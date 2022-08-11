Love Island Gemma Owen’s MUA reveals her secret contour hack and it’s GOOD

Love Island runner-up Gemma Owen won over the nation during the last eight weeks with her classy fashion sense and iconic make-up looks. If, like us, you've been hooked on Gemma's style and, of course, that infamous £20k Tiffany choker that never left her neckline, we think you'll love to know what make-up she wore to the recent Love Island reunion.

Gem is known for her gorj contoured skin, smokey eyes and plump nude lips. Luckily for us, Gemma's MUA for the night gave us a make-up breakdown on her Insta. Now, we can recreate her bronzed look with the exact same products.

We recently watched the brunette bombshell and her 'exclusive' partner, Luca, on the Love Island reunion show looking super loved up. Gemma wore a classic sleek high pony and a black satin dress, but we really wanted a run down of exactly what make-up she wore for the show.

Gemma's MUA, Gemma Wheatcroft, revealed she used the Rodial Bronze Glowlighter (£38) on Gem to create her standout contour and enhance her naturally glowing tan.

This glowing, liquid complexion enhancer is designed to be used as a cream contour and to add instant bronze. We all crave a natural-looking contour, and now we can get her sun-kissed look without the need to book a last-minute vacay to Mallorca.

Gemma Owen's reunion make-up look

Rodial Bronze Glowlighter View offer Rodial Add a touch of bronze and create killer cheekbones with this complexion enhancer. This creamy formula allows you to add some sculpt and definition to the face without losing out on any glow. Apply in the areas the sun would naturally hit and blend with a brush or a sponge. This creamy formula will blend seamlessly into the skin and promises to not look muddy.

Rodial Banana Lowlighter View offer Rodial We all crave a brighter undereye, especially after a long week at work. Brighten up the high points of your face and under your eyes with the Banana Lowlighter from Rodial. This sheer yet creamy product can be added on top of your usual foundation and concealer to highlight without looking too glittery. Gem's MUA applied this under her eyes to contrast with her dramatic smokey eyes.

Iconic London Sheer Liquid Blush View offer Iconic London A make-up look is never complete without a touch of blush. Applying a liquid blush will finish off a super glowy look without leaving the skin looking or feeling cakey. This gel-like texture will leave you looking healthy and radiant. Who needs a holiday?

Refy Brow Sculpt View offer Refy A defined brow is a girl's best friend and we loved seeing Gem every night at 9pm with her brows always looking on point. Create a polished brow that will stay in place all day with the Refy Brow Sculpt.