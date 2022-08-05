Black-owned businesses to inspire your shop on Black Pound Day

Feeling stuck and uninspired when you're shopping online? Tend to head towards your old favourites and then feel they're a bit stale? Well, how about shopping somewhere new...

Support Black Pound Day in the UK by rethinking your shopping habits right across your whole lifestyle. From hair products, clothing, jewellery, beauty and leisure, some of the best black-owned businesses are teeming with epic bits and bobs to get your hands on and be the envy of your pals.

Black Pound Day lands on the first Saturday of every month so it gives us an extra excuse to discover independent brands that may not get as much publicity as bigger brands – all while supporting a good cause.

What is Black Pound Day?

Black Pound Day was founded in June 2020 by So Solid Crew member Swiss. Swiss was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and set up the monthly event to support the growth of the UK’s black economy. The goal: to encourage the British public to change their shopping habits and invest in the talents of black entrepreneurs.

Black Pound Day has its own searchable website directory, which covers everything you can think of including groceries, home improvements, plumbing, and even takeaways.

And as of summer 2022, Black Pound Day opened its first official storefront in Westfield London. The store will enable more than 80 black-owned businesses to sell to shoppers with a range of quality products within haircare, homeware, fashion, beauty and a variety of other sectors.

Black Pound Day founder, Swiss, said: "We are so excited to be in a position to create this opportunity to bring the best of our homegrown Black brands to the general High street consumer, ensuring sustainability and consistency all year round.”

He continued: “Glancing back to when we launched our pop-up store in 2021’s Black History Month, it was a momentous achievement. For those that participated, you could feel the energy shift, how we brought Black retail therapy to the high street, resulting in a mass feeling of reward, which was unprecedented.

"We really showed how impactful our spending power is, which totally exceeded our expectations. Customers left us with no choice but to go ahead and answer your calls to make the Black Pound Day Store a full-time retail experience all year round."

When is Black Pound Day 2022?

Black Pound Day is on the first Saturday of every month, so don't miss out on helping black owned businesses thrive by spending your coins.

Here are some of our favourite brands to shop with for Black Pound Day...

FYC Gentle & Nourishing Bundle Curly Hair View offer Created for mixed textured hair, FYC For Your Curls offers four products: Shampoo, Conditioner, Refresh & Detangle spray, and Leave-In conditioner. All FYC products are vegan friendly and contain no silicones, sulfates or parabens, which is essential for healthy curls. The range is suitable for all kinds of mixed-textured hair, texture 3A to 3C. Tried & Tested by Deputy Commercial Content Editor, Natalie Corner: "I couldn't rave about these products more, especially for my 3c hair type. The detangling spray feels really hydrating and the leave-in conditioner I use religiously now and my hair has never felt stronger!"

Saz Shades View offer The sunnier weather is on its way and we need to be prepared for it. These Hepburn shades by Saz Shades are unique and stylish, and will be sure to turn heads. Special mention goes out to Diva shades embellished with pearls.

By Kerwin (Diana Ross print) View offer Kerwin Blackburn London artist Kerwin Blackburnu2019s collection of prints and original paintings celebrate diversity and cultural icons, capturing black famous faces through a lens of colour and vibrancy. We particularly love this vibrant painting of Diana Ross using the Jackson Pollock inspired 'action painting' technique. Other famous well-known black icons in his collection include like Stevie Wonder, Notorious B.I.G, Diana Ross and Jimi Hendrix.

FY! Discover Black Artists View offer If you want to bring some magic to your home or gift a gal pal a stunning print for their birthday then look no further than Fy! The website is crammed full of artwork and home accessories and has curated an edit showcasing work by black artists from the Fy! community. We love this artwork by Princella and this chic Smokin Art Print by Gregory Prescott.

Kazvare Made It View offer Quite frankly if someone doesn't purchase me this mug for my birthday I will be very disappointed. Featuring all the favourite iterations of Beyoncu00e9 across her Black Is King epic this illustrated mug by Kazvare Made It will make the perfect gift for a Queen Bee fan (ahem me).

Sammi Maria View offer Sammi Maria Jewellery is a beautiful, Black-owned jewellery brand, that is a real investment and makes jewellery inspired by different cities in the world, with a 'laid back, city girl' style. These gold and pearl drop earrings will make a great present for a special someone or treat yourself.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls Volume 4 View offer The fourth volume of the Rebel Girls books features the stories of 100 barrier-breaking Black women and girls from around the world including Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman to Ida B. Wells and Aretha Franklin. The series edited by Lily Workneh has landed itself on Oprah's Favourite Things 2021 list, so it's definitely worth a look.

