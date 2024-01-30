  1. Home|
Leopard print is officially back! We’ve found the 17 best ways to wear it

Outfits Kat Slater would be proud of

Leopard print fashion
by Cigdem Tanrioglu |
Published
Topshop Isaac Angular Mid Heel Mule In Leopard

H&M Tie-Detail Satin Dress

Damson Madder Tilly Gilet

Adidas Originals Leopard Luxe Wide Leg Adibreak Tracksuit Bottoms

South Beach Brown Leopard Print Padded Ski Jacket

Archive At UO Leopard Print Satin Lizzie Maxi Skirt

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Mesh Dress

New Balance 327 Trainers

Black Leopard Print Head Band

Lucy & Yak Original Dungaree

PLT Leopard Print Strappy Cup Detail Midi Dress

Noisy May Curve Flared Trousers In Leopard Print

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Ponyskin Handbag

ASOS DESIGN mesh bow detail long sleeve maxi dress in leopard

Never Fully Dressed Cotton Linen Leopard Gabbie Shirt

Helene Berman Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat In Brown Leopard

Hush Leanne Leopard Sweatshirt

Some trends will always claw their way back into our wardrobe, and right now that trend is all things leopard print – because a cat does have nine lives after all.
Once a uniform print for the likes of Kate Moss, leopard print is an easy way to nail your mob wife outfit and is also an easy way to add a little bit of spice to your wardrobe basics. Trust us - this classic print has come a long way since Kat Slater’s heyday.

High-end designers on the leopard print hype too, with the likes of Dior, Ganni and Celine sending printed purr-fect outfits down the runway, making us predict that this trend will really be digging its claws into our wardrobe for the foreseeable future.

Leopard print fashion ©Getty and Instagram

How to style leopard print in 2024

Now you may be feeling a little weary of wearing this revived trend – there have been some pretty iconic leopard print outfits in the past. However, in 2024 it is all about focusing on wardrobe basics that have been given a high fashion edge with our new favourite print. For example, swapping blue jeans for a leopard print pair, or incorporating a little wild detail on your trainers.
Once you’ve found your statement leopard print piece, you can go one of two ways. For a simple look that never fails, team your leopard print clothes with simple wardrobe basics like a brown knit or leggings. Alternatively, you can go for an OTT maximalist look and team your leopard print outfit with bold colours and clashing prints – it is totally up to you.

Not sure where to start? We’ve found the best leopard print buys that won't have you looking like you're going to a fancy dress party.

SHOP: Best leopard print buys

1.

Topshop Isaac Angular Mid Heel Mule In Leopard

H&M Tie-Detail Satin Dress

Damson Madder Tilly Gilet

Adidas Originals Leopard Luxe Wide Leg Adibreak Tracksuit Bottoms

South Beach Brown Leopard Print Padded Ski Jacket

Archive At UO Leopard Print Satin Lizzie Maxi Skirt

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Mesh Dress

New Balance 327 Trainers

Black Leopard Print Headband

Lucy & Yak Original Dungaree

PLT Leopard Print Strappy Cup Detail Midi Dress

Noisy May Curve Flared Trousers In Leopard Print

Never Fully Dressed Leopard Ponyskin Handbag

ASOS DESIGN mesh bow detail long sleeve maxi dress in leopard

Never Fully Dressed Cotton Linen Leopard Gabbie Shirt

Helene Berman Double Breasted Faux Fur Coat In Brown Leopard

Hush Leanne Leopard Sweatshirt

Leopard print outfit ideas

Still not sure how to wear leopard print? Luckily our favourite influencers and street stylers are here to provide all of the leopard print inspo we could need.

@slipintostyle in leopard print ©Instagram: @slipintostyle

Ellie Delphine gave us a lesson in wearing styling leopard print the preppy way by teaming her statement cardigan with a pleated skirt and heeled mary-Janes, while Isabella Stovey went for cosy vibes with an oversized knit and uggs.

Or for something a little more colourful, we can always rely on stylish sisters Olivia and Alice who are firm believers that leopard print is a neutral, as they constantly team their printed pieces with bold, vibrant colours. We love the idea of teaming leopard print with every shade of the rainbow.

@oliviaandalice in leopard print ©Instagram: @oliviaandalice
