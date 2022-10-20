The most iconic Halloween costume ideas for besties (and where to buy them)

Gallery Halloween costumes perfect for best friends 2022

CREDIT: columbia pictures, sony pictures

Cady from Mean Girls had it bang on the money when she said that Halloween is the "one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it." If you want to go subtle and sexy, Men in Black is the perfect duo costume, because it also has the sci-fi horror element that comes from the film's plot aka fighting gross aliens. We've got all the parts here to make up an Agent K and Agent J costume for you and your best friend.

Men in Black costume and where to buy:

ASOS Design Mix & Match Slim Boy Suit Blazer in Black (£36)

ASOS Design Mix & Match Slim Straight Suit Trousers in Black (£22)

Etsy MIB Men In Black ID Badge Cosplay (£8.88)

eBay MIB Neuralyzer Kit (3D Printed)

ASOS AJ Morgan Guards Shield Sunglasses (£12, was £20)