too well. But the ongoing feud between oldest sisters Kourtney and Kim has reached crisis point, and in the recent season four premiere of The Kardashians, viewers watched aghast as Kim informed her shocked sibling that there is a “Not Kourtney” WhatsApp group for the family to bitch about her.

Now heat has been told that the hurtful exclusion from the chat – which supposedly includes the remaining sisters, Kim, 42, Khloé, 39, Kylie, 26, and 27-year-old Kendall – is the final straw in their long-running fight. It seems Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker want to walk away from the family for good, causing Kris to go into full momager mode in the hope money will talk, and leaving Kim unimpressed.

“Kris knows that if Kourtney ditches the family, it’ll be a dagger blow to the brand,” our source says.

“So, she’s offering Kourt a bigger slice of the franchise, which will involve more decision-making and extra bonuses, especially if she agrees to a ‘Kravis’ spin-off show. Kris told her that Kim will be put in her place, and won’t be allowed to gang up on Kourtney ever again. It’s something Kourt’s considering, even if she and Travis would ultimately prefer to quit and do their own thing, but for Kim, this is outrageous.”

While there’s been rivalry between Kim and Kourtney for years, this latest row kicked off last year when Kim collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on a ’90s-inspired collection shortly after the fashion house worked with Kourtney on her Italian wedding to Travis – with Kourt claiming her sister was using her big day as a “business opportunity”.

And it’s clear there’s been no ceasefire since, with cameras for the Disney + show capturing the moment Kim told Kourtney about the “Not Kourtney” group chat, which was apparently started after a number of people had called Kim, “complaining” about her. Kim said the goal of the chat to was “figure out” why Kourtney was a “different person”, and fans seemed to agree with Kim, with one labelling Kourtney as, “That one girl who turns into whoever she dates”, while another said, “Why did she take Travis’ whole personality? LMAO copy and paste.”

Kourtney, 44 – who is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Blink-182 drummer Travis – took to Instagram to shut down the suggestion that her friends were involved with the bitching, insisting, “The members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.” She also slammed her family, telling Kim, “I have a happy life, and that happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

heat previously told you how Kourtney didn’t feel connected to her family any more, and our source adds that Kim is certain her sister will never walk away.

“Kim can see right through Kourtney and doesn’t believe for one second that she’d actually leave. She would love to call Kourtney’s bluff, but Kris won’t do it as she’s desperate to keep her in the fold,” we’re told.

“Since Kim can’t get her way, she’s finding other ways to get under Kourtney's skin, like threatening to launch her own wellness brand as she knows how territorial Kourtney is when it comes to [her wellness brand] Poosh.”

The insider adds, “It’s sad that things have got so ugly. You’d think they’d be able to let it go now that they’re in their forties, but their rivalry is worse than it’s ever been.”