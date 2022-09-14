Meet the 90’s shaggy fur jacket that’s taking over trends this autumn

Shaggy and jacket are probably not the two words you would think of hearing about in the next hot trend. But with new season looks changing every week, we're willing to go along with it. That's right, faux-fur trimmed jackets are everywhere in stores this autumn, and tbh we're kinda sold.
Britney Spears once wore the coat over her iconic 'Dump Him' tee back in 2002. A shaggy tan suede coat was the statement coat of Penny Lane in the 2000 Almost Famous film, donned by star Kate Hudson who was rocking 70s-inspired outfits. We also even saw it way back in the 1995 film Clueless, when fashionista main character Cher wore a red shaggy coat. Safe to say, it was a super trend.
Erm, hello. We want to be on the set of a noughties film too.
Even today's stars are getting involved in the action too. With y2k and 00's selling out across brands, we can see this jacket really picking up for a cosy option this season.
Olivia Rodrigo's a fan of the lewk too. She posted a photo in a gorg lime green jacket with faux fur trim. Olivia's a y2k superstar so if she's a lover of the style then, well, so are we.
The comments on the photo made us LOL, varying from 'grinch who stole Christmas core' to 'They got you wearing a Raven Baxter original😌' and now - of course - we can't unsee it.
Minus the Grinch comments, we're still absolutely obsessed with this look, so we have scanned all the high street shops for the best faux fur-trimmed jackets on the market, to flaunt this look this spring and beyond.
Here are our fave shaggy faux-fur lined jackets we think you should grab ahead of these autumn and winter trends.
SHOP: The best faux-fur trimmed jackets you'll want this winter
Say hello to the perfect shaggy jacket from H&M. With a tie-front, it's easy to throw on and also comes in black or cream to suit your style.
Cropped jackets not your vibe? Go for a longer coat with this New Look choice, that's super warm cosy and the perfect partner this winter.
ASOS is the plug for hot deals and we love this blue fur trim jacket that's under £30. An absolute steal.
We can't resist a good deal and with this Urban Outfitters jacket being £60 off, we're hook, line and sinker for it. The super cute embroidery on the side is giving cottagecore too.
PrettyLittleThing shows us how to don a faux-fur lined jacket with cargo pants, the ultimate y2k outfit.
Want a real vintage choice? This is a bit of a splurge but so worth it when you want the quality (and cuteness).
Boxy shapes are so in this AW22 and & Other Stories are really getting involved with the shaggy trend with this option. Splash out on this chic choice.
Denim AND shaggy trim? A true statement.
Come rain or shine, H&M always pulls through. The leather effect gives it a more contemporary feel - which we love - as does the cropped length. The green is selling out fast, but we're also obsessed with the black version.
Throw on an oversized trench for the ultimate effortless look in these colder months. This blue choice from ASOS will really make you stand out.
Rust colours and autumn go hand-in-hand and this Urban Outfitters coat will make every autumn wardrobe shine.
If you want to look and feel like the main character, then it's time to click add to basket right now. We love a statement jacket, and this pastel pink leather look with faux trim will turn any outfit into a Y2K moment.
If the pinks and greens are not your vibe, we've got you. This jacket is so brown that it's almost black, and comes with two buttons, functional pockets and faux fur trims.
Okay, so this jacket might cost a little more than you're willing to spend but it's giving Y2k rockstar - and we can't get enough.