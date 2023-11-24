Ariana Grande’s Cloud Pink perfume is one of my favourites – and it’s on sale for Black Friday

Ariana Grande is a genius when it comes to celebrity perfume. She really knows how to curate a fragrance that lasts long, smells glorious, and doesn't break the bank. She's a triple threat - both inside and outside of the music business.

That's why when she released Cloud Pink fans went crazy, and I knew I had to get my hands on it and try it out - especially as I hoped it would be going on sale for Black Friday. Though I do love a musky perfume, (think YSL's Libre, or Valentino's Voce Viva), I can't say that I'm impartial to a sweet scent. They're perfect when you want a daytime perfume that is light and airy, and always work as a Christmas or birthday giftfor your nearest and dearest.

Much like Ariana's original Cloud perfume, the packaging is gorgeous. The actual bottle comes in this lovely little cloud and looks adorable on a dressing table. If you think the cloud is too bulky though, it's detachable. The choice is yours.

Now, onto the scent. When I first sprayed it, my first thought was that it was a fresh and youthful fragrance that combined top notes of pineapple and wild berries - not too overpowering. I could really smell the heart notes of coconut too, making me wish I was on holiday instead of in the rainy UK.

The perfume is particularly long-lasting, which is something I look for when buying fragrances - it really is the make or break for me. Spray a few times at a pulse point (or all over your clothes, whatever you fancy), and then let the perfume do its job. I got so many compliments while wearing it, so if you like being told you smell nice, I'd suggest you treat yourself to it right now while it's in the Black Friday sale.