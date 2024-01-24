  1. Home|
Love Island Georgia Harrison’s feather pyjamas are a work of art – here’s where to shop them

It’s time to up your loungewear game 💅

Georgia Harrison feather pyjamas
by Cigdem Tanrioglu |
Published
The Love Island lot is turning heads in the villa, but if there’s one thing that we want to couple up with right now it is Georgia Harrison’s feather pyjamas. While we usually focus on the Islander's bikinis and sunglasses, we’re currently finding ourselves swooning over the All Star’s morning mediation uniform. It makes sense, seeing as we're basically hibernating and constantly have pyjamas on our minds.

The obsession started while Georgia was manifesting with Jake whilst wearing a leopard print and pink feather set from Boohoo. And our love for feather pyjamas only grew as she caught up with the girls on the terrace in a Nasty Gal style – and don’t even get us started on the matching feather robe. Let’s just say, Georgia H has stepped up the villa pyjama steaks and her feather pyjamas are literally living rent-free in our mind right now.

And the best bit about these ultra-glam feather pyjamas? They can also double up as outerwear, so you could totally rock a feather detail shirt with a name necklace and jeans, or even put all your eggs in one basket and wear your feather pyjama set out with a pair of heels. Honestly, we are obsessed.

Georgia Harrison feather pyjamas
Georgia Harrison feather pyjamas ©ITV

A few of Georgia’s exact pyjamas have sold out but there are plenty of alternative styles on the high street. So if you’re manifesting some seriously glamorous nightwear, you’re in luck as we’ve rounded up the best feather pyjamas out now.

SHOP: The best feather pyjamas for the ultimate luxe loungewear look

Nasty Gal Premium Floral Velvet Feather Trim Maxi Robe

Nasty Gal
Price: £89

Boohoo.com

If you’re after the perfect match, then look no further than Georgia’s EXACT robe as seen in the

Price: £89

Boohoo.com

Intimissimi Long Viscose Satin Feather Pyjamas

Intimissimi
Price: £85 (was £170)

Intimissimi

This simple set may seem pricey but they’re half-price, which means they’re an actual bargain

Price: £85 (was £170)

Intimissimi

Boohoo Peacock Jacquard Satin Feather Belted PJ Top

Boohoo
Price: £45

Boohoo.com

If you’re not a fan of loose styles and fancy something a little more fitted then this green

Price: £45

Boohoo.com

Nasty Gal Satin Feather Pyjama Shirt And Trousers Set

Nasty Gal
Price: £69

Boohoo.com

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner huns, so get yourself in the mood with this silky red set.

Price: £69

Boohoo.com

Monsoon Fia Feather Cuff Set

Very.co.uk
Price: £69

Very.co.uk

You don’t have to be bold and bright to nail the feather pyjama trend. The white detailing on this

Price: £69

Very.co.uk

Boohoo Polka Dot Feather Trim Pyjama Set

Boohoo.com
Price: £69

Boohoo.com

Who said bedtime had to be boring? Get ready to bring some colour to your nightwear with this fun

Price: £69

Boohoo.com

Lindex premium faux feather trim revere pyjama set in pink

Asos
Price: £70

asos.com

Ok, we’ll admit it there are some logistical flaws to feather pyjamas, especially when those

Price: £70

asos.com

Shein Fuzzy Belted Colorful Pyjama Set

Shein
Price: £16.99 (WAS 24.49)

Shein.co.uk

We think it’s fair to say that even Barbie would wear this pink PJ set. But if pink isn’t your

Price: £16.99 (WAS 24.49)

Shein.co.uk

Lipsy Feather Satin Cami Pyjamas

Lipsy
Price: £42

Next

Feather PJs don’t have to have long sleeves – this cami version from Lipsy is just as cute for any

Price: £42

Next

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us