Meet the 90’s shaggy fur jacket that’s taking over trends this autumn

Shaggy and jacket are probably not the two words you would think of hearing about in the next hot trend. But with new season looks changing every week, we're willing to go along with it. That's right, faux-fur trimmed jackets are everywhere in stores this autumn, and tbh we're kinda sold.

Britney Spears once wore the coat over her iconic 'Dump Him' tee back in 2002. A shaggy tan suede coat was the statement coat of Penny Lane in the 2000 Almost Famous film, donned by star Kate Hudson who was rocking 70s-inspired outfits. We also even saw it way back in the 1995 film Clueless, when fashionista main character Cher wore a red shaggy coat. Safe to say, it was a super trend.

Erm, hello. We want to be on the set of a noughties film too.

©Shutterstock / Almost Famous (2000)

Even today's stars are getting involved in the action too. With y2k and 00's selling out across brands, we can see this jacket really picking up for a cosy option this season.

Olivia Rodrigo's a fan of the lewk too. She posted a photo in a gorg lime green jacket with faux fur trim. Olivia's a y2k superstar so if she's a lover of the style then, well, so are we.

The comments on the photo made us LOL, varying from 'grinch who stole Christmas core' to 'They got you wearing a Raven Baxter original😌' and now - of course - we can't unsee it.

Minus the Grinch comments, we're still absolutely obsessed with this look, so we have scanned all the high street shops for the best faux fur-trimmed jackets on the market, to flaunt this look this spring and beyond.

Here are our fave shaggy faux-fur lined jackets we think you should grab ahead of these autumn and winter trends.