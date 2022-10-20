The most iconic Halloween costume ideas for besties (and where to buy them)

Smell the pumpkin spice latte in the air. Hear the Strictly theme song on the TV. Eat all the best Haribos (aka the cola bottles). Celebrate y'all- because Halloween. Is. HEREEEEEE. And with that, comes time to brainstorm what your Halloween party costume will be. But what if you didn't have to be alone in your ghostly creativity this year? Rope your bestie into your wacky costume ideas- they'll love you for it! We've got the best Halloween costume ideas for besties to rock together.
When it comes to Halloween, your best bet is to go for something topical, and culturally relevant for the year 2022. And what a year it has been. Euphoria season two. Stranger Things season four. The Will Smith Chris Rock slap. The death of our dear old Liz (please for god's sake don't dress up as the Queen this Halloween, just...don't.) We've got some super up-to-date relevant costume concepts, such as Maddy and Cassie from Euphoria, Eddie and Chrissy from Stranger Things and classics like an angel and the devil.
So get ready to dorn these Halloween costume ideas with your besties and drink all the Echo Falls wine possible whilst dancing to Monster Mash. In terms of who gets to be who in these costume duo ideas? We'll let you fight with your best friend on that one. We're not getting involved. *slowly backs away*
Halloween costumes perfect for best friends 2022
Cady from Mean Girls had it bang on the money when she said that Halloween is the "one day a year when a girl can dress up like a total slut and no other girls can say anything else about it." If you want to go subtle and sexy, Men in Black is the perfect duo costume, because it also has the sci-fi horror element that comes from the film's plot aka fighting gross aliens. We've got all the parts here to make up an Agent K and Agent J costume for you and your best friend.
Men in Black costume and where to buy:
ASOS Design Mix & Match Slim Boy Suit Blazer in Black (£36)
ASOS Design Mix & Match Slim Straight Suit Trousers in Black (£22)
Etsy MIB Men In Black ID Badge Cosplay (£8.88)
eBay MIB Neuralyzer Kit (3D Printed)
Man, Stranger Things season four was a cultural MOMENT. Somehow, even though our well-known characters returned such as Eleven and Mike, the world became obsessed with two new characters introduced- Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham. If you want to go as the couple-that-never-was (don't cry now 🥺) we've got a whole article dedicated to Stranger Things costumes, including lots of bits and bobs to look just like Eddie and Chrissy. Check it out below.
Stranger Things costume and where to buy:
For Eddie and Chrissy costumes, read: The most iconic Stranger Things costumes and outfits to buy online
You can't get more classic when it comes to Halloween twosome costumes than Daphne and Velma. These two OG besties are instantly recognisable, and we've found costumes that include all the accessories in one, which makes it super easy to dress up. If you want to sexy-it-up, you can always swap out the Daphne dress for something more skintight, and of course- you can go full live-action latex suit for Velma.
Scooby Doo costume and where to buy:
Very Adult Scooby Doo Daphne Costume (£37.99)
Fun.co.uk Adult Plus Size Classic Scooby Doo Velma Costume (£53.99 - £64.99)
Although Euphoria season two came out in February of this year, it's still a huge part of the cultural landscape even today. Basically everyone this year has been revamping their wardrobes to be totally Maddy Perez. The iconic shot of Maddy and *cough* traitor *cough* Cassie walking down the hallway produces the perfect costume for you and your bestie to wear this Halloween. We've also got the cheerleader costume if you want to go down that route instead.
Euphoria costume and where to buy:
ASOS ASYOU Knitted Super Soft Cardigan Co-ord in Lilac (£24.99)
ASOS M Lounge Relaxed Cuffed Joggers in Pastel Knit Co-ord (£11.50, was £36)
ASOS Design Co-Ord Cardigan With Faux Fur Collar and Knitted Flare Trousers (£31.50, was £63)
Fruugo 2023 Euphoria Cheerleader Uniform (£20.22, was £36.60)
And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell. You know you love me. XO XO. Gossip Girl. Even though the final season was released all the way back in 2012, you'd be lying if you said the classic characters of Serena and Blair aren't still relevant in 2022. Still referenced today, and the reboot of last year binge-watched by the masses, this is an ideal outfit to put together with your partner in crime.
Gossip girl costume and where to buy:
ASOS Pieces Cotton Shirt in White (£22)
La Redoute Eugénie Cotton Ruffle Blouse (£33.60, was £48)
Superdry Check Pleated Mini Skirt (£34.99)
Amazon Men's Black Watch Tartan Scottish Plaid Neck Tie (£13.99)
Amazon Wide Satin Headband Hair Band Alice Band (Yellow) (£2.79)
eBay Kentucky Gambler Western Cowboy Sheriff Bow Neck Tie (£3.76)
Finally, if you want to say screw you to cultural references and go full-on spook-town with your Halloween costume, you and your best friend can rock the quintessential duo costume- the angel and the devil. There's always the pure friend and the cheeky friend in every good friendship pair, so you guys will know instantly who is who.
Angel and devil costume and where to buy:
Fun.co.uk Women's Devious Devil Costume (£48.99)
Cider Solid Satin Ruched Mini Dress (£30)
And that's it for our list? Anything we've missed? Let us know on our socials, Instagram (@heatworld) or Twitter (@heatworld). Have a spooktacular month everyone!