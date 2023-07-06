  1. Home
Where to shop your very own eye masks for sleeping, as seen on Love Island

Snooze like an Islander (without the lights turning on at 8 am)

by Ruby Barry |
Have you ever been watching Love Island (I mean, who isn't watching season ten right now?) and felt ever-so-slightly jealous of their adorable personalised eye masks for sleeping? Before the lights turn on - and the Islanders reach for their ginormous sunglasses to block out the piercing fluorescent lighting - they snooze in their iconic eye masks, adorned with their names.

The personalised eye masks, as rocked by the cast of season 10 (@loveisland)

We can't get enough of watching the cast sleep in the night vision footage (not creepy at all, by the way), wearing eye masks displaying their names in case we forget who they are. Which, is very useful during the first week when no one can remember who is who. Also, shout out for cute moments such as Montel wearing Leah's eye mask while she was off to Casa Amor. If our partner ends up wearing an eye mask with our name on it, they're official green flag material.

So, where can you get them? Well, the exact match is sold exclusively on ITV's Love Island shop. But WAIT. They're sold out! Curses. Well, how are we going to look cute like the Islanders now? Never fear. We've found some stellar dupes for the Love Island personalised eye masks to shop online. They're at a way more affordable price point, may we add. Keep scrolling to find out more.

1. Official Love Island Eye Mask - Personalised

Official Love Island Eye Mask - Personalised
itv shop

Description

Currently sold out, keep scrolling for our list of the best dupes below.

Official Love Island Eye Mask - Personalised
Slide 1 of 1

The official eye masks being sold out can't stop us - there are so many amazing dupes so shop online at half the price that are just as fabulous. Shop now through our list of the best personalised eye masks, from the giants of handmade products: Etsy and Not On The Highstreet.

SHOP: The best Love Island-esque personalised eye masks to buy online

2. Personalised Satin Sleep Mask

Personalised Satin Sleep Mask
not on the highstreet shop: hooraydays

View offer

Description

Not on the Highstreet is a great website for finding small businesses and their products. We love

Personalised Satin Sleep Mask
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. Personalised Eye Mask

Personalized Eye Mask
etsy shop: Sunnning

View offer

Description

Personalised eye masks are a go-to for any hen party, so you'll often see them advertised as such.

Personalized Eye Mask
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Personalised Eye Mask and Scrunchie Set

Personalised Eye Mask and Scrunchie Set
etsy shop: DesignedbyElls

View offer

Description

Treat yourself to more than just an eye mask with this eye mask and scrunchie set. You'll be

Personalised Eye Mask and Scrunchie Set
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Personalised Sleep Eye Masks For Adults and Kids

Personalised Sleep Eye Masks For Adults and Kids (shop: RosyLemonsShop)
etsy shop: RosyLemonsShop

View offer

Description

For a slightly more affordable option, these sleep masks from RosyLemonsShop are under £3 and come

Personalised Sleep Eye Masks For Adults and Kids (shop: RosyLemonsShop)
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Personalised Fluffy Eye Mask

Personalised Fluffy Eye Mask (shop: PurpleKactus)
etsy shop: PurpleKactus

View offer

Description

Who can resist anything fluffy? Not us. If you want a bit more texture to your eye mask, go for

Personalised Fluffy Eye Mask (shop: PurpleKactus)
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Personalised Letter And Name Eye Mask Gift Set

Personalised Letter And Name Eye Mask Gift Set (shop: Gillian Arnold)
not on the highstreet shop: Gillian Arnold

View offer

Description

Wanting to go for a slightly different design? We love this personalised eye mask that combines

Personalised Letter And Name Eye Mask Gift Set (shop: Gillian Arnold)
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

Ruby Barry is a Product Writer for heat, specialising in fashion and beauty. The team has nicknamed her “dupe queen”, as there’s not a product in the world she can’t find a cheaper alternative for.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
