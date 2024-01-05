  1. Home|
13 highly-rated shampoos for hair loss (that really do work)

The best shampoos to maintain your precious tresses

by Phoebe Denman |
Published
1
John Frieda
John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo
2
Kerastase
Kerastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Shampoo
3
Viviscal
Viviscal Thickening Shampoo
4
Philip Kingsley
Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo
5
Uklash
Uklash Hair Shampoo
6
Kevin.Murphy
Kevin.Murphy Stimulate Me Wash
7
Virtue
Virtue Flourish Shampoo For Thinning Hair
8
Grow Gorgeous
Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo
9
Noughty
Noughty Get Set, Grow Thickening Shampoo
10
Charles Worthington
Charles Worthington Thicker &amp; Fuller Densifying Shampoo
11
L'Oreal
11.  L’Oreal Elvive Full Resist Reinforcing Shampoo
12
Straand
Straand Crown Cleanse Shampoo
13
Head & Shoulders
Head &amp; Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo DermaXPRO

If you’re finding that your ponytail feels a bit lighter, fear not! Thinning hair is a lot more common than you might think. Aging, nutrient deficiencies, stress and even the way you style your hair are only a few of the most common culprits behind hair loss. And while a certified dermatologist can help you get to the root of the issue if you’re seriously struggling, the easiest way to fake the appearance of a fuller mane is with one of the best shampoos for fine hair or best hair growth products.

What causes hair loss?

“There are many types of hair loss but the most common we see at our Trichological Clinics are hair thinning known as Androgenic Alopecia or Male/Female Pattern Hair Loss, and hair shedding, known as Telogen Effluvium,” says Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley. She adds that another common type of hair loss is post-partum hair loss, “Postpartum hair loss usually begins around three to four months after giving birth. This timing coincides with the normal hair growth cycle, during which the hair follicles enter a resting phase. About 85-95% of your hair is in the growing phase, while the rest is in the resting or shedding phase. After childbirth, hormone fluctuations can cause more hair follicles to enter the resting phase, leading to increased hair shedding.”

“Having a very poor diet and lacking nutrients can also cause hair loss and thinning,” says Viviscal Ambassador and Leading Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi. Hair is made up of two structures – the hair shaft and the follicle, which is hidden underneath the skin. Hair grows from the follicle, which is highly active and sensitive, so it’s no surprise that nutrient deficiencies can negatively affect hair growth. “Consuming some nutrients in supplement form may help your hair stay healthy and grow at an optimal rate,” says Hannah.

Heat’s best shampoos for hair loss at a glance:

Best for long-lasting results: Viviscal Thickening Shampoo, £8.24 on Boots

Best overall shampoo for hair loss: John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo, £8.99 on Superdrug

Best budget shampoo for hair loss: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Anti Hair-Fall Shampoo, £3.49 on Boots

According to the pros, when looking for a good shampoo for hair loss, you should look for formulas that include hair-loving ingredients like biotin, keratin and zinc to promote healthy hair growth. With that in mind, keep scrolling for some top-tier hair growth shampoos that fit the bill.

SHOP: The best shampoos for hair loss 2024

1.

John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo

Best overall shampoo for hair loss

John Frieda
Price: £8.99

www.superdrug.com

Description

You’ll have thicker, fuller hair in no time with this shampoo. Plumping strands while deep

Pros

  • Volumising
  • Results after one use
  • Silicone free

Cons

  • Some users reported that their hair became greasy quickly between washes
John Frieda
Price: £8.99

www.superdrug.com

2.

Kerastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Shampoo

Best anti-hair fall formula

Kerastase
Price: £24.15

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

This cult-favourite shampoo combines a blend of strand-strengthening ingredients, including ginger

Pros

  • Ginger root formula
  • Deep cleansing
  • Smells great

Cons

  • Expensive
Kerastase
Price: £24.15

www.sephora.co.uk

3.

Viviscal Thickening Shampoo

Best for long-lasting results

Viviscal
Price: £8.24

www.boots.com

Description

This thickening wash is the perfect treatment to keep your mane in tip-top shape. Gently cleansing

Pros

  • Smells great
  • Paraben-, SLS-, and SLES-free
  • Suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Not as volumising as other options
Viviscal
Price: £8.24

www.boots.com

4.

Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo

Best shampoo for fine hair

Philip Kingsley
Price: £27

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Formulated with hair-loving polymers and peptides to encourage volume in fine hair without

Pros

  • Strengthens hair
  • Promotes fullness
  • Won't strip hair of natural moisture

Cons

  • Not as volumising as other options
Philip Kingsley
Price: £27

www.lookfantastic.com

5.

