The best Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lipliner dupes from £3

Searching for the best Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lipliner dupes? You've come to the right place. If you're anything like us, you can never have enough lip liners in your make-up stash. Don't get us wrong, we love splurging on certain luxury beauty products, but when we find some of the best Charlotte Tilbury dupes, to rival the originals, we will be sure to shout about it.

A good lipliner is an essential for plump and pouty lips. When it comes to the perfect lip combo, let's face it - you can never go wrong with a dreamy shade of nude. A nude lip is the best way to cheat the appearance of a more natural yet plump affect. The creamy formula of Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lipliners glide onto the lips but are long-lasting enough to stay put throughout the day or into the night.

Inspired by the ultimate nude lip icon, Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury's Iconic Nude Lip Cheat Lipliner is perfect for you if you love a classic 90s lip. If you also love a Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk dupe, we know you'll love to discover our favourite Iconic Nude Lipliner dupes to get a similar finish without parting with £20.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for making many of the iconic products we use in our everyday make-up routines. From skincare to make-up, she knows a thing or two about letting us in on some celebrity secrets so we always look and feel our best. Don't forget she created one of the best moisturisers in the game, so if you don't fancy splurging, picking up a Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream dupe is the best way to achieve super radiant skin without breaking the bank.

Let's get to it - keep scrolling to discover the best Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lipliner dupes.

SHOP: The best Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lipliner dupes

Rimmel Lasting Finish 8HR Lip Liner - Cappuccino
A lip pencil that lasts for eight hours? Sign us up. The Lasting Finish Lip Liner from Rimmel is affordable and has a natural finish.
Pros: Affordable price point, Natural finish
Cons: Needs sharpening often

Natural finish Cons Needs sharpening often

REFY Lip Sculpt - Taupe
If you haven't tried one of the REFY Lip Sculpt Lipliners yet - this is your PSA. Not only do they last a long time, but they also come in a great colour range.
Pros: Very long lasting, Great colour range
Cons: Can't sharpen

Great colour range Cons Can't sharpen

Beauty Pie Wondergel Long Wear Lip Liner - Vanilla Nude
If you're looking for a creamy, long-lasting lipliner, look no further than the Wondergel Lipliner from Beauty Pie.
Pros: Creamy gel texture feels comfortable on lips, Long-lasting formula
Cons: Softer pencil may need sharpening more

Long-lasting formula Cons Softer pencil may need sharpening more

Revolution Satin Kiss Lipliner - Chauffeur Nude
You can't go wrong with a Makeup Revolution dupe and the Satin Kiss Lipliner in Chauffeur Nude is easy to apply at an affordable price-point.
Pros: Easy to apply, Affordable price-point
Cons: Satin finish might not last as long on the lips

Affordable price-point Cons Satin finish might not last as long on the lips

NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil - Natural
We know that NYX makes some incredible make-up products at affordable prices and the Slim Lip Pencil has a pigmented formula that easily defines the lip shape.
Pros: Pigmented formula, Easily defines the lip shape
Cons: Product may need sharpening often

Easily defines the lip shape Cons Product may need sharpening often

Maybelline Colourshow Shaping Lip Liner - Nude Whisper
The Maybelline Colourshow Shaping Lip Liner is described as a smudge-proof yet creamy pencil that can be easily blended into other lip products.
Pros: Smudge-proof formula, Lipliner can be easily blended into other lip products
Cons: Can't sharpen

Lipliner can be easily blended into other lip products Cons Can't sharpen

What is the best way to find a Iconic Nude Lipliner dupe?

When it comes to shopping for the best Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lipliner dupe, we recommend choosing a product with a similar texture and as close to the original shade as possible. Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lipliners have a waxy, creamy yet blendable texture that stay in place once it sets. The shade iconic nude is a classic beige-brown shade with slight pink undertones. Finding a good dupe is dependant on the shade compared to the original. For example, when looking for a killer Charlotte Tilbury Pinkgasm Blush dupe, it's important to choose a bright yet shimmering liquid blush to look as compare to the original.

What are the benefits of wearing lipliner?

Not only does lipliner ensure your lipstick or lip gloss lasts longer and stops your lip look from smudging but you can easily reshape and define your natural lip line. Choosing a shade close to your natural lip shade will cheat the look of plumper lips and enhance the colour of your lips to compliment your make-up.