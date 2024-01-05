13 highly-rated shampoos for hair loss (that really do work)

If you’re finding that your ponytail feels a bit lighter, fear not! Thinning hair is a lot more common than you might think. Aging, nutrient deficiencies, stress and even the way you style your hair are only a few of the most common culprits behind hair loss. And while a certified dermatologist can help you get to the root of the issue if you’re seriously struggling, the easiest way to fake the appearance of a fuller mane is with one of the best shampoos for fine hair or best hair growth products.

What causes hair loss?

“There are many types of hair loss but the most common we see at our Trichological Clinics are hair thinning known as Androgenic Alopecia or Male/Female Pattern Hair Loss, and hair shedding, known as Telogen Effluvium,” says Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley. She adds that another common type of hair loss is post-partum hair loss, “Postpartum hair loss usually begins around three to four months after giving birth. This timing coincides with the normal hair growth cycle, during which the hair follicles enter a resting phase. About 85-95% of your hair is in the growing phase, while the rest is in the resting or shedding phase. After childbirth, hormone fluctuations can cause more hair follicles to enter the resting phase, leading to increased hair shedding.”

“Having a very poor diet and lacking nutrients can also cause hair loss and thinning,” says Viviscal Ambassador and Leading Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi. Hair is made up of two structures – the hair shaft and the follicle, which is hidden underneath the skin. Hair grows from the follicle, which is highly active and sensitive, so it’s no surprise that nutrient deficiencies can negatively affect hair growth. “Consuming some nutrients in supplement form may help your hair stay healthy and grow at an optimal rate,” says Hannah.

Best overall shampoo for hair loss: John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo, £8.99 on Superdrug

Best budget shampoo for hair loss: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Full Resist Anti Hair-Fall Shampoo, £3.49 on Boots

According to the pros, when looking for a good shampoo for hair loss, you should look for formulas that include hair-loving ingredients like biotin, keratin and zinc to promote healthy hair growth. With that in mind, keep scrolling for some top-tier hair growth shampoos that fit the bill.

1. John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo Best overall shampoo for hair loss Price: £ 8.99 www.superdrug.com View offer Description You’ll have thicker, fuller hair in no time with this shampoo. Plumping strands while deep ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Volumising

Results after one use

Silicone free Cons Some users reported that their hair became greasy quickly between washes Price: £ 8.99 www.superdrug.com View offer

3. Viviscal Thickening Shampoo Best for long-lasting results Price: £ 8.24 www.boots.com View offer Description This thickening wash is the perfect treatment to keep your mane in tip-top shape. Gently cleansing ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Smells great

Paraben-, SLS-, and SLES-free

Suitable for all hair types Cons Not as volumising as other options Price: £ 8.24 www.boots.com View offer

4. Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo Best shampoo for fine hair Price: £ 27 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Formulated with hair-loving polymers and peptides to encourage volume in fine hair without ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Strengthens hair

Promotes fullness

Won't strip hair of natural moisture Cons Not as volumising as other options Price: £ 27 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

5. Uklash Hair Shampoo Best hair growth shampoo Price: £ 9.80 www.uklash.com View offer Description This strand-strengthening shampoo from Uklash is strategically fortified with hero ingredients ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Encourages hair growth & strengthens strands

Vegan friendly ingredients

Leaves hair shiny Cons Takes up to 3 months to see hair growth results Price: £ 9.80 www.uklash.com View offer

6. Kevin.Murphy Stimulate Me Wash Best soothing formula Price: £ 28 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description This hair growth treatment helps to maintain scalp health while the keratin amino acids included ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Leaves hair feeling refreshed

Filled with nourishing ingredients for stronger strands

4.14 star average review rating on Cult Beauty Cons Takes time to see results in reduced hair fall Price: £ 28 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

7. Virtue Flourish Shampoo For Thinning Hair Best shampoo for volume Price: £ 42 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description If you’re looking to add a little oomph to thin locks, this shampoo is the best for volume and ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Fixes damage without weighing hair down

Shifts scalp build-up

Volumising formula Cons Some users say the formula can be quite drying Price: £ 42 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

8. Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo Best thickening shampoo Price: £ 9.60 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Blending biotin, niacinamide and rice protein, this shampoo is full to the brim with ingredients ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Leaves hair looking healthy

Builds body

Thickening formula Cons Not as effective at reducing hair fall as other options Price: £ 9.60 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

9. Noughty Get Set, Grow Thickening Shampoo Best shampoo for scalp health Price: £ 4 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description If your scalp needs some love, give this hair growth shampoo a go; it claims to stimulate roots ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Cruelty-free

Leaves hair looking thicker and smoother

Hair growth inducing ingredients Cons Takes a few months to see results Price: £ 4 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

10. Charles Worthington Thicker & Fuller Densifying Shampoo Best fast-acting shampoo for hair loss Price: £ 8.99 www.superdrug.com View offer Description This vitamin E packed formula cares for the scalp and reduces breakage by up to 90% to leave ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Results within one week of use

Reduces breakage by 90%

Helps thicken and add body Cons Doesn't add as much shine as other options Price: £ 8.99 www.superdrug.com View offer

11. 11. L’Oreal Elvive Full Resist Reinforcing Shampoo Best budget shampoo for hair loss Price: £ 3.49 www.boots.com View offer Description This anti hair-fall formula includes aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Leaves hair looking fuller

Detangles without breakage

Available in multiple sizes Cons Could be more volumising Price: £ 3.49 www.boots.com View offer

12. Straand Crown Cleanse Shampoo Best anti-dandruff shampoo Price: £ 20 www.sephora.co.uk View offer Description This prebiotic formula rebalances your scalp without causing irritation thanks to an ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for all hair types

Leaves hair looking shiny

Targets dandruff and removes scalp build-up Cons Doesn't add volume Price: £ 20 www.sephora.co.uk View offer

13. Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo DermaXPRO Best vitamin E formula Price: £ 7.50 www.boots.com View offer Description Up to 95% less hair fall? This shampoo claims to do just that for less than £8. Leaving you with ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Targets dandruff

Hydrating

Reduces hair fall by up to 95% Cons Contains sulfates Price: £ 7.50 www.boots.com View offer

What can I do if my hair is falling out?

Ok, so now you know what’s triggering the hair loss, here’s how to tackle it…