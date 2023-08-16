Millie Court just posted the ultimate festival haul and here’s exactly where to shop it

Summer is well and truly here (er - well, as much as we can make of it) and we've already seen a mass of festival outfits in the major events like Coachella and Glasto for all of the inspiration we could possibly want. One person who definitely still isn't over the summer festival season? Ex-Islander Millie Court.
That's right, the Love Island fashion icon has taken to her Instagram to share a huge haul of festival fashion looks and there's a tonne of trends from highstreet brands like Ego, PrettyLittleThing and ASOS. A bargain queen.
We'll warn you - there's a LOT of cowboy boots. Although, we're not too mad about it.
We've always known Millie for being a top trendsetter. From her gamechanging £7 Amazon contour hack to her addictive friendship with bestie Chloe Burrows, the influencer knows what she's doing. Now, though, she's posted a series of looks from a black mesh diamante dress to a very bold snakeskin two-piece that will fill your festival fashion heart.
Adorned with cowboy hats from ASOS and cowboy boots from Ego, she's taken a slice of the high street fashion trends and showed off a complete edit of her favourite festival outfit ideas.
So, whether you're looking forward to dressing up for Carnival, All Points East, Creamfields or anything in between, Millie Court has blessed us with the top festival outfits of the season - and we know exactly where you can shop them right now.
Consider us #influenced.
SHOP: Millie Court's festival outfits and where to shop
Outfit 1: Cowboy hat, boots and mesh dress
Description
The exact zebra-print boots that Millie chose for this look are the ASOS Design Catapult choices,
Description
The black version of this Madein. rhinestone western hat as seen on Millie isn't available, but
Description
Get Millie's mesh sparkly dress look with this boohoo Shiny Fishnet mini dress. So chic.
Outfit 2: Nude corset, skirt and cowboy boots
Description
Millie's gone bare for this look, with a nude theme going on. Get the exact puffy skirt with this
Description
Cream suede makes for a classic cowboy boot feel - and they're totally easy to wear again and
Description
If you're looking for that same square-neck, tie-up corset like Millie's in her Instagram, then
Outfit 3: White dress, oversized belt and cowboy boots
Description
White dresses are so easy to dress up and down, no matter the occasion. You'll want to stick with
Description
If you haven't already seen, these belts are back in fashion. Giving y2k energy, this boohoo Round
Description
Yet again another pair of cowboy boots... Millie can't seem to get enough of these.
Outfit 4: Purple ruffle two-piece and white cowboy boots
Description
To get Millie's fourth look, you'll want to invest in lots and lots of ruffles. Luckily, it's a
Description
Urban Outfitters is also showing off its ruffles, with this ring skirt.
Description
Of course, it wouldn't be a Millie Court festival look without some cowboy boots - this time she's
Outfit 5: Snakeskin two-piece with a white cowboy hat
Description
The exact denim snake print waistcoat of Millie's is still available to shop right now and it's
Description
Of course, get the printed jeans to match too.
Description
Of course, the white tassel cowboy hat is a must-have to complete the look. Duh.