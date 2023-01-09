  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Beauty

Where to shop the best tanning mitts for a gorgeous streak-free glow

Prices starting from just £2...

best-fake-tanning-mitts
by Emma Richardson |
Posted
1
Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt
2
Isle of Paradise Tanning Mit
3
FILTER By Molly Mae Tanning Mitt
4
Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt
5
PrettyLittleThing Tanning Mitt
6
SKINNY TAN Fake Tan Back Applicator
7
Velvotan The Original Tanning Mitt

In a world where a sun-kissed glow is the be-all and end-all when it comes to radiant skin, there's no wonder we always look for the best tanning mitts to get the most out of our tanning products. Because even with the best fake tan, you need a good tanning applicator to really hit a streak-free home run.

From lotions to sprays, the market is full of options to achieve a golden glow, but what's most important is finding the best tanning mitt ideal for the product you are using. Or maybe, you don't need a mitt at all, but we would only argue that case if you were looking for the best gradual tan.

heat's best tanning mits at a glance:

Editor's choice: Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt, £4.99 on LookFantastic

Best budget-friendly tanning mitt: Isle of Paradise Tanning Mitt, £4.99 on Cult Beauty

Best high-end tanning mitt: FILTER By Molly Mae Tanning Mitt, £6.95 on Beauty Bay

Brands like Bondi Sands, Isle of Paradise and Coco and Eve are the perfect go-to if you're looking for a trustworthy tanning mitt that you can use in a multitude of places, even when using the best face tanner.

Check out our top finds below, and don't worry about making any self-tanning mistakes, as we've also found the best fake tan remover, too.

Happy glow-up!

SHOP: The best tanning mitts to buy right now

1. Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt

Editor's choice

Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt
Price: £3.99 (was £4.99)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Enhance your self-tanning process with the Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt. Precise,

Pros

  • Black means stains won't be obvious on mitt
  • Made from velvety material

Cons

  • May need to be replaced often
Bondi Sands Reusable Application Mitt

2. Isle of Paradise Tanning Mit

Best budget-friendly tanning mitt

Isle of Paradise Tanning Mit
Price: £3.99 (was £4.99)

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

This gorgeous mitt by Isle of Paradise prevents streakiness and blotchiness – plus a

Pros

  • Streak-free finish
  • Avoids orange palms

Cons

  • Some reviewers claimed the mitt was too rough on skin
Isle of Paradise Tanning Mit

3. FILTER By Molly Mae Tanning Mitt

Best high-end tanning mitt

FILTER By Molly Mae Tanning Mitt
Price: £6.95 (was £10)

www.beautybay.com

Description

We all know Molly-Mae, right? Well if you don't, just know she loves a flawless tan. Her brand

Pros

  • Velvety mitt with a soft finish
  • Larger than normal mitt so tan applies quicker

Cons

  • None!
FILTER By Molly Mae Tanning Mitt

4. Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt

Best high-street tanning mitt

Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt
Price: £12

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Experience flawless tanning with Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt from Sephora.

Pros

  • High-quality mitt
  • Blends tan well

Cons

  • Needs washing after every use
Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Soft Velvet Tanning Mitt

5. PrettyLittleThing Tanning Mitt

Best versatile tanning mitt

PrettyLittleThing Tanning Mitt
Price: £6

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Get a natural tan effortlessly with Sunkissed Eco Pack Double-Sided Velvet Tanning Mitt from

Pros

  • Double-sided for maximum performance
  • Eco friendly packaging

Cons

  • Doesn't work with cream tanning products
PrettyLittleThing Tanning Mitt

6. SKINNY TAN Fake Tan Back Applicator

Best back tanning mitt

SKINNY TAN Fake Tan Back Applicator
Price: £11.99

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Sick of struggling to apply fake tan to your back? Skinny Tan's back tan applicator is the perfect

Pros

  • Makes hard to reach places easy to tan
  • Soft, velvety applicator to prevent skin irritation

Cons

  • Could be larger
SKINNY TAN Fake Tan Back Applicator

7. Velvotan The Original Tanning Mitt

Best streak-free tanning mitt

Velvotan The Original Tanning Mitt
Price: £2

Description

Experience the ultimate tanning transformation with the Velotan Tanning Mitt. Elevate your

Pros

  • Velvet touch mitt
  • Machine washable

Cons

  • Can only use one side of the mitt
Velvotan The Original Tanning Mitt

Do self-tanning mitts work?

Absolutely, self-tanning mitts are highly effective tools for achieving a natural and streak-free tan. They are specifically designed to assist in the application of self-tanning products, such as lotions, mousses, and sprays.

Their soft and velvety texture ensures even distribution of the tanning product, helping to prevent uneven patches and streaks that can occur when applying tanners with bare hands. Extra fair and worried about looking orange? Make sure to check our fake tan for pale skin.

Do you wash a tanning mitt after every use?

Yes, it's recommended to wash your tanning mitt after every use. Cleaning your tanning mitt helps maintain its effectiveness and prevents the buildup of tanning product residue, which can lead to uneven application and potentially cause streaks on your skin during the next use.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us