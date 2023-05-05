Sam Thompson opens up about his ADHD diagnosis

by Millie Payne |

From starting out on Made In Chelsea, to presenting the Staying Relevant podcast with best pal Pete Wicks and hosting a Hits Radio show, Sam Thompson has his fingers in a lot of pies.

And for his latest project, the 30 year old has been on a journey to explore if he has ADHD – a condition characterised by traits such as having trouble concentrating.

Enlisting the help of his mum, his girlfriend Zara McDermott and Pete – who was less than impressed when Sam rocked up late for their heart-to-heart chat in the park, but more than happy to call him out on it on the podcast – Sam has learned how his ADHD impacts not only his life, but those around him…

getting tearful in his documentary ©Channel 4

At the beginning of the documentary, you say you didn’t know if you knew who you were. Where do you stand on this today?

F * * king good question. I feel… it probably sounds so preachy, so self-aware, but I feel like I know myself so much more. When I do a certain thing, I go, “You’re doing this because of X, Y and Z.” Knowledge for me was half the power.

Would it be fair to say that your diagnosis has given you a sense of validation?

Absolutely. I do a job that I absolutely love, so I see my ADHD from that side of things, as a bit of a superpower. But there are a lot of things that can be quite tiresome. I sometimes felt in relationships – not just with Zara – like an arsehole.

There are things where I’m like, “Why am I different?” After my diagnosis, my next move was, “Right, you know you have it, you can’t hide behind it in your work or your relationships.” It’s something that people have to understand I have, but I also have to realise that not everyone else has it. I didn’t want use it as an excuse, because that can send you down a whole new rabbit hole.

What are your feelings on medication?

I can only speak for myself, but when I tried it, it felt like I was chemically changed. I definitely felt calmer and more focused, so I could see the benefits. But I’d get heart palpitations, I was sweating, and I couldn’t eat. I didn’t sleep for a day and a half.

The trade-offs just weren’t worth it for me. When I took the meds, everything became really real, and I started panicking. Things slowed down to the point where I was like, “Oh wow…”

Your mum raised concerns about you being “labelled”, whereas Pete felt it would be positive to get tested. Was it hard having the people closest to you giving different opinions?

Firstly, how great was it seeing Pete in that setting [ in the park ] ? It was my favourite scene. He is my big brother. He is the person I turn to above all others. If anything happens in my life, I go to Pete – he’s my best mate.

It was just really nice to hear the stuff he was saying – I think he’s right. A diagnosis doesn’t change who you are, it’s the right thing to do. Pete is actually a voice of reason most times. But my mum was more concerned in a “I don’t want anything to change you” kind of way.

How did it feel to have a psychiatrist analyse you?

Jarring. It is so easy for them to see through you. I was like, “I’m Sam Thompson, I’m a complex onion with layers.” And she was like, “Bang bang bang, I know exactly who you are.” But she was really warm, and a solitary tear came out when she said, “You’re a very special boy.”

Do you think you’ll use TikTok to raise awareness of ADHD?

TikTok made me feel seen, so I definitely think I might do a few.

Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? E4, Monday 8 May, 9pm. Sam and Pete’s podcast Staying Relevant is out now