Leopard print is officially back! We’ve found the 17 best ways to wear it

Some trends will always claw their way back into our wardrobe, and right now that trend is all things leopard print – because a cat does have nine lives after all.
Once a uniform print for the likes of Kate Moss, leopard print is an easy way to nail your mob wife outfit and is also an easy way to add a little bit of spice to your wardrobe basics. Trust us - this classic print has come a long way since Kat Slater’s heyday.
High-end designers on the leopard print hype too, with the likes of Dior, Ganni and Celine sending printed purr-fect outfits down the runway, making us predict that this trend will really be digging its claws into our wardrobe for the foreseeable future.
How to style leopard print in 2024
Now you may be feeling a little weary of wearing this revived trend – there have been some pretty iconic leopard print outfits in the past. However, in 2024 it is all about focusing on wardrobe basics that have been given a high fashion edge with our new favourite print. For example, swapping blue jeans for a leopard print pair, or incorporating a little wild detail on your trainers.
Once you’ve found your statement leopard print piece, you can go one of two ways. For a simple look that never fails, team your leopard print clothes with simple wardrobe basics like a brown knit or leggings. Alternatively, you can go for an OTT maximalist look and team your leopard print outfit with bold colours and clashing prints – it is totally up to you.
Not sure where to start? We’ve found the best leopard print buys that won't have you looking like you're going to a fancy dress party.
SHOP: Best leopard print buys
The slanted heel on these beauties make them look way more expensive than they actually are. We’ll
Sure, you could wear this shift dress alone with a pair of heeled boots, but we love the way it
Dopamine dressing at its best - we’re obsessed with this Damson Madder leopard print gilet which
Athleisure, but make it stylish. Oh, and there is a matching oversized shirt available too – we’ll
This ski jacket is giving us mob wife on the slopes, and we are so here for it (even if we aren’t
Urban Outfitters have struck gold again with this leopard print maxi skirt. We can't get enough of
Ok, we’ve found the perfect going-out dress that can be worn in both winter and summer and we are
For just a hint of leopard print, look no further than New Balance’s latest offering.
A headband fit for a queen - Even Blair Wardolf would give her seal of approval to this chic
Lucy & Yak’s latest dungarees are pure nineties perfection. We’ll be styling ours with an
Some things just won’t ever go out of style, and a strappy leopard print dress is one of them.
Flared trousers are big news right now, so nail two trends at the same time with this purr-fect
If you’re feeling apprehensive about wearing the leopard print trend, then start with small with
A cotton shirt is a wardrobe classic, but if you’re bored of basic colours then try switching
A leopard print coat that Kate Moss herself would be proud of, and it even has 40% off *_clicks
We’ll be living in knitwear for a while longer. More specifically, we will be living in this
Leopard print outfit ideas
Still not sure how to wear leopard print? Luckily our favourite influencers and street stylers are here to provide all of the leopard print inspo we could need.
Ellie Delphine gave us a lesson in wearing styling leopard print the preppy way by teaming her statement cardigan with a pleated skirt and heeled mary-Janes, while Isabella Stovey went for cosy vibes with an oversized knit and uggs.
Or for something a little more colourful, we can always rely on stylish sisters Olivia and Alice who are firm believers that leopard print is a neutral, as they constantly team their printed pieces with bold, vibrant colours. We love the idea of teaming leopard print with every shade of the rainbow.