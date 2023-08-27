Tahnee Cook talks MAFS show secrets, wellness habits and the £7 glow foundation she swears by

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Tahnee Cook, a bubbly content creator who is best known for starring in Married At First Sight Australia season 10. The 27-year-old was matched with 'husband' Ollie Skelton who was dubbed the show's 'Gen Z couple' and they pretty much breezed through the show. A rarity on MAFS!

"I’m really thankful for the connection Ollie and I had right from the start," Tahnee tells heat. "Transitioning into real life felt surprisingly smooth, especially since we made the move from Perth to Sydney. It just felt like the right move."

Tahnee has just launched her own podcast called 'Chuffed with Tahnee Cook' which she describes as an 'unfiltered safe space for all things love, career and life'. So far she's had fellow castmates Melinda Willis and Alyssa Barmonde spill all the tea from what really went on during the show. Juicy.

Tahnee chats exclusively to heat about MAFS Aus filming secrets, skincare routines and the budget beauty buy she can't be without...

On leaving MAFS

"Leaving MAFS has honestly been an amazing whirlwind. At first, I didn’t think I fully grasped the whole scope of it, especially considering its massive popularity in the UK.

"Back in Australia, it’s like the ultimate show, the one that everyone’s talking about. So, I had a bit of a sense of how big it was. But then, getting all this love from the UK audience, it’s like a whole different level. Those DMs just keep pouring in, filled with so much warmth and excitement. It’s kind of different from the Aussie response, you know?

"And here’s a crazy thing – Ollie and I were in Bondi recently, and this Irish girl came up to us absolutely beaming, saying she watched us in Ireland. Can you believe it? It’s just surreal to realise how far the show reaches, connecting with people you’d never even think of. And the whole being-recognised-in-public thing? Yeah, it’s still taking some getting used to. Sometimes I catch people staring, and I’m like, “Did I drop something? Is there something on my face?” And then, I remember, “Oh, right, the show!” It’s definitely an adjustment."

On filming secrets

What did Tahnee find the most surprising thing about appearing on MAFS?

"The dinner parties caught me off guard, I hadn't realised how lengthy they would be. Sometimes they'd go on until 3am, leaving us very tired. There's a lot of waiting around with production stuff, and what you see on TV is probably just 5% of what happens. The drama was intense and unexpected due to the prolonged filming hours. I thought it would be a few hours, but it turned out to be so much longer!

"At the dinner parties, we always seemed to have a good time because we weren't really involved in the drama. It's like we were flying under the radar, and no one was calling us out. It's a relief, you know?"

Unlike say, Harrison Boon? 👀

"I know, right? It was like, 'Here we go again!" He was often at the centre of it, and he loved it. Being placed strategically at the table was a thing. Ollie and I were always at the end. If drama happened that night, you were in the middle of it, and it was always Harrison!"

On self-care

"Self-care is something I'm really into. I have little routines that I consider self-care. I enjoy face masks and my skincare regime, trying out new products, keeping my skin nourished and fresh. I cherish my alone time, having lived alone and been single for quite a while. Even now, being in a relationship, I still need that time for myself, just being with my thoughts. I might go to another room, listen to music for a couple of hours, watch my YouTube videos, or Netflix. Ollie does his thing, and I need that space to recharge. With the public eye and events, it's socially draining and quite intense. When I'm home, I just want to relax, separate work from leisure, and take care of myself.

"On weekends, I take the time to recharge, clearing things up. I'm a bit particular about my space; it helps with my mood. It's very clear and white. It might look a bit basic, but it really helps with my overall anxiety. Clearing it up clears my head, and Ollie feels the same way. Although we have separate rooms that tend to get cluttered, our living spaces are kept clear. We reset every week, ensuring our headspaces are better for the upcoming week. It's like a full routine – skincare, music, catching up on our shows – a bit of everything."

On skincare favourites

"I've been quite into Charlotte Tilbury recently. The Magic Cream is a constant in my routine; it's amazing. I like trying different products because my skin changes with the seasons. Charlotte Tilbury is always there – from the oil to the toner to the cream.

"There's also an Australian brand, Go-To Skincare by Zoë Foster Blake. I love their Face Hero face oil. Tatcha is another favourite, especially their Dewy Skin Cream."

On budget beauty buys

"My go-to foundation is Rimmel London's Kind & Free Skin Tint. It was cheap and it's the best for my skin. It's the perfect shade match and offers light coverage that you can build up. It's part of their vegan range."

On daily wellness habits

"I've been into fruit juice shots, energy or immunity, depending on what I need. Ollie and I used to meditate during filming, and he's gotten into it more lately. Meditation helps our scatterbrain. Having designated times to sit down and do nothing but meditate has been helpful. I used to think it was silly, but it's been quite effective."

On life-changing books

"I used to struggle with reading books; I'm more of an audio gal. However, I did start reading I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy during filming, and I love it. I find the book really interesting – hearing her experiences, being on TV, and the struggles she had with her mum. It's all so crazy and fascinating.

"I've been realising how valuable it is to dedicate time to reading. When listening to a podcast, I'm usually multitasking – cleaning or doing something else. But with a book, it's a different experience; you're truly focusing and putting time into it."

On wise advice

"I feel like Ollie and I have really been supporting each other through this kind of crazy phase of our lives and a lot of advice he's given me is because I take things quite personally. I think he just wants me to know that things aren’t as personal as they seem. Especially with this crazy industry, you're gonna get a lot of people that aren't 100% genuine or aren't doing the right intentions with their friendships with us so I think it's just being true to yourself and trusting your gut with a lot of stuff.

"I feel like Ollie’s always had my back with things and he constantly gives me advice like, 'I don't think this person’s like right for you. I don't know if they have the right intentions. I don't think they're good friends.' He's been really great and we've both been sharing that with each other. Just try not to take things too personally as people usually project their insecurities onto you."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I've started watching this crazy show on Netflix called Deep Fake Love. It's like a mix of Black Mirror and Too Hot To Handle, it's so wild!

How do you like your cuppa? I like it with one sugar and a little bit of milk.

Go-to loungewear brand? I love Stax which is an Australian brand.

Favourite face mask? I love the Garnier Moisture Bomb Sheet Masks.

Go-to takeaway order? I think it would be a mix-up of a chicken kebab with chips and garlic sauce or ramen, depending on the vibe.