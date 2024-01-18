The Traitors: Meryl Williams reveals what she did with the prize money – and it’s a ‘surprise’

Admit it. You, like us, were worried about The Traitors series 2.

How could it possibly be as good as the first series, now the contestants know what's coming?

Well, thank the TV gods for Paul Gorton and absolute icon Diane Carson (RIP - in the show sense) who have carried this series.

But what of the cast of series one? What happened to them? SPOILERS AHEAD, if you haven't watched series one yet.

The show was won by three faithful, Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski, who at the last minute unmasked Wilf Webster as a traitor. The three winners split the prize money of over £100k between them, so it must have been wine, women and song from then on in, right?

Well, maybe not. Meryl has revealed what she did with the cash and it's...well, in her words, a shock.

“I still have a lot of the money left, which a lot of people are quite surprised by," she told us.

Hang on, it does get more exciting.

Wilfred Webster, Meryl Williams and Hannah Byczkowski, accepting the Reality Competition award on behalf of The Traitors at the National Television Awards 2023 ©getty

"I quit my job when the show came out...

“I've always been like 'money is freedom', so, as long as I don't have to go back to my normal 9-to-5 job, that's the best thing ever. That's the best present I can buy myself. As long as I could use it to pay enough bills and go on holidays, to places like South Africa and Europe that’s the main thing.”

Excuse us, South Africa? Do we sense a Love Island / Traitors crossover coming on? Faithful is pretty much another word for loyal after all....

Meryl Williams was speaking to Sky Vegas.

NOW WATCH: The Traitors US star Ekin-Su talks about her turn on Love Island