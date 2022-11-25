Millie Court moves in with fellow Islander following Liam Reardon split

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon broke up in the summer after a year as a couple and although fans were hoping for a reconciliation between the two it would seem that is no longer on the cards.

Millie and Liam had moved in together after just a few months together but when the relationship ended Millie packed up her stuff and left the luxurious pad she’d shared with the ex-bricklayer.

Flashforward to now and Millie announces she has a new flatmate in the form of BFF Chloe Burrows.

The newly single ladies met in the villa and have been thick as thieves ever since. They even went and got matching, welded, bracelets along with fellow islander Lucinda Strafford. What happened to those cute best friends necklace we used to rock as a kid, you know the ones from Claire's Accessories where you both have half a heart? Simpler times.

Chloe posted a photo of the duo on her Instagram story with the caption, “Best house mate eva 💖💖💖” and her followers went wild one even declaring “This needs to be a reality show ASAP!!”

Now THAT is something we could get on board with. The Suite Life of Chlo and Millie? Keeping up with the Burrows-Courts? Name ideas welcome.

Both Millie and Chloe have had a tough time of late, after Millie split with Liam and Chloe’s relationship with Toby Aromolaran came to an end and fans are loving that the girls have each other, “I'm glad you 2 are there for each other.. friendship lasts longer than men. Xx ❤️ ❤️”

Another commented "We love to see it!!!!" So do we, nothing like girls supporting girls to put you in a good mood.

