  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

Millie Court just posted the ultimate festival haul and here’s exactly where to shop it

She loves a cowboy boot or two...

millie court festival outfits - heatworld
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
1
ASOS DESIGN Catapult heeled western knee boots in zebra
2
Madein. rhinestone western hat in baby pink
3
boohoo Shiny Fishnet Open Back Mini Beach Dress
4
UO Tulle Tutu Micro-Mini Skirt
5
H+M Knee-high cowboy boots
6
Jaded London Khaki Cargo Corset
7
River Island Cream Knitted Midi Dress
8
boohoo Round Disc Buckle Belt
9
ASOS DESIGN Rational heeled western boots in taupe
10
EGO Frill Hem Side Ruched Detail Mini Skirt In Pink Slinky
11
UO Mauve Ballet Soft Stretch Ring Skirt
12
Stradivarius Heeled Cowboy Boots
13
Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Waistcoat
14
Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Flared Jeans
15
boohoo White Diamante Tassel Trim Cowboy Hat

Summer is well and truly here (er - well, as much as we can make of it) and we've already seen a mass of festival outfits in the major events like Coachella and Glasto for all of the inspiration we could possibly want. One person who definitely still isn't over the summer festival season? Ex-Islander Millie Court.

milliecourt on Instagram
©milliecourt on Instagram

That's right, the Love Island fashion icon has taken to her Instagram to share a huge haul of festival fashion looks and there's a tonne of trends from highstreet brands like Ego, PrettyLittleThing and ASOS. A bargain queen.

We'll warn you - there's a LOT of cowboy boots. Although, we're not too mad about it.

We've always known Millie for being a top trendsetter. From her gamechanging £7 Amazon contour hack to her addictive friendship with bestie Chloe Burrows, the influencer knows what she's doing. Now, though, she's posted a series of looks from a black mesh diamante dress to a very bold snakeskin two-piece that will fill your festival fashion heart.

Adorned with cowboy hats from ASOS and cowboy boots from Ego, she's taken a slice of the high street fashion trends and showed off a complete edit of her favourite festival outfit ideas.

So, whether you're looking forward to dressing up for Carnival, All Points East, Creamfields or anything in between, Millie Court has blessed us with the top festival outfits of the season - and we know exactly where you can shop them right now.

Consider us #influenced.

SHOP: Millie Court's festival outfits and where to shop

Outfit 1: Cowboy hat, boots and mesh dress

Millie Court Festival Look 1
©milliegracecourt on instagram

1. ASOS DESIGN Catapult heeled western knee boots in zebra

ASOS DESIGN Catapult heeled western knee boots in zebra
Price: £56

www.asos.com

Description

The exact zebra-print boots that Millie chose for this look are the ASOS Design Catapult choices,

ASOS DESIGN Catapult heeled western knee boots in zebra

2. Madein. rhinestone western hat in baby pink

Madein. rhinestone western hat in baby pink
Price: £28 (was £38)

www.asos.com

Description

The black version of this Madein. rhinestone western hat as seen on Millie isn't available, but

Madein. rhinestone western hat in baby pink

3. boohoo Shiny Fishnet Open Back Mini Beach Dress

boohoo Shiny Fishnet Open Back Mini Beach Dress
Price: £18 (was £22)

www.boohoo.com

Description

Get Millie's mesh sparkly dress look with this boohoo Shiny Fishnet mini dress. So chic.

boohoo Shiny Fishnet Open Back Mini Beach Dress

Outfit 2: Nude corset, skirt and cowboy boots

Millie Court Festival Look 2
©milliegracecourt on Instagram

4. UO Tulle Tutu Micro-Mini Skirt

https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/uo-tulle-tutu-micro-mini-skirt?color=641&type=REGULAR&quantity=1
Price: £45

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

Millie's gone bare for this look, with a nude theme going on. Get the exact puffy skirt with this

https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/en-gb/shop/uo-tulle-tutu-micro-mini-skirt?color=641&type=REGULAR&quantity=1

5. H+M Knee-high cowboy boots

H+M Knee-high cowboy boots
Price: £59.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Cream suede makes for a classic cowboy boot feel - and they're totally easy to wear again and

H+M Knee-high cowboy boots

6. Jaded London Khaki Cargo Corset

Jaded London Khaki Cargo Corset
Price: £29 (was £48)

jadedldn.com

Description

If you're looking for that same square-neck, tie-up corset like Millie's in her Instagram, then

Jaded London Khaki Cargo Corset

Outfit 3: White dress, oversized belt and cowboy boots

Millie Court Festival Look 3
©milliegracecourt on Instagram

7. River Island Cream Knitted Midi Dress

River Island Cream Knitted Midi Dress
Price: £45

www.riverisland.com

Description

White dresses are so easy to dress up and down, no matter the occasion. You'll want to stick with

River Island Cream Knitted Midi Dress

8. boohoo Round Disc Buckle Belt

boohoo Round Disc Buckle Belt
Price: £14 (was £18)

www.boohoo.com

Description

If you haven't already seen, these belts are back in fashion. Giving y2k energy, this boohoo Round

boohoo Round Disc Buckle Belt

9. ASOS DESIGN Rational heeled western boots in taupe

ASOS DESIGN Rational heeled western boots in taupe
Price: £42

www.asos.com

Description

Yet again another pair of cowboy boots... Millie can't seem to get enough of these.

ASOS DESIGN Rational heeled western boots in taupe

Outfit 4: Purple ruffle two-piece and white cowboy boots

Millie Court Festival Look 4
©milliegracecourt on Instagram

10. EGO Frill Hem Side Ruched Detail Mini Skirt In Pink Slinky

EGO Frill Hem Side Ruched Detail Mini Skirt In Pink Slinky
Price: £17

ego.co.uk

Description

To get Millie's fourth look, you'll want to invest in lots and lots of ruffles. Luckily, it's a

EGO Frill Hem Side Ruched Detail Mini Skirt In Pink Slinky

11. UO Mauve Ballet Soft Stretch Ring Skirt

UO Mauve Ballet Soft Stretch Ring Skirt
Price: £18 (was £36)

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

Urban Outfitters is also showing off its ruffles, with this ring skirt.

UO Mauve Ballet Soft Stretch Ring Skirt

12. Stradivarius Heeled Cowboy Boots

Stradivarius Heeled Cowboy Boots
Price: £69.99

www.stradivarius.com

Description

Of course, it wouldn't be a Millie Court festival look without some cowboy boots - this time she's

Stradivarius Heeled Cowboy Boots

Outfit 5: Snakeskin two-piece with a white cowboy hat

Millie Court Festival Outfit 5
©milliegracecourt on Instagram

13. Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Waistcoat

Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Waistcoat
Price: £44.25 (was £59)

www.debenhams.com

Description

The exact denim snake print waistcoat of Millie's is still available to shop right now and it's

Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Waistcoat

14. Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Flared Jeans

Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Flared Jeans
Price: £56.25 (was £75)

www.debenhams.com

Description

Of course, get the printed jeans to match too.

Nasty Gal Denim Snake Print Flared Jeans

15. boohoo White Diamante Tassel Trim Cowboy Hat

boohoo White Diamante Tassel Trim Cowboy Hat
Price: £21 (was £30)

www.boohoo.com

Description

Of course, the white tassel cowboy hat is a must-have to complete the look. Duh.

boohoo White Diamante Tassel Trim Cowboy Hat
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us