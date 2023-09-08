Lana Del Rey-inspired outfits: what to wear for each iconic era

There's no denying that Lana Del Rey's influence over the last decade is completely unmatched. When her debut single Video Games was released in 2011, Tumblr actually didn't know what to do with itself. Not only has the singer delivered hit after hit, but she's also served looks to die for. Given that we're obsessed, we've put together some Lana Del Rey inspired outfits from her most iconic albums.

Before there was Lana Del Rey, there was Lizzie Grant. With some of her unreleased tracks currently doing the rounds, it's no surprise that we've seen interest around the singer explode. At the beginning of her career, her deep sultry voice and distinctive sense of style are what set her apart.

Although her style has evolved through the years, Lana still has consistent points of reference in her music and fashion. We can't stress this enough, anything vintage is a must. If you want to recreate her looks from some of her most influential eras, then look no further.

Taking inspiration from her most iconic albums (although all of her albums are iconic, obviously) we've put together the best Lana Del Rey inspired outfits. From Born To Die to Chemtrails Over The Country Club, these are our favourite Lana Del Rey outfit ideas.

SHOP: Lana Del Rey inspired outfits

Born To Die

CREDIT: "Born To Die" on YouTube

For those of us who are old enough to remember, Born To Die's release in 2012 had us all posting pictures in flower crowns. A cultural reset, this era merged Hollywood glam with the all American, girl-next-door vibe. When we think of Born To Die, we think of heart shaped sunglasses, baseball jackets and, of course, red Converse.

1. Red Heart Frame Sunglasses New Look Price: £ 7.49 (was £9.99) www.newlook.com View offer Description These Red Heart Frame Sunglasses from New Look are so Lana it hurts. Sipping on a Diet Mountain ... read more

2. ASOS Glamorous Shirred Milkmaid Blouse ASOS Price: £ 24 www.asos.com View offer Description A dainty milkmaid blouse will have you well on your way to being a Coney Island Queen. The ... read more

3. Levi's A-Line Mom Shorts in Light Blue ASOS Price: £ 30 (was £40) www.asos.com View offer Description Run - don't walk - to add these Levi's A-Line Mom Shorts to your basket on ASOS. Now on sale, they ... read more

4. Black Contrast Sleeve Varsity Bomber Jacket PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 22 (was £28) www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description Get the Born To Die vibe with this Black Contrast Sleeve Varsity Bomber Jacket from ... read more

5. Chuck Taylor All Star Classic Converse Price: £ 60 www.converse.com View offer Description As seen in the Born To Die music video, LDR wears a pair of red Converse while embracing her lover ... read more

Paradise

CREDIT: "Ride" on YouTube

Paradise is a bit like Born To Die's older sister and they're often paired together. There's a similiar sense of glamour meets grit, but Lana goes all-out Americana in the Ride music video. So, we've gone for an old school classic rock vibe to match.

6. White Guns N' Roses T-Shirt Pull And Bear Price: £ 17.99 www.pullandbear.com View offer Description A self-proclaimed fan of classic rock, Lana's been spotted wearing band t-shirts from Guns N' ... read more

7. Western Suedette Fringe Longline Jacket ASOS Price: £ 41.50 (was £54.99) www.asos.com View offer Description We know from Born To Die that Lana is a fan of fringed jackets, so we've got this Western Suedette ... read more

9. BDG Calli Distressed Denim Mini Shorts Urban Outfitters Price: £ 25 (was £36) www.urbanoutfitters.com View offer Description To go with it, these BDG Calli Distressed Denim Mini Shorts from Urban Outfitters are also on ... read more

10. Embroidered Cowboy Boots Pull and Bear Price: £ 59.99 www.pullandbear.com View offer Description To top it off, style with a pair of totally on-trend [cowboy ... read more

Ultraviolence

CREDIT: "West Coast" on YouTube

Lana's release of the album Ultraviolence in 2014 saw a monochromatic theme from Lana with black leather jackets, ankle boots and ripped jeans. It had a darker, moodier vibe than the upbeat female pop icons of the time like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. During the time she was often grouped with Arctic Monkeys, The Neighbourhood and Catfish and The Bottlemen, staking her claim as an alternative artist.

