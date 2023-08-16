Millie Court just posted the ultimate festival haul and here’s exactly where to shop it

Summer is well and truly here (er - well, as much as we can make of it) and we've already seen a mass of festival outfits in the major events like Coachella and Glasto for all of the inspiration we could possibly want. One person who definitely still isn't over the summer festival season? Ex-Islander Millie Court.

©milliecourt on Instagram

That's right, the Love Island fashion icon has taken to her Instagram to share a huge haul of festival fashion looks and there's a tonne of trends from highstreet brands like Ego, PrettyLittleThing and ASOS. A bargain queen.

We'll warn you - there's a LOT of cowboy boots. Although, we're not too mad about it.

We've always known Millie for being a top trendsetter. From her gamechanging £7 Amazon contour hack to her addictive friendship with bestie Chloe Burrows, the influencer knows what she's doing. Now, though, she's posted a series of looks from a black mesh diamante dress to a very bold snakeskin two-piece that will fill your festival fashion heart.

Adorned with cowboy hats from ASOS and cowboy boots from Ego, she's taken a slice of the high street fashion trends and showed off a complete edit of her favourite festival outfit ideas.

So, whether you're looking forward to dressing up for Carnival, All Points East, Creamfields or anything in between, Millie Court has blessed us with the top festival outfits of the season - and we know exactly where you can shop them right now.

Consider us #influenced.

SHOP: Millie Court's festival outfits and where to shop

Outfit 1: Cowboy hat, boots and mesh dress

©milliegracecourt on instagram

2. Madein. rhinestone western hat in baby pink Price: £ 28 (was £38) www.asos.com View offer Description The black version of this Madein. rhinestone western hat as seen on Millie isn't available, but ... read more

Outfit 2: Nude corset, skirt and cowboy boots

©milliegracecourt on Instagram

4. UO Tulle Tutu Micro-Mini Skirt Price: £ 45 www.urbanoutfitters.com View offer Description Millie's gone bare for this look, with a nude theme going on. Get the exact puffy skirt with this ... read more

5. H+M Knee-high cowboy boots Price: £ 59.99 www2.hm.com View offer Description Cream suede makes for a classic cowboy boot feel - and they're totally easy to wear again and ... read more

6. Jaded London Khaki Cargo Corset Price: £ 29 (was £48) jadedldn.com View offer Description If you're looking for that same square-neck, tie-up corset like Millie's in her Instagram, then ... read more

Outfit 3: White dress, oversized belt and cowboy boots

©milliegracecourt on Instagram

7. River Island Cream Knitted Midi Dress Price: £ 45 www.riverisland.com View offer Description White dresses are so easy to dress up and down, no matter the occasion. You'll want to stick with ... read more

8. boohoo Round Disc Buckle Belt Price: £ 14 (was £18) www.boohoo.com View offer Description If you haven't already seen, these belts are back in fashion. Giving y2k energy, this boohoo Round ... read more

Outfit 4: Purple ruffle two-piece and white cowboy boots

©milliegracecourt on Instagram

12. Stradivarius Heeled Cowboy Boots Price: £ 69.99 www.stradivarius.com View offer Description Of course, it wouldn't be a Millie Court festival look without some cowboy boots - this time she's ... read more

Outfit 5: Snakeskin two-piece with a white cowboy hat

©milliegracecourt on Instagram