Astrology Vixen View offer Want to gift something super personal to your BFF or your sister who are very into their star signs and birth charts? Then a gift card from the Astrology Vixen might be right up their street. Sade is a London based astrologist who offers guidance in spirituality, wellness and personal development. You can buy a gift card which can be used to book in for your choice of astrology reading. That might be a birth chart, yearly transit or one of her most popular astro reading. So do like Adele who knows her Saturn Return reading.

Vesta London Beauty View offer If you haven't tried and tested the 90s dark lip liner look then what are you waiting for? Lip makeup brand Vesta London Beauty founded by MUA and marketing guru Vesta Boateng, has the shades on lock. Find your perfect match or treat your pals to the nude bundle lip gloss.

ONaturalOils View offer ONaturalOils started in the home of sisters with a shared vision, since 2014 they have been practising nourishing secrets for natural hair and felt it was only right to share them. ONaturalOils root their values in using only the best of the earth's natural resources to nourish bodies and hair. We're particularly keen on snapping up the brand's bestselling growth and strength oil especially as it caters to curls.

Bouclu00e8me Intensive Moisture Treatment View offer Bouclu00e8me is a plant-powered hair care line created founded by Michele Scott-Lynch in 2014. The range, which is free of sulphates, parabens and silicones, includes a whole host of products that promise to bring your curls to life no matter your curl pattern. We particularly love the brandu2019s intensive hair conditioner which left our hair lusciously soft and hydrated. They have released a 30 Days To Curl Kit which covers everything you need to get started on your natural hair journey including curl cream, cleanser, conditioner, and defining gel.

Thea Smartt Jewellery View offer We couldn't think of anything better for your mum or auntie than this incredible DIY earring kit from jewellery brand Thea Smartt. Choose different colour themes and blends and make up the earrings as you wish, there are so many different possibilities. Thea graduated from the London College of Fashion many years ago and worked in fashion buying before shifting direction to work in non-creative fields, created my first small collection of jewellery and launched my website later in the same year.

Dizziak Deep Conditioner View offer There's a reason Dizziaku2019s deep conditioner is an award winner. The creamy, lightly scented product make your curls and coils feel like they are nourished deep down to the root. Ingredients such as aloe vera, castor oil and shea butter feature across the Dizziak range and the bottles look great on your shelf.

Afrocenchix Soothe Natural Scalp Oil View offer Afrocenchix Soothe scalp oil does exactly that and it's a vital product you need in your hair care arsenal. The very first product was created by Joycelyn and Rachael after they both suffered from traction alopecia. They formulated this scalp oil to help grow their hair back. It relieves itchiness, helps prevent a dry scalp and is eczema friendly.

SwearBy Skin LED Mask View offer Looking for a glow-up on a budget? SwearBy Skin has launched an impressive wireless LED light therapy mask that can be recharged. With the yellow, blue and red light options, the mask can tackle many complexion issues like fine lines, breakouts and hyperpigmentation. The black-owned beauty brand making LED affordable to all is the brainchild of Shenae Rae, who has made it her mission to make effective treatments accessible and not cost a fortune. Even Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of the SwearBy mask! Every skin can benefit from a bit of happy yellow light, but darker skins will particularly love it as they tend to suffer more from pigmentation problems and an uneven skin tone. Tried & Tested by Deputy Commercial Editor, Natalie Corner: "I've heard so much about LED light and how red, yellow and blue light can treat your skin. But heading to the salon is not always a feasible option. When I heard about SwearBy Skin mask it was like fate, it has timed ten minute sessions, and you just pop it on, sit back and relax. It's recommended three times a week so I'm looking forward to keeping up with my treatments without fear of it running out!"

Ori Lifestyle View offer Ori Lifestyle have launched some stunning new silk products to their collection including these luxurious silk scarves as well as scrunchies to really up your hair game. Wrap your hair after treating it with the brand's Khalila Oil which is an extravagant blend of the finest Broccoli seed, Green Coffee Bean, Watermelon, ylang-ylang and jasmine oil is designed specifically for the needs of damaged hair.

Elephant & Bamboo View offer Elephant & Bamboo is a sustainable home fragrance brand founded by mother and daughter duo, Babiche and Christia. Elephant & Bamboo use bamboo as a core material, which in some cultures is given as a house warming present. Their beautiful products are handmade and they create vegan candles, which are paraffin-free. We love this pillar candle, which evokes luxury, not to mention their super stylish pillar-shaped candles.

