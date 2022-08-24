TikTokers are convinced this £14 foundation is a dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter

by Phoebe Denman |

Are you obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter(£36) but not so much with the price? Yup, me too. Whilst I’ve got to give this foundation props for the iconic filter-like glow it gives, if there’s a chance to save myself an extra £36 on restocking it with a dupe, I certainly will be. That’s where e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter (£14) comes in.

This product has gone viral on TikTok for being a cheap and cheerful alternative to the popular gleamy base, with users claiming that they couldn’t spot the difference between the two formulas.

With a whopping £22 difference in price, I thought I’d give this more price-conscious option a try to see if it really can take the place of my beloved Flawless Filter in my makeup bag.

First impressions? As you can see, the formula sits really nicely on my skin. The glow it gives is lovely and is visible right away. It has a dewy, your-skin-but-better tint to it that makes it look super luxe and very similar to the CT version.

Everyone has different boxes to tick when it comes to foundation, and personally, I tend to struggle with acne and scarring, so a full coverage finish is a must for me. Although this base only offers medium coverage, I was delighted to find that it has a slightly larger applicator than the Charlotte Tilbury product, therefore allowing you to coat your skin in a much more generous amount of product - if that’s what you’re into.

It's available in eight different shades, and trust me, when I wore this it stayed on my face all day – even in the midst of a heatwave!