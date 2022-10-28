EXCLUSIVE: Drag Race UK’s Le Fil speaks out about RuPaul ‘difficulties’ following Snatch Game

Warning: RuPaul's Drag Race UK season four episode six spoilers ahead

The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK saw the return of the Snatch Game and it was given a Strictly Come Dancing twist as the queens attempted their best celebrity impersonations alongside guests AJ Odudu and Tess Daly.

In the end, Brighouse-born queen Le Fil was told to sashay away after failing to make the judges laugh with his take on organisation queen Marie Kondo.

Chatting exclusively to heat following his elimination, Le Fil opened up about the "pressure" of the Snatch Game and admitted that making RuPaul laugh was no mean feat.

"I was always nervous about when Snatch Game was announced, so as soon as it was announced me and Black Peppa were like, 'F-ck!'," Le Fil laughed.

"There was a lot of pressure and we all know how iconic that episode is. 'Make Ru laugh' were the three words that were etched on to all the Werk Room tables!"

Le Fil continued, "Ru's your boss and Ru's the person you've got to impress, right? My humour's not, I don't think, the same as Ru's. Mine's quite offbeat, quite quirky, not a conventional Drag Race type of thing. So I think if there is different types of paths then that can create some difficulties."

Although his Marie Kondo didn’t impress, Le Fil said he doesn’t regret not going with his second choice, Posh Spice, as he was insistent on providing some Asian representation.

“I wanted to do an Asian character. I wanted to represent an Asian character in Snatch Game, which is famous for having all the Asian people leave after that episode!

“I need to have that representation here and Marie Kondo is someone who, for me, I love that she sparks joy and that's something that I relate with. I really wanted to channel that character. The difficulty was the fact that the Snatch Game was Strictly Come Dancing related.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer every Thursday from 9pm.