Uklash Hair Shampoo

Best hair growth shampoo

Uklash
Price: £9.80

www.uklash.com

Description

This strand-strengthening shampoo from Uklash is strategically fortified with hero ingredients

Pros

  • Encourages hair growth & strengthens strands
  • Vegan friendly ingredients
  • Leaves hair shiny

Cons

  • Takes up to 3 months to see hair growth results
Uklash
Price: £9.80

www.uklash.com

6.

Kevin.Murphy Stimulate Me Wash

Best soothing formula

Kevin.Murphy
Price: £28

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

This hair growth treatment helps to maintain scalp health while the keratin amino acids included

Pros

  • Leaves hair feeling refreshed
  • Filled with nourishing ingredients for stronger strands
  • 4.14 star average review rating on Cult Beauty

Cons

  • Takes time to see results in reduced hair fall
Kevin.Murphy
Price: £28

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

7.

Virtue Flourish Shampoo For Thinning Hair

Best shampoo for volume

Virtue
Price: £42

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

If you’re looking to add a little oomph to thin locks, this shampoo is the best for volume and

Pros

  • Fixes damage without weighing hair down
  • Shifts scalp build-up
  • Volumising formula

Cons

  • Some users say the formula can be quite drying
Virtue
Price: £42

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

8.

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo

Best thickening shampoo

Grow Gorgeous
Price: £9.60

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Blending biotin, niacinamide and rice protein, this shampoo is full to the brim with ingredients

Pros

  • Leaves hair looking healthy
  • Builds body
  • Thickening formula

Cons

  • Not as effective at reducing hair fall as other options
Grow Gorgeous
Price: £9.60

www.lookfantastic.com

9.

Noughty Get Set, Grow Thickening Shampoo

Best shampoo for scalp health

Noughty
Price: £4

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

If your scalp needs some love, give this hair growth shampoo a go; it claims to stimulate roots

Pros

  • Cruelty-free
  • Leaves hair looking thicker and smoother
  • Hair growth inducing ingredients

Cons

  • Takes a few months to see results
Noughty
Price: £4

www.lookfantastic.com

10.

Charles Worthington Thicker & Fuller Densifying Shampoo

Best fast-acting shampoo for hair loss

Charles Worthington
Price: £8.99

www.superdrug.com

Description

 This vitamin E packed formula cares for the scalp and reduces breakage by up to 90% to leave

Pros

  • Results within one week of use
  • Reduces breakage by 90%
  • Helps thicken and add body

Cons

  • Doesn't add as much shine as other options
Charles Worthington
Price: £8.99

www.superdrug.com

11.

11.  L’Oreal Elvive Full Resist Reinforcing Shampoo

Best budget shampoo for hair loss

L'Oreal
Price: £3.49

www.boots.com

Description

This anti hair-fall formula includes aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to

Pros

  • Leaves hair looking fuller
  • Detangles without breakage
  • Available in multiple sizes

Cons

  • Could be more volumising
L'Oreal
Price: £3.49

www.boots.com

12.

Straand Crown Cleanse Shampoo

Best anti-dandruff shampoo

Straand
Price: £20

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

This prebiotic formula rebalances your scalp without causing irritation thanks to an

Pros

  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Leaves hair looking shiny
  • Targets dandruff and removes scalp build-up

Cons

  • Doesn't add volume
Straand
Price: £20

www.sephora.co.uk

13.

Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo DermaXPRO

Best vitamin E formula

Head & Shoulders
Price: £7.50

www.boots.com

Description

Up to 95% less hair fall? This shampoo claims to do just that for less than £8. Leaving you with

Pros

  • Targets dandruff
  • Hydrating
  • Reduces hair fall by up to 95%

Cons

  • Contains sulfates
Head & Shoulders
Price: £7.50

www.boots.com

What can I do if my hair is falling out?

Ok, so now you know what’s triggering the hair loss, here’s how to tackle it…

·      Use a shampoo for hair loss to bring back body and volume to hair. Try massaging it into your scalp every time you wash – this will stimulate blood flow to your scalp to encourage hair growth.
·      Use a deep repair mask once a week. This will give overworked or stressed out locks a nutrient boost to help protect against heat styling and any general wear and tear.
·      Apply a nourishing hair oil to the ends of damp hair to keep it soft and healthy.
·      Increase the amount of protein and iron in your diet. Hair is made of protein, making this the most important nutrient for hair growth.
·      Take supplements. Alongside a healthy diet, supplements can be helpful for boosting levels of vitamins and minerals.
·      Hannah recommends hair cycling for those with hair thinning and loss. “You need to treat your hair as you do your skin,” she says. “So the skin on your face and the skin on your scalp is the same. You need to be washing your hair regularly and applying conditioner on your hair shaft to keep the moisture, and you also need to be cleansing the scalp to make sure the follicles are clean of any bacteria.”