11. Faux Leather Biker Jacket with Belt Stradivarius Price: £ 29.99 www.stradivarius.com View offer Description The Ultraviolence era for Lana Del Rey was a big one for black leather jackets. Can we blame her? ... read more

12. White Basic V-Neck T-Shirt Stradivarius Price: £ 8.99 www.stradivarius.com View offer Description An image we have from the West Coast music video is Lana throwing herself into the waves of the ... read more

13. Dark Grey Acid Wash Crew Neck Sweatshirt New Look Price: £ 18.99 www.newlook.com View offer Description This era was one for cosy, oversized sweatshirts and this Dark Grey Acid Wash Crew Neck Sweatshirt ... read more

14. Short Ella Ripped Jean with Raw Hem Very Price: £ 32 www.very.co.uk View offer Description Before there were mom jeans, there were skinny jeans. We saw Lana in distressed skinny jeans a ... read more

15. Chunky Chelsea Boots H&M Price: £ 39.99 www2.hm.com View offer Description Complete the look with these black Chunky Chelsea Boots from H&M that are very of the time. ... read more

Lust For Life

CREDIT: "Love" on YouTube

Inspired by the freedom land of the '70s, the Love music video shows Lana in a floaty bell-sleeved dress with daisies in her hair. Her Lust for Life era also saw her collaborate with The Weeknd, Stevie Nicks and Sean Ono Lennon. She also worked with A$AP Rocky again after having him star in her National Anthem music video on Born To Die. Although she always had a nod to the 1970s in her previous albums, she took it far out in Lust For Life.

16. Layered Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress Boohoo Price: £ 36 (was £55) www.debenhams.com View offer Description This stunning Layered Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress from Boohoo is getting a lot of attention. Now on ... read more

17. Daisy Hair Clips Etsy Price: £ 9.85 www.etsy.com View offer Description Pair this stunning dress with these Daisy Hair Clips from Etsy and you'll be a '70s dream. These ... read more

18. Button Detail Knee Length Shift Dress M&S Price: £ 25 www.marksandspencer.com View offer Description The Lust For Life music video shows Lana sitting on the Hollywood sign in a red '60s shift dress. ... read more

19. Topshop Tie Front Gathered Tea Dress ASOS Price: £ 45 www.asos.com View offer Description In Lana's most famous performance of Cherry, she's wearing a cute cherry print tea dress with huge ... read more

20. Bess Black Faux Suede Heel Thigh Boots PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 30 (was £40) www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description These boots are made for walking, and that's just what they'll do. This pair of Bess Black Faux ... read more

Chemtrails Over The Country Club

CREDIT: "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" on YouTube

Going back to her old Hollywood glamour, Lana channels old money in Chemtrails Over The Country Club. This era combines tenniscore with all things pearl, from headbands to necklaces. It's giving opulence, decadence and class. A modern twist on the 1950s, Lana looks sophisticated in an all white outfit in the Chemtrails music video.

21. White Pearl Mesh Gloves Quiz Price: £ 12.99 www.quizclothing.co.uk View offer Description You'll be ready for the country club in no time at all. These White Pearl Mesh Gloves bring all of ... read more

22. Jersey Pleated Tennis Skirt Boohoo Price: £ 15 (was £18) www.boohoo.com View offer Description A style that's selling fast, it's hard to find tennis skirts in stock anywhere. This Jersey ... read more

23. Chunky Pearl Necklace Boohoo Price: £ 12 (was £16) www.boohoo.com View offer Description Don't worry, we've got the earrings to match. As seen in the Chemtrails music video, Lana is ... read more

24. Seamless Polo T-Shirt Stradivarius Price: £ 14.99 www.stradivarius.com View offer Description A white polo shirt definitely brings that unmistakable old money vibe to any outfit. Polo shirts ... read more

25. Gold Raised Pearl Headband PrettyLittleThing Price: £ 7 (was £8) www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description This Gold Raised Pearl Headband from PrettyLittleThing looks just like the one she wears in the ... read more

FAQs

How to dress like Lana Del Rey?

Looking to steal her style? Here are some tips on how to dress like Lana Del Rey if you're looking for inspiration. From the street to the stage, she's an influential style icon. But if in ever in doubt, you can never go wrong with gold hoop earrings and a white floaty dress.

Street style

Lana's street style is understated, yet timeless. We've usually noticed Lana pair a plain tee with denim shorts or a pair of jeans. Sometimes, she'll throw on a jacket over the top, from anything like statement sports jackets to leather. For shoes, she often wears trainers, sandals or a pair of ballet flats. And while sunglasses and baseball caps are optional, gold hoop earrings are a must.

Stage style

When it comes to the stage, her style has changed so much through the years. From femme fatale to earthy bohemian babe, it goes wihout saying that a lot of her style has influences from the past. A '40s-inspired silk slip dress, red lip and old Hollywood waves would work just as well as a '60s-inspired lace dress, winged liner and a beehive updo.

Who are Lana Del Rey's fashion influences?

• Priscilla Presley

• Nancy Sinatra

• Amy Winehouse

• Billie Holiday

