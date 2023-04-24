Get TikTok’s ‘clean girl’ look in 5 easy steps

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you've probably heard of the 'clean girl' look. The minimal make-up routine made famous by TikTok consists of dewy, glass-like skin, rosy cheeks and fluffy, feathery brows, all topped off with a natural-looking pout – aka, just a hint of lip oil. Dreamy, right? It's perfectly polished, put-together – and, well, clean!

We're not the only ones obsessing over it either. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid has made it their go-to aesthetic – influencing beauty buffs everywhere to ditch their contour powders, matte lipsticks and smoky eye looks for faux freckles, gleaming cheekbones and a subtle swipe of mascara. The best part? Stripping back your routine means you'll need less time to get ready – oh, and with warmer weather on the way, it's less make-up to sweat off.

Wondering how to take on the trend? See our top tips below and channel your inner 'clean girl' in time for summer.

1) Start with the skin

Although feathered brows, sun-kissed blush and ‘glass lips’ all contribute to the ‘clean girl’ look, a killer skincare routine is also key – after all, it’s all about having clean-looking skin. Once you’ve finished cleansing, pop a vitamin-C serum on skin for an instant glow, followed by moisturiser and SPF. Top tip: For thirsty skin, keep a hydrating mist. in your handbag and spritz through the day.

2) Ace your base

The secret to ‘clean girl’ makeup? Less is more. Start with a dewy primer to bring out your inner glow, then follow with a CC cream or tinted moisturiser. If you're lacking on sleep, dab some concealer in a lighter shade, under your eyes for a brightening effect, then use a cream bronzer to warm up your skin. Apply and blend where the sun would naturally hit your face, including across the cheeks, around the temples and across the nose for a sun-soaked look.

3) Rosy glow

For a healthy-looking complexion that’s radiant and youthful, fresh, flushed cheeks are a must – so don’t be afraid to go in with the blush. Using a cream or liquid variety for max dewiness, dab a few dots along your cheeks and the nose, before blending out with your fingers. You can skip the contour, but don’t forget the highlighter. You can use any formula for this, but to keep in with the clean-girl theme, we'd opt for some dew-boosting drops over a powder.

4) Fluff it up

We all know that full, fluffy brows are goals right now, but for a ‘clean girl’ spin, you’ll need to make sure they’re tamed too. After a quick tidy-up and trim, use a gel to set your brow hairs in place. And if you're not blessed with naturally thick brows, take a brow pen and draw on faux hairs, following the natural direction of your existing ones.

Top tip: For a natural, lifted look, brush them diagonally, rather than vertically.

5) Glass lips

To finish off your TikTok-approved makeup look, lightly go over your lips with a nude-coloured liner and top with something glossy, like an oil or balm. Want a plumper-looking pout? Make sure to over-line your bottom lip slightly and accentuate the cupids bow. To keep your lips protected and chap-free, opt for a glossy lip balm with SPF in it.