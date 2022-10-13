Married At First Sight UK: when does the series end?

Married at First Sight UK has been a wild ride so far, hasn’t it?

The show has well and truly delivered the drama - both on and off screen - from Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes getting together behind Gemma Rose and Duka Cav's backs to April Banbury cheating on George Roberts on their honeymoon and George being arrested following "coercive control" accusations.

We were delivered major SCENES when Kasia London and Kwame Badu quit the show after he took her to his local park instead of his house when the couples went on their home stays.

And let’s not forget basically every dinner party when Thomas Hartley would inevitably storm out after a row with one of his many enemies.

But with so much tea already aired and loads left to come, how long is MAFS UK actually on for?

When does MAFS UK end?

The final episode of Married At First Sight UK will air on Tuesday 18 October at 9pm on E4.

But, that’s so soon. SOB.

The last episode of the series will see all 20 of this year's cast members reunite with relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas for a final review of the experiment. Frankly, that sounds like utter carnage and we can't ruddy wait to tune in.

How many episodes of Married At First Sight UK are there?

The latest series of Married At First Sight UK was extended to 30 episodes due to the popularity of last year's run, which was a measly 21 episodes by comparison.

The first episode aired at 9pm on Monday 29 August 2022, meaning the series lasted seven weeks. Yet somehow it feels like only yesterday we were introduced to the couples.

How can I watch Married At First Sight UK?

Married At First Sight UK airs on E4 at 9pm every week night between Monday and Thursday. There are no episodes on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The series is also available to watch on Channel 4's catch-up service All 4.