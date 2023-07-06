Where to shop your very own eye masks for sleeping, as seen on Love Island

Have you ever been watching Love Island (I mean, who isn't watching season ten right now?) and felt ever-so-slightly jealous of their adorable personalised eye masks for sleeping? Before the lights turn on - and the Islanders reach for their ginormous sunglasses to block out the piercing fluorescent lighting - they snooze in their iconic eye masks, adorned with their names.

The personalised eye masks, as rocked by the cast of season 10 (@loveisland)

We can't get enough of watching the cast sleep in the night vision footage (not creepy at all, by the way), wearing eye masks displaying their names in case we forget who they are. Which, is very useful during the first week when no one can remember who is who. Also, shout out for cute moments such as Montel wearing Leah's eye mask while she was off to Casa Amor. If our partner ends up wearing an eye mask with our name on it, they're official green flag material.

So, where can you get them? Well, the exact match is sold exclusively on ITV's Love Island shop. But WAIT. They're sold out! Curses. Well, how are we going to look cute like the Islanders now? Never fear. We've found some stellar dupes for the Love Island personalised eye masks to shop online. They're at a way more affordable price point, may we add. Keep scrolling to find out more.

1. Official Love Island Eye Mask - Personalised itv shop Description Currently sold out, keep scrolling for our list of the best dupes below.

The official eye masks being sold out can't stop us - there are so many amazing dupes so shop online at half the price that are just as fabulous. Shop now through our list of the best personalised eye masks, from the giants of handmade products: Etsy and Not On The Highstreet.

SHOP: The best Love Island-esque personalised eye masks to buy online

