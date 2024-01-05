13 highly-rated shampoos for hair loss (that really do work)

If you’re finding that your ponytail feels a bit lighter, fear not! Thinning hair is a lot more common than you might think. Aging, nutrient deficiencies, stress and even the way you style your hair are only a few of the most common culprits behind hair loss. And while a certified dermatologist can help you get to the root of the issue if you’re seriously struggling, the easiest way to fake the appearance of a fuller mane is with one of the best shampoos for fine hair or best hair growth products.
What causes hair loss?
“There are many types of hair loss but the most common we see at our Trichological Clinics are hair thinning known as Androgenic Alopecia or Male/Female Pattern Hair Loss, and hair shedding, known as Telogen Effluvium,” says Anabel Kingsley, Brand President and Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley. She adds that another common type of hair loss is post-partum hair loss, “Postpartum hair loss usually begins around three to four months after giving birth. This timing coincides with the normal hair growth cycle, during which the hair follicles enter a resting phase. About 85-95% of your hair is in the growing phase, while the rest is in the resting or shedding phase. After childbirth, hormone fluctuations can cause more hair follicles to enter the resting phase, leading to increased hair shedding.”
“Having a very poor diet and lacking nutrients can also cause hair loss and thinning,” says Viviscal Ambassador and Leading Trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi. Hair is made up of two structures – the hair shaft and the follicle, which is hidden underneath the skin. Hair grows from the follicle, which is highly active and sensitive, so it’s no surprise that nutrient deficiencies can negatively affect hair growth. “Consuming some nutrients in supplement form may help your hair stay healthy and grow at an optimal rate,” says Hannah.
According to the pros, when looking for a good shampoo for hair loss, you should look for formulas that include hair-loving ingredients like biotin, keratin and zinc to promote healthy hair growth. With that in mind, keep scrolling for some top-tier hair growth shampoos that fit the bill.
SHOP: The best shampoos for hair loss 2024
Best overall shampoo for hair loss
Description
You’ll have thicker, fuller hair in no time with this shampoo. Plumping strands while deep
Pros
- Volumising
- Results after one use
- Silicone free
Cons
- Some users reported that their hair became greasy quickly between washes
Best anti-hair fall formula
Description
This cult-favourite shampoo combines a blend of strand-strengthening ingredients, including ginger
Pros
- Ginger root formula
- Deep cleansing
- Smells great
Cons
- Expensive
Best for long-lasting results
Description
This thickening wash is the perfect treatment to keep your mane in tip-top shape. Gently cleansing
Pros
- Smells great
- Paraben-, SLS-, and SLES-free
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Not as volumising as other options
Best shampoo for fine hair
Description
Formulated with hair-loving polymers and peptides to encourage volume in fine hair without
Pros
- Strengthens hair
- Promotes fullness
- Won't strip hair of natural moisture
Cons
- Not as volumising as other options
Best hair growth shampoo
Description
This strand-strengthening shampoo from Uklash is strategically fortified with hero ingredients
Pros
- Encourages hair growth & strengthens strands
- Vegan friendly ingredients
- Leaves hair shiny
Cons
- Takes up to 3 months to see hair growth results
Best soothing formula
Description
This hair growth treatment helps to maintain scalp health while the keratin amino acids included
Pros
- Leaves hair feeling refreshed
- Filled with nourishing ingredients for stronger strands
- 4.14 star average review rating on Cult Beauty
Cons
- Takes time to see results in reduced hair fall
Best shampoo for volume
Description
If you’re looking to add a little oomph to thin locks, this shampoo is the best for volume and
Pros
- Fixes damage without weighing hair down
- Shifts scalp build-up
- Volumising formula
Cons
- Some users say the formula can be quite drying
Best thickening shampoo
Description
Blending biotin, niacinamide and rice protein, this shampoo is full to the brim with ingredients
Pros
- Leaves hair looking healthy
- Builds body
- Thickening formula
Cons
- Not as effective at reducing hair fall as other options
Best shampoo for scalp health
Description
If your scalp needs some love, give this hair growth shampoo a go; it claims to stimulate roots
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Leaves hair looking thicker and smoother
- Hair growth inducing ingredients
Cons
- Takes a few months to see results
Best fast-acting shampoo for hair loss
Description
This vitamin E packed formula cares for the scalp and reduces breakage by up to 90% to leave
Pros
- Results within one week of use
- Reduces breakage by 90%
- Helps thicken and add body
Cons
- Doesn't add as much shine as other options
Best budget shampoo for hair loss
Description
This anti hair-fall formula includes aminexil, a patented molecule that is clinically proven to
Pros
- Leaves hair looking fuller
- Detangles without breakage
- Available in multiple sizes
Cons
- Could be more volumising
Best anti-dandruff shampoo
Description
This prebiotic formula rebalances your scalp without causing irritation thanks to an
Pros
- Suitable for all hair types
- Leaves hair looking shiny
- Targets dandruff and removes scalp build-up
Cons
- Doesn't add volume
Best vitamin E formula
Description
Up to 95% less hair fall? This shampoo claims to do just that for less than £8. Leaving you with
Pros
- Targets dandruff
- Hydrating
- Reduces hair fall by up to 95%
Cons
- Contains sulfates
What can I do if my hair is falling out?
Ok, so now you know what’s triggering the hair loss, here’s how to tackle it…
· Use a shampoo for hair loss to bring back body and volume to hair. Try massaging it into your scalp every time you wash – this will stimulate blood flow to your scalp to encourage hair growth.
· Use a deep repair mask once a week. This will give overworked or stressed out locks a nutrient boost to help protect against heat styling and any general wear and tear.
· Apply a nourishing hair oil to the ends of damp hair to keep it soft and healthy.
· Increase the amount of protein and iron in your diet. Hair is made of protein, making this the most important nutrient for hair growth.
· Take supplements. Alongside a healthy diet, supplements can be helpful for boosting levels of vitamins and minerals.
· Hannah recommends hair cycling for those with hair thinning and loss. “You need to treat your hair as you do your skin,” she says. “So the skin on your face and the skin on your scalp is the same. You need to be washing your hair regularly and applying conditioner on your hair shaft to keep the moisture, and you also need to be cleansing the scalp to make sure the follicles are clean of any bacteria.”