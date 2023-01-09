Where to shop the best tanning mitts for a gorgeous streak-free glow

In a world where a sun-kissed glow is the be-all and end-all when it comes to radiant skin, there's no wonder we always look for the best tanning mitts to get the most out of our tanning products. Because even with the best fake tan, you need a good tanning applicator to really hit a streak-free home run.

From lotions to sprays, the market is full of options to achieve a golden glow, but what's most important is finding the best tanning mitt ideal for the product you are using. Or maybe, you don't need a mitt at all, but we would only argue that case if you were looking for the best gradual tan.

Brands like Bondi Sands, Isle of Paradise and Coco and Eve are the perfect go-to if you're looking for a trustworthy tanning mitt that you can use in a multitude of places, even when using the best face tanner.

Check out our top finds below, and don't worry about making any self-tanning mistakes, as we've also found the best fake tan remover, too.

Happy glow-up!

Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt Editor's choice Price: £ 3.99 (was £4.99) Enhance your self-tanning process with the Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt. Precise application for a flawless tan. Pros: Black means stains won't be obvious on mitt, Made from velvety material Cons: May need to be replaced often

Made from velvety material Cons May need to be replaced often

Isle of Paradise Tanning Mit Best budget-friendly tanning mitt Price: £ 3.99 (was £4.99) This gorgeous mitt by Isle of Paradise prevents streakiness and blotchiness. Pros: Streak-free finish, Avoids orange palms Cons: Some reviewers claimed the mitt was too rough on skin

Avoids orange palms Cons Some reviewers claimed the mitt was too rough on skin

FILTER By Molly Mae Tanning Mitt Best high-end tanning mitt Price: £ 6.95 (was £10) We all know Molly-Mae, right? Well if you don't, just know she loves a flawless tan. Her brand delivers quality tanning products. Pros: Velvety mitt with a soft finish, Larger than normal mitt so tan applies quicker Cons: None!

Larger than normal mitt so tan applies quicker Cons None!

Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt Best high-street tanning mitt Price: £ 12 Experience flawless tanning with Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt from Sephora. Pros: High-quality mitt, Blends tan well Cons: Needs washing after every use

Blends tan well Cons Needs washing after every use

PrettyLittleThing Tanning Mitt Best versatile tanning mitt Price: £ 6 Get a natural tan effortlessly with Sunkissed Eco Pack Double-Sided Velvet Tanning Mitt. Pros: Double-sided for maximum performance, Eco friendly packaging Cons: Doesn't work with cream tanning products

Eco friendly packaging Cons Doesn't work with cream tanning products

SKINNY TAN Fake Tan Back Applicator Best back tanning mitt Price: £ 11.99 Sick of struggling to apply fake tan to your back? Skinny Tan's back tan applicator is the perfect solution. Pros: Makes hard to reach places easy to tan, Soft, velvety applicator to prevent skin irritation Cons: Could be larger

Soft, velvety applicator to prevent skin irritation Cons Could be larger

Velvotan The Original Tanning Mitt Best streak-free tanning mitt Price: £ 2 Experience the ultimate tanning transformation with the Velotan Tanning Mitt. Elevate your tanning routine. Pros: Velvet touch mitt, Machine washable Cons: Can only use one side of the mitt

Machine washable Cons Can only use one side of the mitt

Do self-tanning mitts work?

Absolutely, self-tanning mitts are highly effective tools for achieving a natural and streak-free tan. They are specifically designed to assist in the application of self-tanning products, such as lotions, mousses, and sprays.

Their soft and velvety texture ensures even distribution of the tanning product, helping to prevent uneven patches and streaks that can occur when applying tanners with bare hands. Extra fair and worried about looking orange? Make sure to check our fake tan for pale skin.

Do you wash a tanning mitt after every use?