Watermans Masque Me Hair Mask View offer Watermans was founded by Gail and Matt Waterman in 2014. Afro hair is prone to dryness, so applying a weekly moisturising hair mask is key to preventing breakage. When hair is clean, apply Watermans Masque Me Hair Mask from roots to tips. The unique regenerating formula is ideal for Afro hair and it melts into the hair shaft and enriches locks with moisture, repairing damage and nourishing dryness. Tried & Tested by Deputy Commercial Content Editor, Natalie Corner: u201cIu2019m an absolute sucker for a hair mask, because my 3C hair can sometimes feel as dry as a bone despite adding serums and using hydrating products. Sometimes all my hair really needs is a good mask to add back in the moisture. I like to leave this Watermans hair mask on for a couple of days while my hair is tied back to really get the most out of it before my weekly wash day, it ends up feeling so soft and smooth.u201d

AfroTouch Design View offer AfroTouch Design, which creates a range of Afrocentric greetings cards, was launched by Georgina in 2015 whilst on maternity leave to fill a representation gap in the greetings card and stationery markets. Using Ankara print, these beautiful designs use FBC-certified materials and the brand offers plastic-free cards. The cards are priced at £5.75.

AIRFRO View offer If you love to head to the gym or are really into your home workouts in can prove to be a bit tiresome having to wash your curls too much, but enter AIRFRO which is essentially a dry shampoo for curly hair. The gender-neutral product can be used after a game, workout or between washes for fast and fresh hair. Due to 00.3 DFY's antibacterial, cleansing and hydrating formula of natural ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Honey, Grapefruit and Lavender, it reduces static, defines afro hair and eliminates an itchy scalp. We can't live without it.

Emolyne Cosmetics View offer The hardest part about discovering Emolyne Cosmetics is the fact we have to make a decision on which shade we want. The brand has three core products: Metamorphosis Velvet Semi-Matte Lipstick, the Metamorphosis Velvet Long Wear Lip Definer and the Metamorphosis Gel Lacquer nail polish and you can buy them all in the exact same shade as a complete kit. There are 15 red and 15 nude shades with five of each of those shade ranges dedicated to light, medium and deep skin tones, allowing everyone to access a perfect red or nude shade no matter their race or undertone.

MUM BUB HUB View offer MUM BUB HUB are concerned with the wellbeing of mums pre and postpartum so treat yourself or your mummy pals to a 'Me Time' Self Care Set which includes everything a new Mama or a stressed-out Mama would need to relax and pamper herself. MUM BUB HUB is also a social enterprise, so all the profits from each product we sell goes directly toward providing access to free perinatal education/support on top of standard maternity care.

Octavia Jordan View offer We heard wax melts and we were sold on Octavia Jordan's chic home fragrance collection. The product packaging on the soy wax candles and diffusers will make sure your bedroom still looks stylish and the scents smell wonderful.

Read more:

The Black Pound Report 2022

Recognised as Britain’s leading authority on diversity, equity and inclusion, Lydia Amoah is an award-winning business coach, TV presenter, campaigner and founder of cultural change agency, BACKLIGHT. Lydia created and published a new Black Pound Report for 2022 that surveyed 3,500 participants about their purchasing experiences and decisions. It revealed that up to £4.5bn of multi-ethnic consumers’ disposable income is being ignored or overlooked by big brands and British businesses.

Multi-ethnic consumers are spending £230m every month on health and beauty and yet nearly four in ten Black female shoppers stated it is not easy to find cosmetics and skincare. multi-ethnic consumers spend 25 per cent more on health and beauty products than any other consumer. This is due in part to 22 per cent of all multi-ethnic consumers needing to go to specialist shops to get all their health and beauty products – increasing to 30 per cent for Black women.

Commenting on the findings, Lydia Amoah said: “When there is an audience spending £2.7 billion every year on health and beauty products, demonstrating that they want to spend their money with businesses on their high street, why on earth would brands not want a slice of that pie? The Black Pound Report is helping businesses to understand the value of inclusion in the products they create, stock and market.”

How can you support Black Pound Day?

You don't have to stop at shopping when supporting Black Pound Day, the creators also ask you to shout about what you've bought. It really helps spread the word and bring focus on smaller brands, so take to social media, snap an OOTD for the 'gram and get hashtagging. Here are some more tips to support the cause:

• Shop from a black-owned business

• Share your purchases on social media with the hashtag #BlackPoundDay

• Recommend your new faves to a friend

• Share photos and take part in the conversation