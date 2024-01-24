Love Island Georgia Harrison’s feather pyjamas are a work of art – here’s where to shop them

The Love Island lot is turning heads in the villa, but if there’s one thing that we want to couple up with right now it is Georgia Harrison’s feather pyjamas. While we usually focus on the Islander's bikinis and sunglasses, we’re currently finding ourselves swooning over the All Star’s morning mediation uniform. It makes sense, seeing as we're basically hibernating and constantly have pyjamas on our minds.
The obsession started while Georgia was manifesting with Jake whilst wearing a leopard print and pink feather set from Boohoo. And our love for feather pyjamas only grew as she caught up with the girls on the terrace in a Nasty Gal style – and don’t even get us started on the matching feather robe. Let’s just say, Georgia H has stepped up the villa pyjama steaks and her feather pyjamas are literally living rent-free in our mind right now.
And the best bit about these ultra-glam feather pyjamas? They can also double up as outerwear, so you could totally rock a feather detail shirt with a name necklace and jeans, or even put all your eggs in one basket and wear your feather pyjama set out with a pair of heels. Honestly, we are obsessed.
A few of Georgia’s exact pyjamas have sold out but there are plenty of alternative styles on the high street. So if you’re manifesting some seriously glamorous nightwear, you’re in luck as we’ve rounded up the best feather pyjamas out now.
