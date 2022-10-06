The best puffer gilets to shop, including the viral H&M one that’s just £14.99

Autumn is well and truly here. Shaggy coats are making a comeback, Halloween accessories are lingering on the shelves and UGG mini boots are the footwear of a choice. What's next, you ask? Enter, puffer gilets.
That's right. Puffer. Gilets. And no not the 'Dad' on a country walk kind. These are chic, cute and in about every shopping basket there is right now. The puffer obsession is here to stay, which is understandable when it is essentially like wearing a massive hug.
Our favourite puffer gilet RN? It has to be the TikTok-viral H&M Puffer Gilet (£14.99), which will effortlessly elevate all your autumnal knits.
Whether or not you're already stocked up on coats for the new season, you have to invest in a puffer gilet. Just pair it with some cargo trousers and a long sleeve tee for ultimate outfit goals.
Ready to stock up? Here are the best puffer gilets on the high street below (including that super cute £15 H&M option)...
SHOP: The best puffer gilets from the high-street
For less than 15 quid you can get your hands on the jacket of the season. Coming in brown, black and beige, buy the one that suits your style (or them all, we won't judge).
Pssst... If you're an H&M member, you can get the beige one for even less at £9.99.
New Look is getting in on the puffer action too with this oversized choice. Grab it in beige and brown too for ultimate comfort this winter.
Okay now, not every single person wants a brown, beige or black puffer. For those brighter colours, go to Cotton:On, which has options even including this gorg mustard, as well as a white, plum or light blue. And oh, of course, those classic three neutrals too.
Faux leather adds texture to any outfit, so layer up with this black faux leather gilet. You'll definitely be standing out.
If you want to invest in a piece that's going to last for years, Hollister is our go-to. A sleek black that's as cosy as it is stylish, this is totally worth the funds. Also available in an olive colour.
Oversized boyfriend shapes and boxy shoulders give a puffer a laidback style for the ultimate huge fluffy puffer. You won't be getting cold in this one.
Puffer gilets don't have to be cropped or short. River Island have this extra warm option in a longline (and hooded) gilet. You'll never get winter now.
Go bright and bold with this vibrant green gilet from boohoo. Even better: it has a pocket making it super cute and efficient.
If you're not ready for a long-line gilet but want something warmer than a cropped choice, go for this medium-sized gilet from Stradivarius.
Double the choices means double the fun with this gilet that's reversible from boohoo. Just take your pick for a cream or brown gilet.
Of course, Urban Outfitters is the plug for anything trendy right now. iets frans... has pulled it out of the bag with this puffer gilet that's giving total ski holiday vibes.