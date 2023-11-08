Our favourite Ken outfits from the Barbie movie to release your inner Kenergy

Barbie fever has well and truly hit. Greta Gerwig's blockbuster isn't just tickling our funny bones, but it's a feast for the eyes. With stunning visuals and iconic costumes that are sure to inspire us for the remainder of the summer, as well as bringing a much-needed colour pop into autumn (Halloween inspo, anyone?), the film's aesthetic has us fully leaning into our Barbiecore era.

A wave of Barbie-inspired outfits already had us filling up our online shopping bags, but the film's protagonist isn't the only character we can take inspiration from.

Along with his 'I am Kenough' merch, Ken's wardrobe is nothing short of spectacular. From his cowboy outfit to his chic fur coat, his outfits are bold, daring and always on point.

If you want to follow in this fashion icon's steps, we've pulled together some of our favourite Ken outfits from the Barbie film to inspire you and fill you with Kenergy for the summer and beyond.

1. Ken Denim Shirt Outfit Price: £ 14.99 View offer Description One of the easiest Ken looks to pull off comes in the form of this distressed denim shirt. Throw ... read more

2. Ken Pink And Green Striped Shirt Outfit Price: £ 27.68 www.etsy.com View offer Description There are lots of these pink and green shirts and coords available on our favourite marketplace, ... read more

3. Ken Fur Coat Outfit Price: £ 15.15 View offer Description Recreate one of the most iconic looks from the film with this chic fur coat, cat-eye glasses, ... read more

4. Ken Cowboy Costume Price: £ 18.99 (was £22.99) coshd.co.uk View offer Description Sure to be a hit this Halloween, you can get hold of a cowboy Ken-inspired shirt and neckerchief ... read more

5. Ken Pink Sailor Outfit Price: £ 22 www.laredoute.co.uk View offer Description This pink striped t-shirt from La Redoute is the perfect match to the pink sailor hat ([£7.99 on ... read more