Geordie Shore legend ‘returns’ for FINAL series after being booted off show

Exciting news, Geordie Shore fans. Nah, the show hasn't been uncancelled, sorry, that's still on the cards (unofficially, you understand, MTV are still denying it's a thing but, y'know, it has been WE RECKON #legaldisclaimer).

Anyway.

The exciting bit.

It looks as though blond bombshell Kyle Christie may be back for the final series.

This might be us putting two and two together and making hooray, but look at the evidence. Look at it!

There, on the left, is Kyle looking - frankly - fit as you like. There, on the right, is Jordan Brook looking - frankly - a little short. Although that's probably just the fate of the average sized man stood next to giants, as Casey Gorman and Ron Hall bemoaned on Love Island.

Now, we know that Jordan is dating Geordie Shore icon and OG Sophie Kasaei. We also know that the good Geordie Shore castmates MTV could persuade to come back plus Abbie Holborn are filming the final but not officially the final series together abroad.

And so, Kyle must back, right? RIGHT? Thought so.

©MTV

Kyle was unceremoniously booted out of MTV's hit show by Gary Beadle in series 11 following near-constant rows with Holly Hagan. But we spoke to Kyle at the time and he revealed the real, heartbreaking, reason behind him quitting the show.

His catchphrase was, "I'm gonna make sparks fly, and get everyone feisty," which is no "I'm a Geordie girl with a VIP edge" to be honest but we did enjoy Kyle's two year turn on the show (2014 - 2016, fact fans).

Other than the rows with Holly which were exhausting. Oh, and the time he said he wouldn't marry Holly because he 'didn't want to marry a woman who had been with all his friends' or words to that effect, that bit was rubbish. But who's laughing now, eh?

Everyone, hopefully.

Kyle: generally one of the good 'uns ©Getty

Geordie Shore has run for an astonishing 12 years although we stopped watching around the same time Kyle left if we're totally honest.

Is it still all about people fighting, bucking, and spewing? It is? Blimey.