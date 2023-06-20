  1. Home
TikTok is going WILD for this £19.95 fake tan remover

"Here's what I use for when I look like a tiger bread"


by Hannah Mellin |

Dawsylicous 3 Minute Express Fake Tan Remover 200ml
Dawsylicous 3 Minute Express Fake Tan Remover 200ml
2
Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser 200ml
Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser 200ml
3
Rose &amp; Caramel Purity Excel 60 Seconds Tan Removing Scrub 450ml
Rose &amp; Caramel Purity Excel 60 Seconds Tan Removing Scrub 450ml
4
Tanologist Self Tan Remover 200ml
Tanologist Self Tan Remover 200ml
5
Tan Luxe Glyco Water Fake Tan Remover 200ml
Tan Luxe Glyco Water Fake Tan Remover 200ml
6
St Tropez Tan Remover Mousse 200ml
St Tropez Tan Remover Mousse 200ml
7
Makeup Revolution Glow Fake Tan Eraser Foam 150ml
Makeup Revolution Glow Fake Tan Eraser Foam 150ml
8
Skinny Tan Miracle Tan Eraser 200ml
Skinny Tan Miracle Tan Eraser 200ml
9
PrettyLittleThing Self Tan Remover 200ml
PrettyLittleThing Self Tan Remover 200ml
10
Bondi Sands Mini Tan Eraser 100ml
Bondi Sands Mini Tan Eraser 100ml

Nailing fake tan removal is HARD WORK. Fans of the best fake tan will know that taking it off is the worst part, especially when we have very important plans coming up. The last thing you want to have to deal with is a patchy fake tan that will just not. come. off. But, is fake tan remover the way forward?

A new wonder product has been doing the rounds on TikTok. And, TikToker, Alice Keay, who's known for her beauty tips and reviews, made a video on fake tan removal when she was asked by a follower if she had any tips. 'I’m going to put you onto something,' she says in the video. 'At the moment my tan is not looking the best, and what I use when I look like a tiger bread, is this product here.'

Best fake tan remover shortlist:

Editor's Choice: Dawsylicous 3 Minute Express Fake Tan Remover (£19.95)

Best highly rated fake tan remover: Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser (£10.66)

Best viral fake tan remover: Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Seconds Tan Removing Scrub (£22.49)

If your gradual tan has developed a shade too deep, this fake tan remover might be the one for you. That's right, the legend that is 'come ere love' Charlotte Dawson, who is famous for being Les Dawson's daughter and entertaining us all on Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating, may have just invented the best fake tan removal product to exist for £19.95.

For those of us that use the best fake tan for pale skin, we can still have a tanning accident at the best of times. Fake tan remover can be a much quicker fix than soaking in the bath for hours and scrubbing every inch of your body with an exfoliator. So, here are the best fake tan removers out there, including Charlotte Dawson's tan remover, to get rid of a stubborn tan.

SHOP: The best fake tan removers at home

1. Dawsylicous 3 Minute Express Fake Tan Remover 200ml

Editor's Choice

Dawsylicous 3 Minute Express Fake Tan Remover



Description

Charlotte Dawson's brand of fake tan remover means you can say goodbye to harsh scrubbing and

Pros

  • Smells delicious
  • Skin softening formula
  • Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons

  • Some may not like the addition of glitter

2. Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser 200ml

Best highly rated fake tan remover

Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser 200ml



Description

The Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser effectively removes fake tan without any harmful ingredients or

Pros

  • Highly affordable
  • Supposedly good on sensitive skin
  • No need for scrubbing

Cons

  • Only works effectively on a tan that's a few days old

3. Rose &amp; Caramel Purity Excel 60 Seconds Tan Removing Scrub 450ml

Best viral fake tan remover

Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Seconds Tan Removing Scrub 450ml



Description

Formulated with a blend of ingredients including natural pearlite, the Rose & Caramel Purity Excel

Pros

  • Free from oils
  • Free from parabens and sulphates
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Cons

  • Some may find the capacity unnecessarily large

4. Tanologist Self Tan Remover 200ml

Best vegan-friendly fake tan remover

Tanologist Self Tan Remover 200ml

Rrp: £12.99

Price: £8.99



Description

Not only is the Tanologist Self Tan Remover one way to remove your fake tan, but it also primes

