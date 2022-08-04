An ode to Gemma Owen’s Love Island outfits (and where to shop them online)

As well as being the most emotionally-mature Love Islander at just 19 years old(!), Gemma also served us with plenty of outfit inspo this summer.

We're talking figure-skimming midi dresses, bold bikinis in balmy shades of lime and coral and who could forget her snazzy little cobalt mini dress coupled with va-va-voomy hair and her signature £20k Tiffany choker? Iconic.

Gemma's signature style is classic, sexy and glam and despite being the eldest daughter of football legend Michael Owen, most of her clobber is a lot more budget-friendly than you would initially believe.