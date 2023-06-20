TikTok is going WILD for this £19.95 fake tan remover

Nailing fake tan removal is HARD WORK. Fans of the best fake tan will know that taking it off is the worst part, especially when we have very important plans coming up. The last thing you want to have to deal with is a patchy fake tan that will just not. come. off. But, is fake tan remover the way forward?

A new wonder product has been doing the rounds on TikTok. And, TikToker, Alice Keay, who's known for her beauty tips and reviews, made a video on fake tan removal when she was asked by a follower if she had any tips. 'I’m going to put you onto something,' she says in the video. 'At the moment my tan is not looking the best, and what I use when I look like a tiger bread, is this product here.'

If your gradual tan has developed a shade too deep, this fake tan remover might be the one for you. That's right, the legend that is 'come ere love' Charlotte Dawson, who is famous for being Les Dawson's daughter and entertaining us all on Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating, may have just invented the best fake tan removal product to exist for £19.95.

For those of us that use the best fake tan for pale skin, we can still have a tanning accident at the best of times. Fake tan remover can be a much quicker fix than soaking in the bath for hours and scrubbing every inch of your body with an exfoliator. So, here are the best fake tan removers out there, including Charlotte Dawson's tan remover, to get rid of a stubborn tan.

SHOP: The best fake tan removers at home

Charlotte Dawson's brand of fake tan remover means you can say goodbye to harsh scrubbing and hello to a quick and easy tan removal process. The formula is designed to work in just 3 minutes, making it perfect for those last-minute events or when you need to remove your tan quickly. Pros: Smells delicious

Skin softening formula

Skin softening formula

Vegan and cruelty-free Cons: Some may not like the addition of glitter

The Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser effectively removes fake tan without any harmful ingredients or harsh scrubbing. Pros: Highly affordable

Supposedly good on sensitive skin

Supposedly good on sensitive skin

No need for scrubbing Cons: Only works effectively on a tan that's a few days old

Formulated with a blend of ingredients including natural pearlite, the Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Seconds Tan Removing Scrub is designed to remove fake tan quickly and effectively. Pros: Free from oils

Free from parabens and sulphates

Free from parabens and sulphates

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free Cons: Some may find the capacity unnecessarily large

Not only is the Tanologist Self Tan Remover one way to remove your fake tan, but it also primes your skin for your next application. Pros: Dermatologist approved

Clean ingredients

Clean ingredients

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free Cons: May have to scrub

Similarly, the Tan Luxe Glyco Water Fake Tan Remover is a multipurpose product that works to strip away old tan while also exfoliating and hydrating the skin. Pros: Clean ingredients

Suitable for use on face

Suitable for use on face

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free Cons: May have to scrub

We just can't beat the price of the trending St Tropez' Tan Remover Mousse. We're big fans of the brand's self-tan products, so it's no surprise that their tan remover is just as effective. Pros: Currently on offer

Suitable for sensitive skin

Suitable for sensitive skin

Contains detoxifying extracts and probiotics Cons: Only one review

Yet another great affordable option, and the best value on our list. The limited edition Makeup Revolution Glow Fake Tan Eraser Foam is designed to remove fake tan while also nourishing the skin. Pros: Currently on offer

Contains hyaluronic acid

Contains hyaluronic acid

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free Cons: Smaller capacity than others

Skinny Tan's Miracle Tan Eraser is designed to remove old tan and target troublesome areas in a matter of minutes. Pros: Contains salicylic acid and glycerin

Smells delicious

Smells delicious

Vegan-friendly Cons: May have to scrub

Would you believe that PrettyLittleThing has its own brand of affordable self-tan remover? Well, it does, and it's designed to remove fake tan while also hydrating the skin. Pros: Contains glycerin

Contains natural oils

Contains natural oils

Good value Cons: No reviews

Looking for a fake tan remover you can take with you on your hols, or a smaller size to the 200ml version? The Bondi Sands Mini Tan Eraser is perfect for travel. Pros: Contains aloe vera

Supposedly good on sensitive skin

Supposedly good on sensitive skin

A compact size Cons: Only works effectively on a tan that's a few days old

FAQs

Which is the best fake tan?

As well as Love Island's Zara McDermott favourite fake tan being the secret to a natural-looking and radiant tan, former Love Island contestants such as Molly-Mae Hague and Paige Turley have spoken out about their favourite brands they're using currently.

Of course, Molly-Mae is repping Filter By Molly Mae, which is her very own brand of fake tan. The range includes mists, drops and mousses that are ideal for getting your desired shade of golden glow. Designed to hydrate and nourish the skin as you tan, her products are full of skin-loving ingredients.

As for Paige Turley? She's currently loving a particular bronzing foam that she swears 'doesn't smell like biscuits'. So if you're not wanting to smell like a pack of digestive while you tan, check out Paige Turley's biscuit free fake tan that she swears by.

How to take fake tan precautions?

If you're wanting to avoid tanning stains at all costs, be sure to use an old towel on your flooring to protect it from stains. When it comes to bedsheets, a fake tan sheet protector will help to keep your bedsheets free from orange tan marks. Don't worry, thank us later.

And if you're wanting to stop your hands from turning orange, using moisturiser - particularly around your knuckles, the space between your fingers, the sides of your hands and your wrists is best for a more even application. Wearing fake tan gloves might also be a good idea, but if worse comes to worst, a fake tan remover can come to the rescue.