An ode to Gemma Owen’s Love Island outfits (and where to shop them online)

As well as being the most emotionally-mature Love Islander at just 19 years old(!), Gemma also served us with plenty of outfit inspo this summer.
We're talking figure-skimming midi dresses, bold bikinis in balmy shades of lime and coral and who could forget her snazzy little cobalt mini dress coupled with va-va-voomy hair and her signature £20k Tiffany choker? Iconic.
Gemma's signature style is classic, sexy and glam and despite being the eldest daughter of football legend Michael Owen, most of her clobber is a lot more budget-friendly than you would initially believe.
So here's a deep dive into Gemma Owen's best Love Island outfits thus far (and where you can shop her style online...)
Gemma Owen's best Love Island outfits
Despite her and Luca coming second on Love Island 2022, Gemma still looked every inch a winner in her chic white maxi dress. Gorj.
EXACT: Irreplaceable Off White Backless Bum Ruched Fishtail Maxi Dress (£75)
As we saw all things kick off at the Joel Corry beach party, Gemma was wearing a super cute white two-piece.
EXACT: the nw meant tu-be yours set ($78)
DUPE: White Slinky Second Skin Ruched Midi Skirt (£18)
Gemma went for chic and simple in this Nadine Merabi dress that's sold out. Not to worry as we've found some great dupes for your very own one-shoulder moment.
EXACT: Nadine Merabi Mina dress (£285)
DUPE: Club L London Let Slip Black Bardot One Sleeve Maxi Dress (£75)
DUPE: boohoo Shoulder Pad Ruched One Shoulder Midi Dress (£22.40)
Celebrating the end of babies in the villa, Gemma wore a bright coral dress, which is straight from Club L London.
EXACT: Muse Orange Long Sleeve Square Neck Ruched Mini Dress
Cute in coral, this was the midi dress Gem wore as Luca finally dropped the L-bomb.
EXACT: Strap Ruched Mesh Midaxi Dress in Peach ($20)
DUPE: Orange Ruched Spaghetti Midi Dress (£16)
DUPE: Orange Multi Way Ruched Cami Dress (£23)
As Gemma went on her first ever date with Luca, we saw her wear this sweet blush dress - the exact one is from House of CB. We knew it!
EXACT: House of CB Julianna corset mesh midi dress (£159)
DUPE: Boux Avenue Aisha midi dress (£15)
Gemma Owen stole the show with these ultra-cool designer sunnies which we need immediately. They are pretty spenny, but be rest-assured they will go with all your summer clobber.
EXACT: DITA EPILUXURY EPLX.04 Sunglasses (£1500)
Gemma Owen admitted to Adam Collard he was her type in a gorj cross-over bikini from Club L London.
EXACT: Club. L London Orange Bikini (SOLD OUT)
DUPE: MISSPAP Cross Over Bikini Set (£12)
Gemma looked classy as ever in her black bodycon jumpsuit. The original is currently out of stock, but we've linked nearly identical dupes down below.
EXACT: Black Thick Strap Square Neck Bodycon Jumpsuit (SOLD OUT - £18.99)
DUPE: UO Mimi Halterneck Jumpsuit (£27)
DUPE: Black Ripped Square Neck Jumpsuit (£30)
As she walked back from Casa Amor smitten as ever, Gemma looked beaut in this one-shoulder midi number.
EXACT: White One Shoulder Midi Dress With Ruching (£45)
Show off those collarbones in Gemma's gorge strapless bustier top from Oh Polly.
EXACT: Strapless Bustier in Taupe (£38)
DUPE: Chocolate Corset Mesh Bardot Top (£17)
As Gemma and Luca snuck off to the hideaway, we saw Gem don this racy lacy piece from Ann Summers.
EXACT: Ann Summers Hold Me Tight Body (£28)
Last night the Islanders got a special blue party, and Gemma made an impression in this satin cobalt blue mini from ASOS.
EXACT: Parisian Satin Cowl Neck Cami Mini Dress (£16)
Loved-up Gem wore this beaut snakeskin dress during Friday's recoupling.
EXACT: Sage Daring Ruched Dress (£53)
DUPE: Mango Animal Print Dress (£39.99)
Gemma looks good in basically anything, but we fell for this metallic bikini that looked beaut against her tanned skin.
EXACT: Havana Non-Padded Underwired Bikini Top Rebecca Mir (£29)
Gemma's summery orange dress is currently sold out, but we've found the perfect dupe. You're welcome x
EXACT: Terracotta Drape Detail Mini Shirt Dress (£25)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN Drape Mini Shirt Dress In Satin (£36)
Gemma's a huge fan of the Quay High Key set of sunnies, seen in the oversized options constantly in the villa.
EXACT: Quay High Key in Black (£49).
Gemma looked super chic in her ribbed swimsuit from H&M which is currently only £11...
EXACT: Cream Hammered Trim Bikini Top (£11)
The main characters of our villa were seen in the Quay Main Character sunglasses (see what we did there?).
EXACT: Quay Main Character in Bronze / Brown (£49).
Just whilst Gemma accidentally called Luca 'Jacques', we saw her look super sleek in this nude corset and white trouser combo. Get the exact choices below.
EXACT: Bershka split hem flared tailored trouser in ecru (£25.99)
EXACT: Oh Polly Strapless Bustier in Taupe (£38)
DUPE: Love Triangle satin corset top co-ord in mushroom (£28)
Gemma's figure-hugging ruched dress is sold out in most colours, but still available in this gorgeous mauve.
EXACT: Ruched Mesh Bodycon Knee Length Dress in Mauve (£36)
Gemma showed off in a lime Oh Polly bikini in her promo shots...
EXACT: Oh Polly Ramona Layered Bikini Top in Lime (£22)
DUPE: Public Desire bandage underwired bikini top in lime (£11.20)