Millie Court reveals game-changing contour hack (and it’s £7 on Amazon)

Since being crowned the 2021 Love Island winner, Millie Court has kept us updated with her current make-up routine and fashion faves, and we're 100% here for it. When it comes to beauty tips, we can rely on our fave Love Island gals to dish the deets.

Spoiler alert: if you loved discovering Demi Jones' dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand or Gemma Owen's contour hack, you're sure to love this.

Millie took to her YouTube channel to film her everyday make-up routine and it instantly got us hooked. We all love a good contour and if a product can get your skin looking extra snatched, we're all ears.

Millie revealed that she's loving using the Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer (£7.99) to contour her skin. The sponge applicator makes it super easy to create a seamless contour and at just £7.99, who can say no? Not us.

"I'm really loving it at the moment", Millie told her subscribers whilst dabbing the product underneath her cheekbones, the top of her forehead, the sides of her nose and on her chin.

If it's good enough for Mil, it's good enough for us.