Pros

  • Dermatologist approved
  • Clean ingredients
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Cons

  • May have to scrub

Price: £8.99



5. Tan Luxe Glyco Water Fake Tan Remover 200ml

Best multipurpose fake tan remover

Tan Luxe Glyco Water Fake Tan Remover

Rrp: £17.6

Price: £16.8



Description

Similarly, the Tan Luxe Glyco Water Fake Tan Remover is a multipurpose product that works to strip

Pros

  • Clean ingredients
  • Suitable for use on face
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Cons

  • May have to scrub

Price: £16.8



6. St Tropez Tan Remover Mousse 200ml

Best trending fake tan remover

St Tropez Tan Remover Mousse 200ml



Description

We just can't beat the price of the trending St Tropez' Tan Remover Mousse. We're big fans of the

Pros

  • Currently on offer
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Contains detoxifying extracts and probiotics

Cons

  • Only one review

7. Makeup Revolution Glow Fake Tan Eraser Foam 150ml

Best value fake tan remover

Makeup Revolution Glow Fake Tan Eraser Foam 150ml



Description

Yet another great affordable option, and the best value on our list. The limited edition Makeup

Pros

  • Currently on offer
  • Contains hyaluronic acid
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Cons

  • Smaller capacity than others

8. Skinny Tan Miracle Tan Eraser 200ml

Best fake tan remover with nourishing ingredients

Skinny Tan Miracle Tan Eraser 200ml



Description

Skinny Tan's Miracle Tan Eraser is designed to remove old tan and target troublesome areas in a

Pros

  • Contains salicylic acid and glycerin
  • Smells delicious
  • Vegan-friendly

Cons

  • May have to scrub

9. PrettyLittleThing Self Tan Remover 200ml

Best affordable fake tan remover

PrettyLittleThing Self Tan Remover 200ml



Description

Would you believe that PrettyLittleThing has its own brand of affordable self-tan remover? Well,

Pros

  • Contains glycerin
  • Contains natural oils
  • Good value

Cons

  • No reviews

10. Bondi Sands Mini Tan Eraser 100ml

Best travel sized fake tan remover

Bondi Sands Mini Tan Eraser 100ml



Description

Looking for a fake tan remover you can take with you on your hols, or a smaller size to the 200ml

Pros

  • Contains aloe vera
  • Supposedly good on sensitive skin
  • A compact size

Cons

  • Only works effectively on a tan that's a few days old

FAQs

Which is the best fake tan?

As well as Love Island's Zara McDermott favourite fake tan being the secret to a natural-looking and radiant tan, former Love Island contestants such as Molly-Mae Hague and Paige Turley have spoken out about their favourite brands they're using currently.

Of course, Molly-Mae is repping Filter By Molly Mae, which is her very own brand of fake tan. The range includes mists, drops and mousses that are ideal for getting your desired shade of golden glow. Designed to hydrate and nourish the skin as you tan, her products are full of skin-loving ingredients.

As for Paige Turley? She's currently loving a particular bronzing foam that she swears 'doesn't smell like biscuits'. So if you're not wanting to smell like a pack of digestive while you tan, check out Paige Turley's biscuit free fake tan that she swears by.

How to take fake tan precautions?

If you're wanting to avoid tanning stains at all costs, be sure to use an old towel on your flooring to protect it from stains. When it comes to bedsheets, a fake tan sheet protector will help to keep your bedsheets free from orange tan marks. Don't worry, thank us later.

And if you're wanting to stop your hands from turning orange, using moisturiser - particularly around your knuckles, the space between your fingers, the sides of your hands and your wrists is best for a more even application. Wearing fake tan gloves might also be a good idea, but if worse comes to worst, a fake tan remover can come to the rescue.

Hannah Mellin is a Homes & Garden Product Writer for Modern Gardens, A Modern Kitchen, Yours and Take A Break. She has been working in the Journalism industry for over a decade and has written for an array of brands including John Lewis, Daily Mirror and Grazia. When she's not writing, researching or testing products, she's rennovating her Victorian terrace and chilling in the garden with her sausage dog Waffle.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
